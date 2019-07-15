Stellar value

Moto G7

Mod your phone

Moto Z3 Play

The Moto G7 is a great phone in its own right, and on Prime Day it's becoming an even better option in the budget segment. You get decent hardware in the form of a Snapdragon 632 chipset, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The design has also been updated for 2019 thanks to a waterdrop cutout and thin bezels. Best of all, the phone is sold unlocked and works on all U.S. carriers, including Verizon and Sprint.

$199 at Amazon

Pros

  • Robust internal hardware
  • Modern design
  • Works on all four U.S. carriers
  • All-day battery life
  • Uncluttered software

Cons

  • No NFC
  • Software updates are an issue

The Moto Z3 Play isn't quite the latest device anymore, but it is still going strong in 2019. The Snapdragon 636 is a very capable chipset, and it continues to deliver a lag-free user experience. With the Z3 Play, you're also getting the ability to use Moto Mods, which significantly expand the functionality of the device. There's also NFC, and the same great Motorola software that's standard on all of its devices.

$299 at Amazon

Pros

  • Works with Moto Mods
  • Great hardware
  • Clean software
  • Works on all four U.S. carriers

Cons

  • No 3.5mm jack
  • No more updates

You know what you're getting when you pick up a Motorola phone: decent specs and design backed by clean software, all at an attractive price point. The combination of clean software and value allowed Motorola to dominate the budget space for years, and that's even more true on Prime Day, where both the Moto G7 and Z3 Play are getting enticing discounts. Here's how they stack up.

Motorola has two great options this Prime Day

Moto G7

Both the Moto G7 and Z3 Play are getting attractive discounts for Prime Day, making them solid options if you're in the market for a new phone: the G7 is on sale for just $199, with the Z3 Play available for $299. The discount on the Moto G7 is particularly interesting as the phone made its debut just a few months ago.

At $199, Moto G7 is just too good to pass up on Prime Day.

The Moto G7 has a modern design with a waterdrop cutout and glass back, and the Snapdragon 632 chipset is more than adequate for day-to-day tasks. You're not going to see any slowdowns or lag when browsing or scrolling through Instagram, and the generous 4GB of RAM is great for multitasking.

Although the Moto Z3 Play doesn't have the same design flair, it has the beefier Snapdragon 636 chipset, NFC, and the ability to use Moto Mods. That said, it is missing out on the 3.5mm jack, with Motorola prioritizing a thin chassis over the analog jack.

Both phones have the same 3000mAh battery along with 15W fast charging over USB-C. Both also come with the same great Motorola software, and while that's great, you are not likely to receive updates on time.

Category Moto G7 Moto Z3 Play
Operating system Android 9.0 Pie Android 9.0 Pie
Display 6.2-inch IPS LCD, 2270x1080 (19:9)
Gorilla Glass 3		 6.01-inch IPS LCD, 2160x1080 (18:9)
Gorilla Glass 3
Chipset Snapdragon 632
4 x 1.8GHZ Kryo 250 Gold
4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 250
Adreno 506		 Snapdragon 636
8 x 1.8GHZ Kryo 260
Adreno 509
RAM 4GB 4GB
Storage 64GB 32GB/64GB
MicroSD slot Yes (up to 512GB)
Dedicated slot		 Yes (up to 1TB)
Dedicated slot
Rear camera 1 12MP ƒ/1.8 PDAF 12MP ƒ/1.7 PDAF
Rear camera 2 5MP ƒ/2.2 5MP ƒ/2.2
Front camera 8MP ƒ/2.2 8MP ƒ/2.0
Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n
Bluetooth 4.2 LE
GPS
FM radio		 Wi-Fi 802.11 ac
NFC, Bluetooth 5.0
GPS
FM radio
Audio 3.5mm jack
Single speaker		 USB-C
Single speaker
Battery 3000mAh
Non-removable		 3000mAh
Non-removable
Charging USB-C
15W		 USB-C
15W
Water resistance No rating No rating
Security Fingerprint sensor Fingerprint sensor
Dimensions 157 x 75.3 x 8mm
172g		 156.5 x 76.5 x 6.8mm
156g
Colors Ceramic Black, Clear White Deep Indigo, Onyx Black

Buy the Moto G7 if you want to save some cash

Moto G7

Prime Day is all about finding the best deals, and you're not going to come across a better deal on the Moto G7 anywhere else. The phone is plenty capable at $299, but the additional $100 discount makes it one of the best values we've seen in the budget space in 2019.

You get Android 9.0 Pie out of the box, and Motorola's software continues to offer meaningful additions like Moto Display that improve the user experience. The phone will pick up at least one platform upgrade, so you can be sure that it will make the switch to Android Q once it launches later in the year.

The design itself should hold up for at least a few generations, as well as the internal hardware. The 3000mAh battery lasts an entire day without any issues, you get a 3.5mm jack, a dedicated MicroSD slot, and the camera is decent enough for a budget phone.

Get the Moto Z3 Play if you plan to use Moto Mods

Moto Z3 Play

The Moto Z3 Play is the most affordable way to get started with the Moto Mods ecosystem, so if you have a few mods lying around from an older device or are looking to get started, it is the phone to get this Prime Day.

Sure, the design isn't really as modern as the Moto G7 series, but the Snapdragon 636 is still going strong in 2019, and you also get NFC. That said, you're missing out on the 3.5mm jack, and the phone isn't likely to pick up further platform updates.

Stellar value

Moto G7

One of the best deals in Prime Day 2019.

The Moto G7 is a great phone that's getting even better on Prime Day. You get solid hardware along with a modern design, decent camera, and all-day battery life, and a pretty great discount to round things off. You can't really ask for much more.

Mod your phone

Moto Z3 Play

Get in on the modular action.

If you've been interested in the Moto Mods ecosystem but never really picked up a Moto Z device, now is the time to change that. The Prime Day deal on the Moto Z3 Play makes it one of the best options if you're looking to start off with Moto Mods. The phone itself is going strong in 2019, thanks to a combination of robust hardware and clean software.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.

Latest And Best Prime Day Deals

Grab Amazon's Fire TV Stick and an Echo Dot for a ridiculous total of only $12
Amazon Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot 3rd generation smart speaker
$11.99 $65.00 Save $53

This deal is crazy. That's such a tiny total for two of Amazon's best devices.

Prime Day dropped this PlayStation 4 console bundle to just $250
PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB console with Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn
$249.99 $359.98 Save $110

This deal on the PlayStation 4 Slim console saves you $50 off its regular price while also including Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for free. You'll just need an Amazon Prime membership to snag it.

The newest device in the Echo family, the Show 5, is now down to just $50
Echo Show 5
$49.99 $89.99 Save $40

It's only been on the market since May, but it hasn't escaped the Prime Day price cuts.

Amp up your home security with these huge Prime Day discount on nearly all Ring products
Save on Ring products today only

Whether you need a video doorbell, whole home alarm system, or some lights to brighten a dark area, Amazon has it all marked down today!

These huge price drops on the entire Galaxy S10 lineup might be one of the best Prime Day phone deals we'll see
Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB unlocked Prism Black Android smartphone
$599.99 $900.00 Save $300

We love the Galaxy S10, and we love deals. This combines two of our true loves in one!

Scour Amazon Warehouse's deals to save an extra 20% on tech and more through Prime Day
Extra 20% off Amazon Warehouse

Amazon Warehouse sells a myriad of items in varying conditions, from refurbished to open-box, used, warehouse-damaged, and more. It's a great place to snag a deal, and now Prime members can save an extra 20% off select items at checkout.

Amazon's Fire TV Stick is now bundled with two free months of HBO
Amazon Fire TV Stick + Two Months of HBO
$14.99 $69.97 Save $55

Prime members can snag two free months of HBO with the Fire TV Stick today and start binging shows like Game of Thrones instantly.

There's never been a better deal on the Ring Video Doorbell 2 than this pre-Prime Day offer
Ring Video Doorbell 2 (Certified Refurbished)
$89.99 $169.99 Save $80

Amazon is taking $80 off the certified refurbished Ring Video Doorbell 2, which lets you see and speak with visitors at your front door no matter where you are in the world.

More Prime Day Deals