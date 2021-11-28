With Cyber Monday NAS deals kicking off, you'll find attractive sales on new enclosures. So if you're looking to switch to a new home server, now is the time to take the plunge. And on that note, the QNAP TS-235 is a fabulous choice; this is a 2-bay NAS enclosure that can hold up to 32TB of storage, and what sets is apart is the dual 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet ports.

Most NAS models in this category have standard Gigabit connectivity, but if you want multi-gig connectivity, the TS-253 is the obvious choice. Then there's also the fact that the NAS is powered by Intel's mighty Celeron J4125, making it a great choice for Plex 4K streaming. If you have a large media library with 4K movies and TV shows and want to stream it to connected devices on your home network — or from outside — you'll want to get your hands on the TS-253.

And now for the deal itself: the TS-253D-4G is the model that comes with 4GB of RAM out of the box, and it usually goes for $419. But for Cyber Monday, you can get your hands on the NAS for just $335, or $84 off its retail price. You'll need to use the code BFFRDY36 to avail the offer.

QNAP TS-253D-4G 2-Bay NAS (save $84) The TS-253D is a fantastic choice if you want a 2-bay NAS that is ready for the future. You get two 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet ports, Intel Celeron J4125 that is ideal for Plex 4K streaming, 4GB of RAM out of the box, and a host of software features designed to make it easy to back up data, photos, and videos. In short, this is the ideal 2.5GbE NAS for home use. $335 at Newegg

The TS-253D has a lot to offer as a home media server, and the hardware on offer combined with 2.5GbE connectivity means it should be relevant for several years to come. So if you're yet to buy an enclosure, this may just be the ideal deal for you.