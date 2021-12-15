More to love Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 All of the essentials Fitbit Versa 3 While the Galaxy Watch Active 2 has its fair share of fitness-focused perks, there are other reasons to love it. You have the option of LTE connectivity and some other health features, like ECG and blood pressure monitoring. From $226 at Amazon Pros Onboard GPS

Fitbit Versa 3 vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2: Making comparisons

Fitbit and Samsung are two of the most reputable names in the wearable industry, so it makes sense that you might be torn between two of the best Android smartwatches they provide: the Fitbit Versa 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2. Your decision will depend on a few key factors. For starters, these are two very different designs. Battery life is also something you should consider. Do you want extra health features and more personalization options? These are just a few of the questions you should ask yourself.

With that said, you'll notice that the Fitbit Versa 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 offer many of the same features. There's not a huge difference in their asking prices, either. If you're focused on finding a smartwatch that's packed with health and fitness features, the Versa 3 is a great pick. If you want a watch with as many extra perks as possible, you might prefer the Galaxy Watch Active 2.

The Fitbit Versa 3 is everything you want and more

If you're familiar with the previous Versa models, you know they have steadily improved over the years. The Fitbit Versa 3 provides users with all the essentials they know and love. For example, you'll have 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, 20+ goal-based exercise modes, advanced sleep monitoring, female health tracking, and Fitbit Pay.

You'll recognize the company's signature squircle design with a few key differences. It offers a bigger display area, smoother lines, increased comfort, and increased responsiveness. The 40mm aluminum case comes in Soft Gold and Black. Another upgrade you'll appreciate is the new Fitbit Versa 3 bands, which have a quick-release system. These bands are much easier to swap out, which was a long time coming. Keep in mind that the old Fitbit Versa bands won't work with this new system.

Fitbit Versa 3 Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Display 1.58-inch AMOLED 1.2-inch or 1.4-inch Super AMOLED Dimensions 40x40x12mm 40x40x10.9mm

44x44x10.9mm Sensors HRM, 3-axis accelerometer, gyroscope, altimeter, SpO2, ambient light sensor HRM, electrocardiogram (ECG), accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, ambient light sensor Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi Optional LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi Battery life 6+ days 2 days Fast charging ✔️ ✔️ Water resistance 5ATM 5ATM Optional LTE ❌ ✔️ Electrocardiogram ❌ ✔️ Onboard GPS ✔️ ✔️ Mobile payments ✔️ ✔️ Mic & speaker ✔️ ✔️

You'll enjoy an extra day of battery life for an impressive total of six days. Fitbit has also introduced a handy fast charging feature, which is especially useful when you're in a hurry. You can place your Fitbit Versa 3 on the charger and get a full day of battery life in under 15 minutes.

The Fitbit Versa 3 boasts improved heart-rate monitoring with new PurePulse 2.0 technology.

As far as fitness features go, this model also comes with the company's Active Zone Minutes feature. Your smartwatch will alert you when you've reached your personalized target heart rate zone during a workout. The Fitbit Versa 3 boasts improved heart-rate monitoring with new PurePulse 2.0 technology.

You can also look forward to additional voice assistant options. You'll still have Amazon Alexa, but Google Assistant also makes an appearance. What's more, you'll have both a built-in microphone and speaker on your watch. This means you can hear the voice assistant responses and take Bluetooth calls on your wrist. You'll have peace of mind knowing that the Versa 3 is easily one of the best Fitbit wearables on the market.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 provides a premium experience

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 isn't quite as new as the Fitbit Versa 3, but it's still one of the best options on the market for several reasons. You'll have the usual features, including onboard GPS, health/fitness tracking, heart-rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and Samsung Pay. You'll enjoy some bonus features that make this Samsung smartwatch even more appealing.

One of the most attractive things about this watch is the design. It's sleek and stylish, so it's not painfully obvious that you're wearing a smartwatch. There are two size options: 40mm and 44mm. The larger model is ideal if you have a larger wrist or if you want a larger display area at 1.4 inches. The smaller model has a 1.2-inch display. You can also decide whether you want a standard aluminum case or a more premium stainless steel one. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 bands are interchangeable, too.

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 can give you a blood pressure reading.

This is the smartwatch to get when you want to go all-in on fitness features. One is the electrocardiogram (ECG) feature, which can detect irregular heartbeats. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 can give you a blood pressure reading as well. Samsung also included a more accurate LED-based heart rate monitor, an advanced accelerometer, and better GPS accuracy.

A recent update to the watch brings other new features, including Running Analysis to help you work toward becoming a better runner and improving your form. The watch can also measure VO2 max, which indicates the maximum amount of oxygen one can utilize during intense activity. This helps you determine your overall fitness and performance capacity while also helping you improve your endurance. These improvements position the Galaxy Watch Active 2 as one of the best smartwatches for fitness you can buy.

Perhaps the most important difference is that the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 offers optional LTE connectivity. While it does cost more to have this feature, it's ideal for users who are always on the go or simply don't want to carry the phone around at the gym or when running outside. An LTE smartwatch allows you to make calls, send texts, and stream music without being connected to your phone.

As we mentioned, it's not the newest watch, but Samsung is still committed to providing important updates to older Galaxy Watch models. For example, the most recent update introduces some of the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 features to the Watch Active 2. You'll now have access to several new watch faces, which means you can take the personalization of your watch to the next level.

You'll also be able to use the advanced fall detection feature. Whenever you're exercising and a fall is detected, your watch will deliver an SOS notification to your pre-selected contacts. The Group Challenge feature is also present, which lets you add friends and family to a Challenge. You can work together as a team or compete against your loved ones. These might be small improvements in the grand scheme of things, but it's nice to see Samsung is still focused on providing updates to older watches.

Fitbit Versa 3 vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2: Which should you buy?

By now, you've probably realized that the Fitbit Versa 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 have quite a bit in common. You can rest assured that neither of these wearables will let you down, especially when it comes to tracking your health and fitness metrics.

The main decision you'll need to make is regarding features. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 tips the scales with optional LTE connectivity, ECG, and blood pressure monitoring. You also have more options available to you when it comes to the size and material of your watch, which may be important to some users. The main advantage of buying the Fitbit Versa 3 is that you'll enjoy much longer battery life.

As you can see, either one of these smartwatches will offer an excellent fitness tracking experience. At the end of the day, you'll have to determine which features are most important to you. Most users will likely prefer the more well-rounded experience offered by the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 considering all the extra features and options it provides.

