Samsung and Google aren't the only companies offering the best Cyber Monday deals on Android phones. With smartphones more expensive than ever, it's always wise to try and get one at a discount whenever possible. If you happen to prefer Motorola over the other brands, you'll be happy to know that the Moto G Power is on sale for Cyber Monday.

You can now grab an unlocked 32GB Moto G Power for only $170, down $30 from its usual price of $200. And if you don't think that's enough storage for you, for a little extra (just $10) you can upgrade to the 64GB model. Both are unlocked by the carrier and sport its 48MP camera on the back.

Moto G Power | $30 off The Moto G Power has a 6.6" Max Vision HD+ display and a 48MP camera on the back to get all of the perfect shots. It boasts a 3-day battery life thanks to its 5,000 mAh battery, and it comes packed with the 2020 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. Since it's unlocked, you're free to choose whichever carrier you prefer, whether it be AT&T, Sprint, Verizon, or T-Mobile, $170 at Amazon

Though it won't be competing with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S21 anytime soon, the Moto G Power is still a decent phone to have in your pocket, especially if you're on a budget. We even consider the 2020 model of the Moto G Power to be one of the best budget Android phones out there.

With a powerful battery that can last three whole days, it's easy to see why people prefer this phone over others. It's built to last. And what's even better is that you can choose whichever carrier you'd like because it's unlocked. You don't need to commit to one right away.