Amazon Prime Day isn't just about tech and gadgets. You can help make your house a home with some great deals on furniture. Amazon has deals on rugs, sofas, and many other pieces of furniture to help you complete the look of your home or office.

Prime Day has dozens of deals on furniture and decorations for your home or office. If you're looking to redecorate or add some flair to a room, then this is a great time to add a few items.

The Rivet open back bar height chair comes in colors that pop and has a unique design for chairs at bar height.

If you're decorating an office at work or home then you should take a look at the AmazonBasics Classic Office Desk Computer Chair. It's more affordable thanks to Prime Day and features a padded seat, back, and headrest to help you stay comfortable while you're working.

