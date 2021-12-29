Best Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 bands Android Central 2021

Whether you've recently purchased the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 or you've had it for a while now, you're probably eager to get a stylish new band to go with it. We know how important it is to find a match for your needs. After all, you want to be happy with all aspects of your investment. Both the 40mm and 44mm versions of the watch are compatible with 20mm bands, so it'll be easy to find a favorite. We've rounded up the best Galaxy Watch Active 2 bands out there.

Best Galaxy Watch Active 2 bands: Which should you buy?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is one of the best Android smartwatches you can buy. Once you figure out what material and style work best for you, you'll be well on your way to picking a winner when it comes to the best Galaxy Watch Active 2 bands. We love the Sycreek Silicone Watch Band for an all-around great experience. It's waterproof, permeable, and lightweight. What more could you ask for?

Not everyone prefers silicone for their band material, though. If you'd like something a bit tougher, we recommend the Ritche Canvas Watch Band. The cotton canvas material is highly durable and ensures the band will hold up during your day-to-day routine as well as your adrenaline-inducing workouts.

If you want something on the fancier side but won't weigh you down, go for the TRUMiRR Mesh Woven Stainless Steel Band. This one proves that you don't have to sacrifice functionality for your band to look good. Not to mention that the double locking clasp guarantees that your watch will stay in place all day long.

There's plenty more where that came from! Before choosing the best Galaxy Watch Active 2 band for your needs, be sure to explore all of your options. And note that if you want more of an overall classic lifestyle watch, you might want to consider the Galaxy Watch instead.