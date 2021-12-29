Best Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 bands Android Central 2021

Whether you've recently purchased the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 or you've had it for a while now, you're probably eager to get a stylish new band to go with it. We know how important it is to find a match for your needs. After all, you want to be happy with all aspects of your investment. Both the 40mm and 44mm versions of the watch are compatible with 20mm bands, so it'll be easy to find a favorite. We've rounded up the best Galaxy Watch Active 2 bands out there.

Waterproof permeability: Sycreek Silicone Watch Band

Staff Pick

This band from Sycreek is made with high-quality silicone that's waterproof and anti-sweat, so it'll be suitable for all your workouts, even swimming. It's also the perfect band for those who prefer the pin-and-tuck design over a traditional bulky watch buckle.

From $6 at Amazon
Ultra-soft durability: Fullmosa Silicone Rubber Watch Band

This waterproof, non-toxic, wear-resistant silicone band comes in multiple vibrant color options. It's a nice alternative if you're not a fan of the air hole design. You'll love the ultra-soft material that's also highly durable, making it the ideal workout companion.

From $13 at Amazon
Stylish and strong: Ritche Canvas Watch Band

If you need a band that's stronger than most, this is the one for you. Ritche made this band with a premium cotton canvas that's durable, soft, and breathable. The unique embroidery adds a touch of strength and style topped off with a stainless steel buckle.

From $18 at Amazon
Genuinely gorgeous: Ritche Leather Watch Band

There are some occasions where form tops function, and for that, there's this Ritche band made with genuine top-grain leather. You'll be turning heads with this gorgeous band on your wrist. However, keep in mind this one isn't designed for use in the pool.

$19 at Amazon
Perfectly elegant: Aresh Stainless Steel Band

This is another band that will sparkle for special occasions or if you simply want the look and feel of a classic stainless steel watch. You can easily remove or add links to achieve the perfect fit, and it's available in various elegant finishes, like black, silver, and rose gold.

$15 at Amazon
Skin-friendly luxury: TRUMiRR Mesh Woven Stainless Steel Band

If you like the idea of a silver or gold band but want something thin and lightweight, this one will do the trick. It's made of mesh, woven stainless steel with fine polish that looks luxurious and feels comfortable. The folding clasp double locks, so it's always secure.

$18 at Amazon
Three times the fun: ZEBRE Soft Silicone Band (3-Pack)

When you want a silicone band with a slim profile, this option from ZEBRE is a good one. Choose the color scheme that best matches your style. The high-quality silicone material is waterproof, sweat-resistant, and durable enough to withstand daily activities. Stock up on this three-pack, so you always have a backup!

$10 at Amazon
Smooth to the touch: Barton Sailcloth Nylon Weave Band

If you're seeking a smooth-to-the-touch option, look no further than the Barton nylon weave sailcloth band. The treated underside feels cozy on the wrist, so it won't irritate, its stainless steel buckle packs maximum security, and the band doesn't skimp on comfort with extra padding for a soothing feel.

$25 at Amazon
Comfortable flexibility: Wonlex Silicone Watch Band

Want an eye-catching band with a multi-hole, two-tone design? No matter what type of activity you're enjoying, this waterproof band will provide maximum airflow for a flexible, comfy wearing experience. It's complete with a solid stainless steel buckle and comes in a multitude of color choices.

From $7 at Amazon
Streamlined design: Joyozy Leather Band

If you've been looking for a genuine leather band with a narrow, streamlined design, you'll be pleased with this option from Joyozy. It's available in a broad range of color choices — more than 30, to be exact. Several precise holes accompany the polished stainless steel buckle to ensure you get just the right fit.

$11 at Amazon

Best Galaxy Watch Active 2 bands: Which should you buy?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is one of the best Android smartwatches you can buy. Once you figure out what material and style work best for you, you'll be well on your way to picking a winner when it comes to the best Galaxy Watch Active 2 bands. We love the Sycreek Silicone Watch Band for an all-around great experience. It's waterproof, permeable, and lightweight. What more could you ask for?

Not everyone prefers silicone for their band material, though. If you'd like something a bit tougher, we recommend the Ritche Canvas Watch Band. The cotton canvas material is highly durable and ensures the band will hold up during your day-to-day routine as well as your adrenaline-inducing workouts.

If you want something on the fancier side but won't weigh you down, go for the TRUMiRR Mesh Woven Stainless Steel Band. This one proves that you don't have to sacrifice functionality for your band to look good. Not to mention that the double locking clasp guarantees that your watch will stay in place all day long.

There's plenty more where that came from! Before choosing the best Galaxy Watch Active 2 band for your needs, be sure to explore all of your options. And note that if you want more of an overall classic lifestyle watch, you might want to consider the Galaxy Watch instead.

