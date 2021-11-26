We are in the thick of Black Friday phone sales, and while Pixel deals have been relatively hard to come by this year, you can still get the latest and greatest Pixel phones for as little as $4 a month if you're on AT&T or Verizon and have a worthy trade-in device

AT&T has an offer going that gives up to $800 trade-in values for your current phone; you can get the full $800 for a Pixel 3a and up or a Samsung Galaxy S8 and up. Verizon offers up to $700 trade-in for Unlimited members trading in a Galaxy S9 and up or Pixel 4 and up. This means that a Pixel 6 Pro can be less than $5 a month on both carriers (or potentially free depending on your Verizon plan).

Don't want to trade in a phone? That's okay, too; AT&T has the Google Pixel 6 half off, no trade-in required, which puts the Pixel 6 down to $10.28 a month. But, for a phone that came out 29 days ago, does it really get any better?

Google Pixel 6 (Save up to $700 with trade-in) $600 for the Google Pixel 6 was already a remarkable price, but Verizon will give it to Unlimited subscribers for free with the right trade-in. Unlike AT&T, you can get the Sorta Seafoam rather than just being stuck with Stormy Black, and you get the same snappy Google Tensor performance as the Pro. Free w/ trade-in at Verizon Google Pixel 6 Pro (Save up to $900 with trade-in) Google's best flagship ever sports an instantly-iconic design, an LTPO OLED screen with a variable refresh rate, and all the lightning-fast AI awesomeness of Google Tensor. The 4x telephoto sensor exclusive to the Pixel 6 Pro helps you take the best pictures ever without having to get up close and personal. Free w/trade-in at Verizon

$4/mo. w/trade-in at AT&T Google Pixel 6 (Save $370 at AT&T) Keep your old phone — or if your phone is too old or broken to trade-in — and get a Pixel 6 for less than a pizza a month. AT&T only stocks the Stormy Black colorway, but for almost $400 off a Pixel flagship, you'll have plenty of money left over for a colorful case. $10.28/mo. at AT&T

With five years of security updates and at least three years of system updates ahead of it, the Pixel 6 is the best Android phone on the market right now. It offers a stellar blend of performance, photography prowess, and pocketability at an all-too-reasonable price point. While noticeably bigger than last year's Pixel 5, the Pixel 6 is still a much more manageable size than the Pixel 6 Pro's 6.7-inch curved screen, at least to my small hands.

That said, it's hard to deny the allure of that telephoto sensor on the Pixel 6 Pro, which cranks out best-in-class photos with ease whether you're two or twenty feet away from your subject. When evaluating my Pixel 6 Pro, I filmed fireworks going off five miles away at the Magic Kingdom as I chilled on a bench in Epcot. You can get that camera for free or almost free through your carrier right now — but act fast!