You know what you're getting when you pick up a Motorola phone: decent specs and design backed by clean software, all at an attractive price point. The combination of clean software and value allowed Motorola to dominate the budget space for years, and that's even more true on Prime Day, where both the Moto G7 and Z3 Play are getting enticing discounts. Here's how they stack up.

Motorola has two great options this Prime Day

Both the Moto G7 and Z3 Play are getting attractive discounts for Prime Day, making them solid options if you're in the market for a new phone: the G7 is on sale for just $199, with the Z3 Play available for $299. The discount on the Moto G7 is particularly interesting as the phone made its debut just a few months ago.

At $199, Moto G7 is just too good to pass up on Prime Day.

The Moto G7 has a modern design with a waterdrop cutout and glass back, and the Snapdragon 632 chipset is more than adequate for day-to-day tasks. You're not going to see any slowdowns or lag when browsing or scrolling through Instagram, and the generous 4GB of RAM is great for multitasking.

Although the Moto Z3 Play doesn't have the same design flair, it has the beefier Snapdragon 636 chipset, NFC, and the ability to use Moto Mods. That said, it is missing out on the 3.5mm jack, with Motorola prioritizing a thin chassis over the analog jack.

Both phones have the same 3000mAh battery along with 15W fast charging over USB-C. Both also come with the same great Motorola software, and while that's great, you are not likely to receive updates on time.

Category Moto G7 Moto Z3 Play Operating system Android 9.0 Pie Android 9.0 Pie Display 6.2-inch IPS LCD, 2270x1080 (19:9)

Gorilla Glass 3 6.01-inch IPS LCD, 2160x1080 (18:9)

Gorilla Glass 3 Chipset Snapdragon 632

4 x 1.8GHZ Kryo 250 Gold

4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 250

Adreno 506 Snapdragon 636

8 x 1.8GHZ Kryo 260

Adreno 509 RAM 4GB 4GB Storage 64GB 32GB/64GB MicroSD slot Yes (up to 512GB)

Dedicated slot Yes (up to 1TB)

Dedicated slot Rear camera 1 12MP ƒ/1.8 PDAF 12MP ƒ/1.7 PDAF Rear camera 2 5MP ƒ/2.2 5MP ƒ/2.2 Front camera 8MP ƒ/2.2 8MP ƒ/2.0 Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n

Bluetooth 4.2 LE

GPS

FM radio Wi-Fi 802.11 ac

NFC, Bluetooth 5.0

GPS

FM radio Audio 3.5mm jack

Single speaker USB-C

Single speaker Battery 3000mAh

Non-removable 3000mAh

Non-removable Charging USB-C

15W USB-C

15W Water resistance No rating No rating Security Fingerprint sensor Fingerprint sensor Dimensions 157 x 75.3 x 8mm

172g 156.5 x 76.5 x 6.8mm

156g Colors Ceramic Black, Clear White Deep Indigo, Onyx Black

Buy the Moto G7 if you want to save some cash

Prime Day is all about finding the best deals, and you're not going to come across a better deal on the Moto G7 anywhere else. The phone is plenty capable at $299, but the additional $100 discount makes it one of the best values we've seen in the budget space in 2019.

You get Android 9.0 Pie out of the box, and Motorola's software continues to offer meaningful additions like Moto Display that improve the user experience. The phone will pick up at least one platform upgrade, so you can be sure that it will make the switch to Android Q once it launches later in the year.

The design itself should hold up for at least a few generations, as well as the internal hardware. The 3000mAh battery lasts an entire day without any issues, you get a 3.5mm jack, a dedicated MicroSD slot, and the camera is decent enough for a budget phone.

Get the Moto Z3 Play if you plan to use Moto Mods

The Moto Z3 Play is the most affordable way to get started with the Moto Mods ecosystem, so if you have a few mods lying around from an older device or are looking to get started, it is the phone to get this Prime Day.

Sure, the design isn't really as modern as the Moto G7 series, but the Snapdragon 636 is still going strong in 2019, and you also get NFC. That said, you're missing out on the 3.5mm jack, and the phone isn't likely to pick up further platform updates.

Stellar value Moto G7 One of the best deals in Prime Day 2019. The Moto G7 is a great phone that's getting even better on Prime Day. You get solid hardware along with a modern design, decent camera, and all-day battery life, and a pretty great discount to round things off. You can't really ask for much more. $199 at Amazon

Mod your phone Moto Z3 Play Get in on the modular action. If you've been interested in the Moto Mods ecosystem but never really picked up a Moto Z device, now is the time to change that. The Prime Day deal on the Moto Z3 Play makes it one of the best options if you're looking to start off with Moto Mods. The phone itself is going strong in 2019, thanks to a combination of robust hardware and clean software. $299 at Amazon

