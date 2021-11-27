Affordable Android phones are a dime a dozen, especially if you're looking at Motorola phones. However, if you're looking for something with 5G, you'll likely expect to spend a little more. That's not quite the case with the OnePlus Nord N200 5G. This phone is already one of the most affordable 5G smartphones you can buy and among the best budget Android phones on the market. For Cyber Monday, this phone is even more of a steal.

Initially retailing for around $200 depending on where you get it, the OnePlus Nord N200 5G can be had for just $99 if you purchase the device from Walmart. This may not be the most powerful Android smartphone, but it's definitely a phone worth looking at this weekend, as noted by our Jerry Hildebrand. At this price, this is definitely a deal you don't want to miss out on.

OnePlus Nord N200 The Nord N200 has a decent display with a fast 90Hz refresh rate, reliable hardware that's well-suited for everyday tasks, good cameras on the rear, and remarkable two-day battery life. The software is free of bloatware, and overall, this is a fabulous deal if you don't mind being locked to Metro by T-Mobile. $99 at Walmart

The OnePlus Nord N200 5G features a reliable Qualcomm processor and a sizeable 90Hz display, so animations should be smoother. On the back is a triple camera setup with a decent 13MP primary sensor, and keeping the lights on is a large 5,000mAh battery which should keep things going for a couple of days before needing to top up with 18W fast-charging.

The phone runs Android 11 at the moment but is promised to receive Android 12 at some point with new theming and privacy options.

To take advantage of this deal, you'll have to get it on Metro by T-Mobile's network. However, thanks to its reliable 5G service and affordable prepaid plans, this might be one of the best Cyber Monday Android phone deals.