So you've taken advantage of the best gaming headset deals and now you're looking for a microphone to complement it this Prime Day. There are several brands you'll want to keep an eye out for — Razer, Elgato, HyperX, Blue, to name a few. They tend to be expensive, however, around $100 or more, but you can save big today. Amazon has the Razer Seiren X microphone for just over $50, a savings of nearly 50%.

The Razer Seiren X is an older model released in 2017, but it still holds up today. It has a built-in shock mount, supercardioid pickup pattern, real-time mic monitoring, and background noise reduction. And if you don't actually mind paying full price, you can get it in Mercury White or Quartz Pink, otherwise, you'll need to be content with the standard black color option.

Razer offers a few different models in its Seiren microphone lineup, and the Seiren X is probably the best for most people. The mid-tier option, it features a supercardioid pickup pattern, a built-in shock mount, and background noise reduction to pick up your audio clearly without any unintended hiccups getting in the way.

I've tested out this microphone myself before and think it's excellent. I'd only caution that the audio quality takes a slight hit when connected directly to PS5, sounding a little grainier than when it's hooked up to PC. Regardless, it doesn't sound terrible by any means.

In our review of the Razer Seiren X, we said, "Though not as advanced as other microphones, that certainly doesn't make it bad. It's an excellent mic for what it is — a mid-tier option that delivers the best of both worlds.

"The Razer Seiren X is great for beginning streamers and those who travel, but it lacks the premium features you'd want to take your recording to the next level."

