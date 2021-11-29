The Lenovo Legion Phone Dual 2 , launched in Western markets over the summer, fits into the latter category of handsets with ridiculous performance, total-overkill specs and crazy features like active cooling. It's targeted at mobile gamers who want the greatest possible performance from their handset.

In the UK, the Lenovo Legion Phone 2 Duel is available right now direct from the manufacturer for £200 off, which puts the 12GB RAM / 256GB storage version of the device down to £499 for Cyber Monday. If you want the higher-specced model with 16GB / 512GB, it'll cost you an extra £100.

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 For extreme gaming performance, devices like the Lenovo Legion Phone 2 Duel are in a league of their own. This Snapdragon 888-powered phone has its own built-in cooling fan to help it maintain top-tier performance. And it also boasts a stupidly quick 144Hz display to fire those frames at your eyeballs as fast as possible. From £499 at Lenovo with code CYBERMONDAY

The spec sheet starts with a Snapdragon 888 5G processor, backed up by up to a ludicrous 16GB of RAM. The Legion Phone Duel 2 also ports a 6.92-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and 720Hz (not a typo) touch sampling rate. To help fans make the most of their gaming experience, the phone also includes eight programmable virtual keys. Gratuitous quantities of colored LEDs are, naturally, along for the ride too.

The £200 off deal, activated with the eCoupon code CYBERMONDAY also applies to various bundles that include the phone plus a gaming headset. This deal only runs until 9pm UK time November 29, though, so you'll need to act fast to snap it up!