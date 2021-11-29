I've used the Galaxy Z Fold 3 as my daily driver for nearly three months now, and I can confidently say that it is the best Android phone at the moment. For Cyber Monday, the foldable phone is available for $1,400, a full $400 off its regular retail price.

That's a fabulous deal on what is a truly innovative phone, so I'm going to outline four reasons why you should pick up the Z Fold 3 if you're in the market for a new flagship. First up is the screen: this time around, both the inner and outer screens have the same 120Hz refresh rate, and that makes all the difference in day-to-day use. The outer screen is great for just going through incoming notifications and the like, and the inner screen is ideally suited for browsing sessions and productivity.

Second is the durability. After nearly three months of use — with the hinge being folded a few dozen times a day — the Z Fold 3 is still just as robust as it was the day I started using it, and I didn't think it would be as good. Samsung's decision to overhaul the chassis design with stronger materials and the addition of a new layer over the glass has made the Z Fold 3 the most durable foldable yet, so if you held off from buying a foldable for durability reasons, you have nothing to worry about.

Then we get to the cameras. The Z Fold 3 is missing the camera hardware that you get with the S21 Ultra, and while Samsung hasn't altered the lenses too much from last year, the quality of the images are markedly better than the Z Fold 2. They are on par with the S21 series, so you're not missing out when it comes to image or video quality here.

Finally, we get to the hardware itself. When you're paying $1,400 for a device, you want the absolute latest innards available, and thankfully the Z Fold 3 doesn't miss out on the extras. You get water resistance — a first for foldables — along with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage as standard, wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging.

As for battery life, the Z Fold 3 easily lasts a day even with heavy use, and I haven't had to plug in the device before the day's out. And the software situation is also interesting; while the Z Fold 3 doesn't have the One UI 4 build just yet, it is first in line to receive Android 12 after the Galaxy S21 series.

I didn't think I would enjoy using the Galaxy Z Fold 3 as much as I do, and if you're undecided about switching to a foldable, the Cyber Monday deal offers the ideal incentive. Coming in at $1,400, the Z Fold 3 is not that much more than the S21 Ultra, and you get a lot more for your money, making it one of the best Cyber Monday phone deals.