Amazon is offering its Fire TV Stick with Alexa remote for a steal this Prime Day. I don't know how much more blatant I can be that you need to buy this other than getting out a megaphone and screaming it. But since I can't do that over the internet, I'll do the one thing that I can, spell it out for you: BUY. THIS.

Cord cutting

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Remote

You'll never find a better deal than this.

$15 $40 $25 off

Amazon's Fire TV Stick supports hundreds of your favorite entertainment apps like Netflix, Hulu, and HBO, and you can take it on the go with you wherever you are. Buy it today, and you'll get a get $45 Sling TV credit (valid for new customers only).

I've been using an Amazon Fire TV Stick for years now, and I absolutely swear by it. As someone who never thought I'd get rid of my cable package, now that I'm moving out on my own I'm highly considering just using my Fire TV Stick. It's perfect for college students or adults moving out for the first time and are looking to save a lot of money without sacrificing the content that they enjoy. It's got every app I could ever need and more, plus access to live television with a Sling membership.

The Alexa voice remote makes navigation a breeze. For people more familiar with older types of remotes, modern ones can be a bit intimidating. You can almost entirely bypass having to use it with its Alexa voice support. Just hold down the button, tell it what you want to do, and you're all set.

And what may be the elephant in the room: you can easily jailbreak it to illegally stream television shows and newly-released movies with a variety of apps. Not that we condone or recommend that. But, you know, it's something to think about. Other people are doing it anyway.

