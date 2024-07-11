Don't wait for Prime Day, the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 deal is at Best Buy RIGHT NOW

Samsung's latest lineup of foldable phones was finally revealed yesterday, and retailers have wasted no time in launching some great Galaxy Z Flip 6 deals ahead of the phone's July 24th release date. The perfect preorder deal for you is going to depend on your own wireless needs, but I'm naming Best Buy's deal as the best of the bunch. Preordering the innovative foldable through the retailer's site gets you a free $200 gift card, a complimentary storage upgrade, and up to $460 of trade-in credit when you send in an old or broken phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 512GB: $1,219.99 $1,099.99, plus FREE $200 gift card and up to $460 of trade-in credit at Best Buy The Galaxy Z Flip 6 hits store shelves July 24th, but you can order the clamshell device from Best Buy today and receive a free $200 gift card, a complimentary storage boost to 512GB (a $120 value), and up to $460 off when you trade in an old or broken phone. As noted in our Galaxy Z Flip 6 hands-on review, the foldable phone improves upon its predecessor by incorporating a faster Snapdragon chipset, a 50MP primary camera sensor, and seven years of OS upgrades straight out of the box.

✅Recommended if: you want Samsung's newest clamshell foldable phone; you like to buy smartphones unlocked.

❌Skip this deal if: you can get a better deal through your wireless carrier; you're more drawn to the look and feel of Motorola's new Razr Plus (2024).

How does this offer compare to other Galaxy Z Flip 6 preorder deals? Well, let's break it down. For starters, Best Buy's deal rises above some others because of its simplicity. Sure, you could get some epic savings from Verizon or AT&T if you process a trade-in and add a line, but you'll also be locked into 36 months of an unlimited plan. That might work for you, but some folks don't want to switch wireless plans or upgrade just to enjoy a new phone.

Samsung's preorder deal is also quite good, offering up to $1,000 of trade-in credit alongside a free storage upgrade and some exclusive color options, but you'll likely need to activate through a carrier to get the maximum savings. Just like Best Buy, Amazon is offering a $200 gift card and a free storage upgrade, but you'll lose out on the trade-in credit and free month of Xbox Game Pass Unlimited.

All things said and done, if you're willing or able to meet the eligibility requirements set by a Big Three carrier (Verizon, AT&T, or T-Mobile), then by all means, go with their preorder deal. But if you prefer to buy your Android phones unlocked, Best Buy is the winner this time.