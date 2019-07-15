Need a new phone, and tired of paying for a bunch of features you don't use? If you don't need the latest smartphone, here's a Prime Day deal you shouldn't miss: the Galaxy S9 is available for just $10 per month with Sprint.

Samsung's flagship last year, the Galaxy S9 was one of the best phones of 2018, and is still one of the most used smartphones in the world. The gorgeous 5.8-inch AMOLED screen offers stunning colors and supports the HDR10 standard, while the Snapdragon 845 processor, 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM are still flagship-worthy in 2019.

The Galaxy S9 also sports an excellent Dual Pixel rear camera, with a mechanical aperture so you can change how much light is let in the shot. The stereo speakers paired with the great screen and Dolby Atmos support means the Galaxy S9 can be your portable entertainment center on the go. There's also an Iris Scanner and fingerprint sensor for multiple security options, as well as a 3,000mAh battery with Quick Charge support.

Sprint's deal offers the Galaxy S9 for $10 per month (after $15 per month in credits) with no up-front payment, and if you can live with Sprint's coverage, this is an excellent phone for yourself or a loved one. If you're looking for the complete bundle, you can also snag a Galaxy Watch from just $7.92 per month. Alternatively, if you're really want the latest and greatest, the Galaxy S10 has massive Prime Day discounts that you won't want to miss!

Still a great phone

Samsung Galaxy S9

A flagship phone at an incredible price.

The Galaxy S9 features beautiful hardware, waterproofing, and is packed with a great specs list. The screen is one of the besst in the business, and the camera is also pretty great. It's a $600 phone, reduced to just $240 for Prime Day.

