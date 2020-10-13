While we're all continuing to be stuck inside for the foreseeable future, why not make the most of Prime Day deals in order to make a few improvements and enhancements to your home? Philips Hue is helping you do just that by offering 20% off a bunch of its smart lighting products for Amazon Prime members. Simply add them to your cart and you'll see the instant savings.

If you are just getting started with a smart home or you're already knee-deep in smart lights, you can save 20% on Philips Hue lighting at Amazon this Prime Day to make your home that little bit smarter.

Today's sale at Amazon includes a good mix of Philips Hue lighting, though the one thing every setup needs is the Philips Hue Hub, so make sure to get one of the bundles featuring that if you're new to Hue. It helps ensure all of your Philips Hue lights can work together and even lets you begin voice controlling them using Alexa or Google Assistant.

You can go for a starter kit with bundled bulbs or simply add-on bulbs and smart switches to your existing setup. Alternatively, you can score a pair of Hue bulbs for free when you pick up Amazon's discounted Echo Studio smart speaker.

Philips Hue bulbs are not just extremely useful but pretty fun as well. You'll be able to control whichever bulbs you buy using the Philips Hue app on your smartphone or tablet. Some of them can change colors too. Using the app, you'll be able to schedule when you want the bulbs to power on automatically or turn them on manually at any given moment. They're also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so if you happen to have a device like the Echo Dot at home, you could begin voice controlling the bulbs as well.