The coronavirus is wreaking havoc on the globe, with the pandemic claiming over 40,000 lives. With factories around the world grinding to a halt, the virus has had a profound impact on the smartphone industry: shipments in Q1 2020 down by almost 40% from the same time a year ago. Here are the phones and products that have been delayed due to the coronavirus: Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi's Mi 10 series was set to make its global debut at Mobile World Congress, but that wasn't to be. The phones debuted in China back in February, but the global launch was pushed back several weeks. The Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, and Mi 10 Lite went on sale in global markets on March 27, and while the devices were set to debut in India on March 31, that has been pushed back because of the country-wide lockdown. Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more Realme Narzo

Realme was all set to launch a new series of phones under the Narzo series, taking on Xiaomi sub-brands POCO and Redmi. The phones were scheduled to launch on March 26, but they have been pushed back indefinitely because of the lockdown in India. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Samsung announced the Galaxy Note 10 Lite back in January, and the phone was scheduled to go on sale in global markets in February. While Samsung launched the phone in countries like India, the sale date was pushed back several times, and even now you can't buy the phone in the country. Motorola Razr (India)