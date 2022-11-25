Quest 2 Black Friday deals: Discounted games, accessories, hardware, and more!

If you're at all interested in VR, the Meta Quest 2 is the only standalone VR headset we recommend buying, and it's discounted for Black Friday for the first time since its 2020 release, making now the right time to buy one. Plus, you'll get two popular Quest 2 games with your purchase.

If you already own the Quest 2, or you want a gift for the VR lover in your life, don't worry: there are a ton of games and accessories discounted right now as well. We've tested all of the most popular Quest 2 accessories, and can help you sift through the junk and find the tech that'll make your virtual experience even better — and then find the best games to immerse yourself in beautiful worlds or terrifying experiences.

But first, here is the main Quest 2 deal you need to know about: the Quest 2 is $50-$70 (opens in new tab) off depending on how much storage you need, and comes with both Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4 VR, two of the best Quest 2 games that normally cost $70 in total. All that saved money can go right into buying more games and accessories!

Save $50 on the 128GB model or $70 on the 256GB model, plus receive two popular Quest 2 games for free: Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4. We think most people only need 128GB, as you can delete games you've finished without losing your cloud saves. 256GB is the better deal but it'll still cost you $70 more; only hardcore gamers planning to buy dozens of games or upload movie files will need it.

With that out of the way, here are the rest of the great Quest 2 Black Friday deals you need to know about.

Quest 2 Black Friday deals: Accessories

By default, the Quest 2 comes with an uncomfortable strap that puts too much weight on the front of your face, plus a relatively short battery life. You can solve both of these problems with an official Elite Strap with Battery, but it's expensive and not currently on sale. Thankfully, there are some great Elite Strap alternatives that we love that do have Black Friday discounts.

KIWI Design Quest 2 elite strap with battery: $90 $69.99 at Amazon The KIWI strap gives you an impressive 6400mAh battery, larger than the 4,676mAh you get with the official battery, so it'll more than double your play sessions. We tested it and found it evenly distributes the weight of the headset and gives you plenty of padding, plus a comfortably tight fit. You can also get the more comfortable non-battery version for just $37.99 (18% off).

YOGES Quest 2 head strap: $25 $21.19 at Amazon 15% off isn't much when the price is this low, but that's the point: this is the most comfortable head strap we've tested for much less than competing brands, with great weight distribution and "pillowy softness" according to our reviewer. It doesn't have a battery pack, but if you're fine keeping your play sessions at just 2 hours instead of 4, this is a fantastic option.

BOBOVR M2 Plus Head Strap: $40 $31.99 at Amazon Unfortunately our favorite head strap, the BOBOVR M2 Pro with swappable battery packs, is out of stock at the moment. But if you can do without the extra battery life, BOBOVR makes a great halo strap with balanced weight and a tight fit, that will let you move your head without fear of the Quest 2 sliding around.

Geekvr Comfort Battery Head Strap: $70 $42.99 at Amazon A new favorite of our VR nerd on staff Nick Sutrich, the Geekvr head strap is very lightweight and has a swappable battery design, meaning you can take one battery out when it dies and put in a new one, so you don't ever have to stop playing. You don't even need to screw the battery in; you just drop it in!

The Quest 2 rests firmly on your face and forehead, which can cause sweat and skin irritation. That, in turn, causes lens fogging due to how heat rises inside the headset. What you need is a replacement face cover that offers better padding and air circulation.

KIWI Design Facial Interface: $40 $32.79 at Amazon This face cover set is our top pick regardless of the deal price. In our tests, the four vents (two each on the top and bottom) did the best job of preventing fogged-up lenses, no matter the temperature of your room. And the new padding is "extremely comfortable."

You'll also find a wide range of other Quest 2 accessories on sale, from chargers to headphones, that'll normally retail for far more.

Anker Charging Dock for Quest 2: $99 $68.99 at Amazon This is the best Quest 2 accessory you can buy; the only problem is how expensive it (normally) is. Our review explains all the benefits of using this dock instead of a charging cable: it keeps your headset and controllers charged, and protects against overcharging or overcurrent so your battery isn't damaged if you leave it charging for days. And it gives you a cool way to present your headset, assuming you have room for it in your home.

Logitech G333 VR Wired Earphones: $50 $19.99 at Amazon The official Quest 2 earphones, they have custom-length cords that ensure nothing dangles from the headset. They have dual drivers dedicated to mids/highs and bass, giving you solid audio while ensuring anyone else in the room isn't annoyed or distracted by whatever Beat Saber soundtrack you're listening to.

KISLANE Soft Carrying Case for Quest 2: $16 $12.50 at Amazon With the official carrying case costing $60, this case will save you a ton. It's pretty soft and may not fit a massive elite strap, but for a simple case for the default Quest 2, this KISLANE case will fit it and a few accessories to take it on the road.

Quest 2 Black Friday deals: Games

Right now, there are 82 Quest 2 games discounted on the Quest Store, including many of our favorites. You can check that list and see for yourself which ones look appealing, or you can see a few of our favorites listed below!

Jurassic World Aftermath: $24.99 $14.99 at Meta Quest

Jurassic World Aftermath is a two-part stealth game that sees players dodging hungry dinos while trying to secure the mysterious DNA sample left on Isla Nublar after the collapse of Jurassic World. Can you survive this 15+ hour story and emerge unscathed? You'll certainly need to keep your wits about you.

Resident Evil 4 VR: $39.99 $23.99 at Meta Quest

The classic is back and better than ever! You'll embody Leon Kennedy as you attempt to rescue the President's daughter in a strange and zombie-infested town in this 20+ hour game. Move and shoot just like you would expect to in real life, just without all those painful zombie bites. Now includes the Mercenaries add-on for free!

Pistol Whip: $29.99 $20.99 at Meta Quest

Pistol Whip is a rhythm shooter that'll make players feel like John Wick in no time. You'll be shooting enemies to the rhythm of the beat in dozens of levels including several different story campaigns, each with its own style and weapons. Change it up with modifiers and daily challenges that'll keep you coming back and enjoy what feels like an endless slew of free updates over the years!

Superhot VR: $24.99 $16.99 at Meta Quest

The VR adaptation of the popular time-stopping first-person shooter is nothing short of magical. Time moves as you move in this action game that will keep you on your toes as you move through each level segment. Grab items to throw at enemies, weapons to shoot them, and use your fists or even your psychic powers as you make your way through what's been called the "Mario 64 of VR."

Demeo: $29.99 $19.99 at Meta Quest

If you're a Dungeons & Dragons fan or just enjoy board game night, Demeo is the game for you. Gather around a virtual table with up to three other folks and play a board game that's a little bit of D&D, a little bit of Neverwinter Nights, and a whole lot of fun. The next big free campaign is coming next month, so what are you waiting for? It's time to get questing!