Finally! The best Meta Quest 2 deal that we've ever seen is live at Best Buy now

After literally years of waiting, Oculus Quest 2 deals are starting to go live. In the past, we had to rely on refurbished models or the occasional holiday sale to save money on the popular VR headset, but those days of waiting appear to be over. Head to Best Buy or any other mainstream retailer and you'll instantly save $70 (opens in new tab) on the 256GB Quest 2 headset, a discount that brings the price of the console down to $429.99.

That price drop alone makes this offer one of the best Meta Quest 2 deals that we've seen in months, but the deal gets even sweeter when you shop at Best Buy. In addition to a $70 discount, the big retailer is giving away two free games when you activate your headset — Golf+ and Space Pirate Trainer DX — alongside three free months of YouTube Premium, just for kicks. All things said and done, the savings here add up to a value of over $150, making this the best Quest 2 deal that we've ever seen. If you're on the fence, even in light of this historic price drop, check out our Quest 2 review while you're in the neighborhood.

The first great Oculus Quest 2 deal is here

(opens in new tab) Meta Quest 2 256GB: $499.99 $429.99, plus two free games and more at Best Buy (opens in new tab) All across the web, retailers are discounting the 256GB version of the Quest 2 VR headset by a hefty $70 and throwing in two free games in exchange for your business. Best Buy is taking things up a notch by including three free months of YouTube Premium, making this the best Quest 2 deal on the internet today. In addition to those goodies, the purchase comes with the VR headset, two controllers (with batteries), a power adapter, charging cable, and a glasses spacer. If you need more stuff, check out our list of the best Quest 2 accessories.

(opens in new tab) Meta Quest Pro: $1,499.99 $999.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) While you're here, it's worth noting that the uber-expensive Meta Quest Pro is also seeing a dramatic $500 price drop at retailers all over, including Best Buy. As we noted in our Meta Quest Pro review, the powerful VR headset has a "niche-making" price tag, so this is the best time to buy if you have the cash to spare.

Once you get your hands on your new VR console, don't forget to fill it up with some of the best Quest 2 games around!