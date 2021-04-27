What you need to know
- Sony's PS5 has been difficult to get ahold of and frequently sells out almost instantly once it's up for sale.
- TechRadar reports that a massive PS5 restock should be happening at Target on April 28.
- Target usually drops stock early in the morning around 7:40am ET.
- Purchases will be online-only but you should be able to go to your local Target to pick it up.
PS5 restocks have been dropping sporadically at various retailers, and it looks like Target should have a ton in-stock tomorrow. According to TechRadar's PS5 tracker, which is usually spot on for restocks, Target should have the PS5 in-stock on April 28 around 7:40am ET. The time isn't set in stone and could be anywhere between 6am and 9am ET, but Target's put up stock at 7:40am in the past.
In-stock
PlayStation 5
This is your latest chance to pick up a new console
With upcoming games like Returnal, Resident Evil Village, and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, there's plenty of fun to be had on the PS5. See what everyone's talking about for yourself and hope into the next-generation of gaming.
TechRadar has confirmed that it's seen inventory numbers sent to it by several Target employees this week, and YouTuber Jake Randall was sent an internal corporate email that indicates similarly. While it's not a 100% guarantee — Target may switch the dates due to it being leaked beforehand — there's a good chance you'll be able to buy a PS5 tomorrow at some point.
While this year has seen several AAA game delays — and it will certainly see more — there are a few notable titles coming to PS5 in the next few months for fans to enjoy. Returnal and Resident Evil Village are right around the corner, and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is set to release in June.
And if you're not keen on waiting for upcoming games, there are plenty of amazing PS5 games on the console already.
