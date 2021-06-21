So you've taken advantage of the best gaming headset deals and now you're looking for a microphone to complement it this Prime Day. There are several brands you'll want to keep an eye out for — Razer, Elgato, HyperX, Blue, to name a few. They tend to be expensive, however, around $100 or more, but you can save big today. Amazon has the Razer Seiren X microphone for just over $50, a savings of nearly 50%.

The Razer Seiren X is an older model released in 2017, but it still holds up today. It has a built-in shock mount, supercardioid pickup pattern, real-time mic monitoring, and background noise reduction. And if you don't actually mind paying full price, you can get it in Mercury White or Quartz Pink, otherwise, you'll need to be content with the standard black color option.