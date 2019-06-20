Finishing your exams? Taking some time off? Enjoying your summer? Well, time to start thinking about the next semester! Amazon has launched an "Off-to-College" store to help students stock up on everything they need.

It's never too early to think about going back to school, and Amazon's store has categories for everything from dorm room essentials to men's and women's fashion. You'll even be able to rent, buy, or trade textbooks. Or get the electronics and other school supplies you need.

Plus, if you're interested in this section then you should know Amazon has a Prime membership just for students. It comes with an extended free trial that lasts for six months, compared to just 30 days for regular Prime. After that trial is up, the membership will cost you just $59 for a year, compared to $119 for the regular version. You'll still get almost all of the same benefits, too, including free two-day shipping, access to Amazon's streaming service Prime Video, and more.

The Off-to-College store will become a launching point for Amazon sales in the future, and with your new Prime Student membership you can access Amazon's other deals, like today's huge sale on Logitech gear with super fast shipping. In fact, Prime members will specifically be eligible for early access to Prime Day deals when that big event hits later in July. Be sure to check out our Prime Day hub for more updates on that since it's just around the corner.

