There are plenty of great Cyber Monday Android phone deals around this weekend. Better yet, you don't even have to spend a small fortune to get yourself one of the best phones around. That's true today whether you're buying unlocked, on contract with a carrier, or trading in an older device to save more cash. Manufacturers, retailers, and carriers offer some seriously generous deals if you're taking out a new line or trading in your current phone.

So if you've got $400 burning a hole in your pocket and you're looking to get the very best value in a new Android phone, we've rounded up the best deals that'll get a great new phone in your pocket without breaking the bank. As these are special Cyber Monday promotions they could end at any moment, so we wouldn't assume these will be sticking around into next week.