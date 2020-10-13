Prime Day deals may have just started for most of us, but the deals are already flying around like mad! One of those deals — and one that might tempt you — is the Google Pixel 4 for just $449. But as someone who has used a Pixel 4 since launch day, I'd suggest you put that money into a different, better phone.
Don't get me wrong, I love my Pixel 4. The camera is as good as everyone says it is, it's really fast with simple and clean software, Face Unlock is fast and accurate, and the size is perfect for me. However, I work at a desk and most days I can leave it to sit on a wireless charging pad. The battery life just makes this thing a non-starter unless you can do the same.
It's a shame because the Pixel 4 really is a good phone in every other way. The Pixel 4 XL is a little better for $550 on Prime Day and if you're careful it can last you all day away from a charger.
The good news is that there are lots of great Android phones to buy on sale right now, and we're listing them below.
