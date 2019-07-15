Everyone knows that Prime Day is the best time to buy an Amazon Echo or a box full of phone accessories, but it's also a day (or two) to save a ton of money on tools and DIY products. Whether your project is big or small, you'll find savings across the board on the things you need to make the things you need. Don't let these deals slip away while you figure out how to get that square peg into its round hole. (Hint: Sandpaper!)

Making holes: Bosch 29 piece drill set

Staff pick

A lot of DIY projects start the same way — by drilling the right size holes. This 29 piece drill set has all the standard fractional sizes from 1/16 inch to 1/2 inch with split point tips and an oxide coating for long life. It even comes inside a reusable metal index.

$30 at Amazon

Dremel to the rescue: Dremel 4300 rotary tool kit

A rotary tool is the most vertical tool you'll ever buy, and Dremel makes one of the best. This kit comes with all the goodies and attachments including a flex shaft, angle head, and even a rotating pivot light so you can see what you're doing. Sand, grind, cut, polish, and at the end of the day put everything back in the handy aluminum carrying case.

$199 at Amazon

⚡SHOCKING⚡: Extech electrical test kit

A sure-fire way to have a disaster is to do any work with wires without testing them first. This kit includes an outlet tester, an AC voltage detector pen, and a full-function multimeter rated at 10 Amps and 600 volts. Don't risk it when protection is this cheap.

$29 at Amazon

Mr. Fixit: Craftsman 16 piece electronics tool kit

Everything you need to tear apart small electronics and (hopefully) put them back together is inside this kit of Craftsman tools. Whether you're trying to fix a phone or anything else that uses those tiny little screws, you need this.

$19 at Amazon

Bend me shape me: Sugru Moldable Glue

Sugru is a DIY'ers best friend. This malleable glue hardens into any shape you can mold and has the same properties as 100% silicon once cured. You can mend holes, repair cables, bond handles, and patch almost anything with Sugru. All with no baking.

$20 at Amazon

A place to call home: Akro-Mills 24 drawer parts storage

If you've ever tried to keep track of different sized nuts, bolts, resistors, or other small parts, you know that having a set of bins and drawers is a must. This cabinet is 20 x 15 inches with 24 drawers and will hold all those things currently at the bottom of your toolbox.

$28 at Amazon

Hope you never need it: First Alert fire extinguisher

A fire extinguisher is one of those things you buy and hope you never have to use. But if you need it, you're grateful that it's there and ready. At this price, you should probably buy more than one.

$20 at Amazon

More Power: Black and Decker 6 tool kit

What sets man apart from the apes is the ability to use power tools. This kit of 20-volt tools contains a drill, sander, jigsaw, oscillating tool, router, and impact driver. Imagine all the things you can make now that you aren't building like a monkey.

$159 at Amazon

Stay right there: Irwin bar clamp set

You don't have six hands, so what are you going to do when it's time to hold that thing you just glued, screwed, painted, or polished? Stick it in a quick-grip bar clamp, that's what! This set from Irwin has three different sizes and can put 140 pounds of stay-fast pressure on your work.

$43 at Amazon

Our suggestions

Buying tools can be as fun as making things with them — especially with deals like these. I've picked up a couple of packages of Sugru and a new set of drills, and am seriously eyeing a new Dremel kit for myself. That's what makes Prime Day so good, no matter what you like to do to relax.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.

Latest And Best Prime Day Deals

The Ring Alarm security system is reaching new low prices for Prime Day
Ring Alarm home security systems

Various configurations of the Ring Alarm are discounted to their best prices yet exclusively for Prime members at Amazon through Tuesday night to help keep your home secure.

The Sonos Beam Prime Day deal includes a $40 discount and 2 $50 Amazon gift cards
Sonos Beam Smart TV sound bar with 2 $50 Amazon gift cards
$359.00 $499.00 Save $140

That's just so much savings in one deal. You'll have to wait for the physical gift cards, but that's basically $100 to spend however you want.

Prime Day dropped this PlayStation 4 console bundle to just $250
PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB console with Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn
$249.99 $359.98 Save $110

This deal on the PlayStation 4 Slim console saves you $50 off its regular price while also including Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for free. You'll just need an Amazon Prime membership to snag it.

The newest device in the Echo family, the Show 5, is now down to just $50
Echo Show 5
$49.99 $89.99 Save $40

It's only been on the market since May, but it hasn't escaped the Prime Day price cuts.

Amp up your home security with these huge Prime Day discount on nearly all Ring products
Save on Ring products today only

Whether you need a video doorbell, whole home alarm system, or some lights to brighten a dark area, Amazon has it all marked down today!

These huge price drops on the entire Galaxy S10 lineup might be one of the best Prime Day phone deals we'll see
Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB unlocked Prism Black Android smartphone
$599.99 $900.00 Save $300

We love the Galaxy S10, and we love deals. This combines two of our true loves in one!

Scour Amazon Warehouse's deals to save an extra 20% on tech and more through Prime Day
Extra 20% off Amazon Warehouse

Amazon Warehouse sells a myriad of items in varying conditions, from refurbished to open-box, used, warehouse-damaged, and more. It's a great place to snag a deal, and now Prime members can save an extra 20% off select items at checkout.

There's never been a better deal on the Ring Video Doorbell 2 than this pre-Prime Day offer
Ring Video Doorbell 2 (Certified Refurbished)
$89.99 $169.99 Save $80

Amazon is taking $80 off the certified refurbished Ring Video Doorbell 2, which lets you see and speak with visitors at your front door no matter where you are in the world.

More Prime Day Deals