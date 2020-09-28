Though Amazon Prime Day may be just around the corner, you don't have to wait until October 13 to start saving. Amazon has already kicked off some pre-Prime Day deals at its site, including this killer two-for-one offer on the 3rd-gen Echo Dot.

Right now, you can get two of the diminutive smart speakers for only $39.98 when you use coupon code DOTPRIME2PK during checkout. Since the Dot's full price is $50, you're actually getting two of the devices for less than the price of one. Like all Prime Day deals, the promotion is only available to Prime members.

Save now Amazon Echo Dot 2-Pack Score a pair of 3rd-gen Echo Dot smart speakers for just $20 apiece with this Prime-exclusive deal. That's $10 less than one Dot regularly sells for. Use the below coupon during checkout for the instant savings. $39.98 $99.98 $60 off See at Amazon With coupon: DOTPRIME2PK

Echo Dot is Amazon's best budget smart speaker option and one of the easiest ways to start up a smart home. You can use one to listen to music from several different streaming services, control compatible smart home devices like Philips Hue bulbs or Nest Thermostats, and so much more. Check the weather just by asking. Hear a cringeworthy knock-knock joke or fun fact. Set timers so you won't burn dinner. There are tons of features that make these speakers worth having around, and if you know someone that isn't exactly tech-savvy, an Echo Dot also makes a great gift that'll help them dip their toes in the water.

Having more than one of the speakers is a huge bonus too, as they can be paired together to offer bigger, stereo sound, or you can keep them separate so you have access and tunes in multiple rooms of your home. You can make calls and send messages to other Echo devices with its built-in microphone as well.

Amazon has just announced new Echo hardware including the 4th-gen Echo Dot. That redesigned model is also available at a discount when you buy two, though the pre-order deal only scores your $20 off your total. Since the 3rd-gen model is being discontinued, it's likely that it will soon go away for good so deals like this are worth jumping on while you still can.

Shipping at Amazon is free on orders totaling $25 or more, though you could receive your order even faster with an Amazon Prime membership. If you've never been a Prime member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free two-day shipping with no order minimum, along with access to all of Prime's perks such as the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more. Now's also the perfect time to sign up with Prime Day being officially announced!