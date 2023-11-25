RIP me: My beloved Samsung gaming monitor I just bought is $700 off for Cyber Monday

If you checked out my recent roundup of Nanoleaf smart lights, you probably noticed the elephant in the room. Shortly after it launched, I gave in to temptation and grabbed the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9. But you don't have to make the same mistake I made by not waiting, as Cyber Monday deals have knocked a mind-boggling $700 off the price.

For starters, the Odyssey OLED G9 is a 49-inch monitor, but that's just where the fun starts. It offers a 5120 x 1440 resolution, along with an incredible 240Hz refresh rate. So basically, instead of using two 27-inch monitors side-by-side, I just have one enormous display (plus a vertical monitor to the left.)

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9: $1,799.99 $1,099.99 at Amazon Few things bring me more joy than the Odyssey OLED G9. For one, it's a 49-inch OLED panel with a 240Hz refresh rate. But it's also not like other monitors thanks to the built-in "smart" features. Price check: $1,199.99 at Best Buy | $1,199.99 at Samsung

There's so much more that this new monitor has to offer, as it's using Tizen for the operating system. This means that you can download streaming apps, enjoy whatever free shows are on Samsung FREE, or even use Gaming Hub to play cloud games.

Besides how massive it is, the one thing that I do love is that it's Samsung SmartThings compatible. And since I signed in with the same Samsung account across all of my devices, I can turn this monitor on or off without needing to worry about the remote being out of juice.

I could seriously go on forever about everything that I love about the Odyssey OLED G9. But, if there's one thing that you should take away from this, it's that this is the best monitor that I've ever used. Even better than the LG C2 that now hangs above the G9.