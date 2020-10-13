This deal brings the Momentum 3s down to $297, which puts it in fierce competition with similarly priced cans like the Sony WH-1000XM4s, but you'll need to act fast. This deal is only good until 6PM EST today.

I love audio gear more than just about any other type of tech, and Sennheiser has long been one of the most prolific brands in the category. The Momentum 3 Wireless are among our favorite over-ear Bluetooth headphones, offering outrageously good sound quality and active noise canceling, and this during this year's Amazon Prime Day event, you can score a pair for 26% off — that's about as low as it's ever gone.

The Momentum 3 Wireless combine a classic design with some of the best sound you'll find in the over-ear Bluetooth headphone space. They fold down for more compact storage, and can even connect to multiple devices at once.

Sennheiser is one of the most well-known brands in audio, and deservedly so; the Momentum 3 Wireless sound phenomenal, with a rich, balanced sound, and they even look great to boot. The metal and leather stylings look incredibly high-end, even next to competitors from the likes of Sony and Bose.

You get physical controls along the left cup, including a play/pause button, a pairing button, volume controls, and a switch for toggling noise cancellation or transparency mode — an excellent feature that allows you to selectively filter audio into the headphones without taking them off and interrupting your music.

As you'd expect, the Momentum 3 Wireless charge over USB-C, though you won't need to charge them often thanks to the 20-hour battery life. You can also tweak the sound profile with a comprehensive equalizer baked into the accompanying app, which includes a number of presets for different genres and listening scenarios.

These are among the best wireless headphones you can buy in 2020, but if these aren't to your liking, or they're just beyond your price range, there are plenty of other Prime Day headphone deals.