In this Windows 10 guide , we walk you through the steps to install and use the Keepa extension on Microsoft Edge, Chrome, and Firefox, to understand how an Amazon price has fluctuated over time to shop with confidence during Prime Day 2019 and beyond.

If the price is too high, you can also use Keepa to track products and receive email alerts as soon as the price drops to your desired amount.

The prices on Amazon are constantly changing, which makes it very difficult (even more on big shopping days) to know if you're actually getting a worthy discount. Keepa is a freemium service that tracks the price of virtually every product available in Amazon , and through an extension for Windows 10 browsers it adds a price history graphs under each listing, allowing you to make a more informed decision.

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is once again upon us from July 15 to July 16, 2019, and even though during these 48 hours the online retailer website will be packed with deals, that doesn't necessarily mean that you'll save money on the products you buy.

How to install Keepa extension on Windows 10

Keepa is available for multiple web browsers, and here are the instructions to get it in Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, and Mozilla Firefox.

Adding Keepa to Chrome

To install Keepa in Google Chrome, use these steps:

Open Google Chrome. Load this Chrome Web Store page. Click the Add to Chrome button. Click the Add extension button.

Adding Keepa to Microsoft Edge (legacy)

To install the Keepa extension in the legacy version of Microsoft Edge, use these steps:

Open Microsoft Edge (legacy). Load this Microsoft Store page. Click the Get button. Click the Get button in the Microsoft Store. Click the Launch button. Click the Turn it on button in Microsoft Edge.

Adding Keepa to Microsoft Edge (Chromium)

To install the Amazon price tracker extension in the Chromium version of Microsoft Edge, use these steps:

Open Microsoft Edge Chromium. Load this chrome web store page. Click the Allow extensions from other stores button. Quick tip: If you don't see the option, use this guide to enable extensions from other stores. Click the Allow button. Click the Add to Chrome button. Click the Add extension button.

Adding Keepa to Firefox

To install the Keepa add-on in Firefox, use these steps:

Open Firefox. Load this Firefox Add-ons page. Click the Add to Firefox button. Click the Add button.

After you complete these steps, you can start using Keepa to see the price history for a particular product or monitor Amazon products until they reach the price you're willing to pay.

How to see Amazon product price history with Keepa

Once you have Keepa in your preferred web browser, use these steps:

Open your preferred web browser. Load Amazon.com. Select a product that you're interested in purchasing. Scroll down, just below the product description, to load the Keepa information. Click the Price history tab.

On the Pricing history tab, the single most important piece of information is the Amazon (orange) chart, which shows you the price history of the product sold and fulfilled by Amazon in the last three months (you can expand the view using the "Range" option), allowing you to quickly determine if you're getting a good deal.

The New (light purple) graph will also show you the price history for the product, but only for third-party sellers.

The Used (dark) graph will display the lowest price of a used product, and this information can be from Amazon and third-party sellers.

Also, the graph will also show Amazon Warehouse deals, which don't happen every day, and as such, they appear with a purple X mark.

Once you complete the steps, you'll have a better understanding of the price history, which helps determine if you'll be getting a good deal during Amazon Prime Day or any other day.

How to track Amazon product prices with Keepa

You don't need to create a free account with the service, but if you want to track products and receive alerts as soon as a product drops to your desired price, you'll need to sign up with Keepa.

Creating a Keepa account

To create a Keepa account, use the steps:

Open Keepa.com. Click the Register option in the top-right. Click the Register tab. Specify your personal details, such as username, email, and password. Or use one of the available sign-up options. Click the Register button.

Once you complete the steps, you'll be able to create price trackers for Amazon products.

Creating Amazon price tracker

To create a price tracker using Keepa for an Amazon item, use these steps:

Open your web browser. Load Amazon.com. Select a product that you're interested in purchasing. Scroll down, just below the product description load Keepa information. Click the Track product tab. Specify the desired price you wish to pay when the product is sold and fulfilled by Amazon. Specify the desired price you wish to pay when the product is sold by a third-party product. (Optional) Specify the desired price you wish to pay when the product condition is used. Use the Track for drop-down menu to select how long you wish to track the product price. Click the Start tracking button.

After you complete these steps, Keepa will monitor the price for the product, and you'll receive an email as soon as it reaches your desired amount.

If you are monitoring multiple Amazon products during Prime Day 2019, you can also see all your tracked products in your Keepa account online.

How to change Amazon price tracking settings using Keepa

Keepa also allows you to customize several aspects of the extension on your web browser to make tracking prices on Amazon even easier, including settings to update the chart appearance, options to define default tracking settings, and extension style.

To change the settings of the Keepa extension, use these steps:

Open your web browser. Load Amazon.com. Select a product that you're interested in purchasing. Scroll down, just below the product description load Keepa information. Click the Settings tab. Under the "Chart appearance" section, you can change several settings, some of which include: Graphs to show — Specifies which sellers you want to see in the "Pricing history" tab.

Specifies which sellers you want to see in the "Pricing history" tab. Range — Allows you to set the time range for a product history. The default is three months, but you can check prices up a year or up to all the data available in Keepa.

Allows you to set the time range for a product history. The default is three months, but you can check prices up a year or up to all the data available in Keepa. Filter extreme values — Excludes extremely high prices from the history. Under the "Tracking settings" section, you can adjust various default tracking settings, some of which include: Tracking mode — Changes the mode to "Basic" (default), which only tracks prices. The Advanced option enables to set additional tracking settings, such as Prime only, shipping cost inclusion, Lightning Deals notifications, and more.

Changes the mode to "Basic" (default), which only tracks prices. The Advanced option enables to set additional tracking settings, such as Prime only, shipping cost inclusion, Lightning Deals notifications, and more. Desired price reduction preset — Sets the default price reduction price when creating a tracker.

Sets the default price reduction price when creating a tracker. Merchants to prefill with desired prices — Automatically fills out the prices when for preferred sellers based on the desired price reduction preset.

Automatically fills out the prices when for preferred sellers based on the desired price reduction preset. Track for — Specifies the default range of time when creating a new Amazon price tracker.

Specifies the default range of time when creating a new Amazon price tracker. Alter rearm timer — Allows you to continue to receive alters after the price already reach your desired price. (Optional) Under the "Add-on settings" section, you can customize various style aspects of the extension, such as vertical and horizontal sizes, default view, and more.

Once you complete the steps, you need to refresh the page to apply the new settings.

This guide is focused on Windows 10, but because it's a browser extension, you can also use Keepa in the equivalent versions of the supported browsers in older versions of Windows, macOS, and Linux.

While Keepa offers a subscription plan to access advanced features, the free plan should be more than enough for anyone who just wants to get some price history information to spend money wisely and track several items.

Happy deal hunting on Prime Day!

