Verizon will apparently give you a free $300 gift card when you sign up for this internet plan
Target shoppers, rejoice!
If you're looking for a new home internet plan, we've got just the Verizon Fios deal for you. For a limited time, when you sign up for Fios' 2 Gig plan you'll get a FREE $300 Target gift card. To make the deal even sweeter, you'll get to choose one free premium add-on to attach to your plan. The options include a streaming bundle (which includes 12 months of ad-free Disney Plus streaming and 2TB of cloud storage), a gaming bundle (which includes a MoCA ethernet adapter and $50 Xbox gift card), and more.
Get a free $300 Target gift card with the 2 Gig plan at Verizon Fios
They're no longer giving away free Xbox consoles (bummer) but you can still get a $300 Target gift card when you sign up for the 2 Gig plan at Verizon Fios. Download speeds average at around 1.5-2.3 Gbps, plus you get a four-year price guarantee and up to three Wi-Fi extenders for your home.
So great, free stuff, but is the 2 Gig plan worth the cost? Starting at $109.99 per month before any discounts are attached, you'll get internet speeds of up to 2.3 Gbps, up to three Wi-Fi extenders for full-home coverage, and a four-year price guarantee so there are no surprises down the road. You'll also get $500 to help you switch from one internet provider to another.
In other words, Fios 2 Gig is a great plan if you can afford it, plus you can drop the price down to $84.99 per month if you bundle your home internet with your monthly phone bill. If the 2 Gig plan is still too pricey for you, it'd worth noting that the 1 Gig internet plan also hooks up with a $200 Target gift card, plus you get average download speeds of 750-880 Mbps.
This is just one of the many Verizon deals that are available now, but if you were looking to change up your home internet situation anyway, it's a pretty sweet opportunity.
