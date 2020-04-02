Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs. Galaxy Note 10 LiteSource: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central

The coronavirus is wreaking havoc on the globe, with the pandemic claiming over 40,000 lives. With factories around the world grinding to a halt, the virus has had a profound impact on the smartphone industry: shipments in Q1 2020 down by almost 40% from the same time a year ago.

Here are the phones and products that have been delayed due to the coronavirus:

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10 ProSource: Xiaomi

Xiaomi's Mi 10 series was set to make its global debut at Mobile World Congress, but that wasn't to be. The phones debuted in China back in February, but the global launch was pushed back several weeks. The Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, and Mi 10 Lite went on sale in global markets on March 27, and while the devices were set to debut in India on March 31, that has been pushed back because of the country-wide lockdown.

Realme Narzo

Realme NarzoSource: Realme

Realme was all set to launch a new series of phones under the Narzo series, taking on Xiaomi sub-brands POCO and Redmi. The phones were scheduled to launch on March 26, but they have been pushed back indefinitely because of the lockdown in India.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs. Galaxy Note 10 LiteSource: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central

Samsung announced the Galaxy Note 10 Lite back in January, and the phone was scheduled to go on sale in global markets in February. While Samsung launched the phone in countries like India, the sale date was pushed back several times, and even now you can't buy the phone in the country.

Motorola Razr (India)

Motorola RAZRSource: Daniel Bader / Android Central

The Motorola Razr went on sale in the U.S. in February, and it was slated to debut in India on April 2. That date has now been pushed to April 15 due to the nation-wide lockdown. Once it does go on sale, Motorola's foldable phone will set users back an incredible ₹124,999 ($1,630). Considering the phone itself isn't actually good, I don't see it finding many takers.

Vivo V19

Vivo V19Source: Vivo

Vivo's selfie-focused V19 was initially set to launch in India last month, but the launch has been pushed back. There's no word on when the phone will be unveiled, but it is likely Vivo will follow the same timeline as Xiaomi and Realme and launch the V19 later this month.

This is just the beginning

While China is back up and running, it is clear that the effects of the virus will extend throughout the course of 2020 and beyond. Most countries are still in strict lockdown, and e-commerce services are prioritizing delivery of food and other essential goods. And with most of the workforce hunkered down in their homes, it is inevitable that we'll see more products and services being delayed.