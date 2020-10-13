Prime Day deals may have just started for most of us, but the deals are already flying around like mad! One of those deals — and one that might tempt you — is the Google Pixel 4 for just $449. But as someone who has used a Pixel 4 since launch day, I'd suggest you put that money into a different, better phone.

Don't get me wrong, I love my Pixel 4. The camera is as good as everyone says it is, it's really fast with simple and clean software, Face Unlock is fast and accurate, and the size is perfect for me. However, I work at a desk and most days I can leave it to sit on a wireless charging pad. The battery life just makes this thing a non-starter unless you can do the same.