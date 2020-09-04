A delayed Amazon Prime Day is on the horizon according to rumors, but Amazon is already getting into the savings spirit by offering Fire TV Edition smart TVs from just $100 this Labor Day weekend. While there are tons of Labor Day Sales going on right now, it's well worth looking at the smart TVs from Toshiba and Insignia. Not only are select models down to some of their best prices ever, but they also feature built-in Fire TV capabilities which save you having to spend on additional streaming hardware.

Up to $100 off Amazon Fire TV Edition Smart TVs Amazon's latest sale is dropping the prices of Toshiba and Insignia Fire TV Edition smart TVs in a range of sizes. HD models start at just $99.99 with 4K sets available from $220. The deals expire Monday. From $100 See at Amazon

The most affordable option in the sale is the 24-inch Insignia Fire TV Edition smart TV at $99.99. It usually goes for nearer $150. It offers a 720p resolution so is probably best suited to a bedroom or kids playroom rather than your living room, but it has all of the Amazon smarts and even support Alexa skills via the included voice remote. As far as super-affordable TVs go, this one is a smart choice.

If you want to bump up the screen size and resolution, the 43-inch Insignia 4K Fire TV Edition is worth a look at $219.99. At $80 off, it's a really affordable UHD smart TV. There's a 50-inch Insignia model for just $50 more which is a match for the lowest price it has ever reached, or you can go all the way to 55 inches for $349.99 — $110 off its list price. It supports 4K HDR and has 3 HDMI ports and a USB port for hooking up your existing tech. Toshiba offers similar sets in these same sizes, though the prices tend to be a tad higher.

Every Fire TV Edition set has Amazon's Fire OS built-in which saves you needing an extra device like the Fire TV Stick to gain access to all of the smart functionality and streaming media you'd expect these days.

These deals and many other Labor Day deals all end come Monday night, so don't miss your chance to place an order at these low prices.