Amazon Prime Day isn't just about tech and gadgets. You can help make your house a home with some great deals on furniture. Amazon has deals on rugs, sofas, and many other pieces of furniture to help you complete the look of your home or office.

Feeling the love: Round Arm Performance Fabric Loveseat Sofa Couch, 76"W,

This 76-inch loveseat comes with no assembly required. Its nylon fabric comes in stone and sand colors. The design is basic enough to not steal the attention in a room but can help complete a look in a modern room.

$559.30 (was $799) at Amazon

Classic dresser: Rivet West Mid-Century Distinct Grain Dresser

This classic dresser features brass pull on six drawers to provide storage. It doesn't require any assembly and is 60"W x 19"D x 35"H. The dresser is on sale for hundreds of dollars off its normal price. If you're looking to furnish a whole room, the same company makes matching drawers, nightstands, and beds.

$559.30 (was $799) at Amazon

Sleep like a queen: Riven West Platform Queen Bed with Inlays

This queen-sized platform bed comes in a dark oak but is accented with just a bit of golden inlays on the headboard. The platform bed doesn't require a box spring, so your mattress stays lower to the ground and helps your room feel less crowded.

$524.30 (was $749) at Amazon

Stay seated: AmazonBasics Modern Adjustable Low Back Armless Ribbed Office Desk Task Chair

This affordable office chair has a ribbed back and seat to improve comfort and a clean minimal look. It's available in black, white, brick red, and grey to fit into any office.

$48.99 (was $69.99) at Amazon

Rug geometry: Stone & Beam Casual Geometric Cotton Area Rug

This 4' x 6' rug features a geometric design with blue and brown. It's a low pile rug, so it's easier to keep clean. It's a nice piece to offset wood features in a room.

$104.30 (was $149) at Amazon

Sleeping soundly: AmazonBasics Memory Foam Mattress - Soft Bed

This twin size memory foam mattress has breathable holes in its second layer to increase airflow. Its top foam layer is plush to let you sink in a bit into the mattress.

$111.99 (was $159.99) at Amazon

Dining in style: Rivet Whidbey Mid-Century Open Back Accent Dining Chair

This chair can add some flair to your room. It comes in canary, aqua, charcoal, and felt gray but the charcoal and felt grey are priced higher on Prime Day. Each of the colors is rich and pops.

$132.90 (was $192.49) at Amazon

Raising the bar: Rivet Malida Mid-Century Modern Open Back Swivel Padded Kitchen Bar Stool with Arms

This open-back barstool has a padded seat and an elastic suspension system, so the chair has a bit of a spring to it. The chair comes in canary, aqua, felt grey, and aqua though the charcoal version isn't on sale for Prime Day.

$167.30 (was $239) at Amazon

Solo stool: AmazonBasics Multi-Purpose Adjustable Office Drafting Spa Stool with Wheels

This stool features bonded leather upholstery and can rotate 360 degrees. It's a shorter stool designed to be used at desks or tables, and it has an adjustable height range of six inches.

$34.80 (was $52.91) at Amazon

Working hard: AmazonBasics Classic Office Desk Computer Chair

This adjustable desk chair has microfiber upholstery that repels dust, dirt, and stains. It has a padded seat, back, and headrest to help you stay comfortable throughout your working day.

$77.69 (was $110.99) at Amazon

Modern design: Rivet Steel Slanted Lines Wool Modern Area Rug

This rug features a modern design and has a low .6-inch pile. It's 45% Viscose, 40% Wool, 15% Cotton. It's hand-tufted in India with its wool and viscose blend which helps it wear well over time.

$246.33 (was $379) at Amazon

Stylish storage: Rivet Meeks Round Storage Basket Side Table

This side table comes with a stylish gray storage basket which fits inside its frame. It's a stylish way to store things in your living room without giving up table space.

$69.30 (was $99) at Amazon

Prime Day has dozens of deals on furniture and decorations for your home or office. If you're looking to redecorate or add some flair to a room, then this is a great time to add a few items.

The Rivet open back bar height chair comes in colors that pop and has a unique design for chairs at bar height.

If you're decorating an office at work or home then you should take a look at the AmazonBasics Classic Office Desk Computer Chair. It's more affordable thanks to Prime Day and features a padded seat, back, and headrest to help you stay comfortable while you're working.

