When it comes to the best Cyber Monday phone deals, you'll find big discounts on all the big 2021 flagships, including $130 off the OnePlus 9. But if you want to save even more money, you should "downgrade" to the OnePlus 8T — which offers nearly all the same specs and perks for $100 less.

Don't believe me? Both the OnePlus 8T and 9 have (deep breath) 6.5-inch OLED FHD displays with 120Hz refresh rates, glass backs, 4,500 mAh batteries with 65W Fast Charge, 48MP primary cameras, OxygenOS 11 out of the box (i.e., same number of updates left), and base 8GB/128GB memory.

OnePlus 8T The OnePlus 9 basically took the 8T's specs and design, added a new CPU, and called it a day. If saving money is your main concern, the 8T truly isn't much of a downgrade by comparison. $499 at Amazon

$499 at Best Buy

To be clear, the OnePlus 9 does upgrade the CPU (Snapdragon 888 vs. 865), ultrawide camera (50MP vs. 16MP) and 5G capabilities (more bands supported). But the 865 backed by 8GB remains incredibly speedy and powerful for regular smartphone tasks and 120Hz gaming. Its cameras are totally serviceable, and you may be fine with slower 5G in exchange for a better price.

Both the 8T and 9 will upgrade to OxygenOS 12 and OxygenOS 13, and both have great displays and performance to make them worth using for the next couple of years. While the OnePlus 9 is considered one of the best Android phones, it was built off of the template of the 8T. In fact, the 8T is built slightly better, with an aluminum frame instead of a plastic one.

It's your call which Cyber Monday OnePlus deal best fits your needs. But if you're trying to cut back and save money for other tech for the holidays, you won't regret choosing the 8T.