The second (and final) day of Amazon's annual Prime Day event is here and the Prime Day deals are going crazy. There's literally a deal out there for everyone, regardless of what you may be looking to shop for, but time is already running out on some of them. We've seen a few deals sell out already and some others expire through the course of the day yesterday. If you see something you like, you should be quick to act today.

With just about six weeks until Black Friday, now is the perfect time to start and finish all your holiday shopping.

Best Prime Day Deals Available Now

Amazon Prime Day dates announcedSource: Amazon

Prime Day 2020 is the unofficial kickoff for the whole holiday shopping season with millions of the best deals. It's likely we will see Amazon go hard with the deals in an effort to gobble up some of the early shopping shares, and will carry the momentum through the month and into November ahead of Black Friday.

Prime Day Deals 2020: Save on 4K TVs, Echo, Instant Pot & more

Now that we have an official date, let's take a look at some of the best early Prime Day deals and some more info about the big shopping event.

Prime Day deals at a glance:

Prime Day deals 2020: Roundups of the best sales

We will be showcasing all of the early Prime Day deals and the best Prime Day 2020 deals right here, but we will also be updating roundups of specific products. If you are looking for something in particular and don't want to browse a long list, be sure to check out all of the guides listed below.

Best Prime Day deals & sales in 2020

As it stands, Amazon has not announced any official early Prime Day deals, but that hasn't stopped other companies from offering up early discounts and sales. We can pretty much guarantee that all of Amazon's devices, including the Echo, Echo Dot, Ring Video Doorbell, Blink cameras, Kindles, and more will all be on sale.

Based on the past few years, you can also anticipate items like DNA testing kits, Instant Pots, unlocked phones, and more to all be available at all-time low prices. We've already taken a look at five Prime Day deals we look forward to seeing.

There are already some nice early Prime Day deals taking place, and we've taken some time to round up all of the best Prime Day deals you can take advantage of today.

Best Prime Day Audio deals

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Amazon Music Unlimited | $18.99 at Amazon

Grab Amazon's popular Echo Dot smart speaker at over 60% off its regular price. This Prime Day deal saves you $31 and even comes with six months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free.

$18.99 at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro | $199 at Amazon

The AirPods Pro are noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds that come with a charging case to keep them powered for more than 24 hours. Today's sale at Amazon saves you $50 and brings these headphones to their best price yet. though if you have an Amazon Prime membership you can grab them for just $189.99 at Woot today only with free shipping.

$199 at Amazon

Apple AirPods | $114.99 at Amazon

Save nearly $45 on the Apple AirPods at Amazon during Prime Day! These wireless earbuds come with a charging case to help you keep them powered up while away from home.

$114.99 at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series II) Wireless Headphones | $199 at Amazon

Score Bose's best active noise-cancelling wireless headphones at a $150 discount today This Prime Day deal is available on select models, including black, white, and the limited edition Triple Midnight version.

$199 at Amazon

Sony XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones with $25 gift card | $298 at Amazon

The Sony XM4 headphones just came out in August! They are Sony's best noise-cancelling headphones, and now they are on sale for Prime Day in the best deal we've ever seen. Can't beat the best. You also score a free $25 gift card with the purchase.

$298 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition with Echo Glow | $69.99 at Amazon

Grab Amazon's all-new Echo Dot Kids Edition speaker along with a full year of Kids+ service as well as the colorful Echo Glow smart lamp all at a $20 discount right now. You can choose between Tiger and Panda models of the Echo Dot Kids Edition speaker while supplies last. This bundle will let your kids use their voice to control their new Echo Glow.

$69.99 at Amazon

JBL Boombox Speakers | $279.95 at Amazon

Amazon's taking $120 off the price of the JBL Boombox portable Bluetooth speaker exclusively during Prime Day. You can grab this speaker in your choice of black, camouflage, or green while supplies last.

$279.95 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Plus | $119.99 at Amazon

The Galaxy Buds+ may look similar to the previous Galaxy Buds but they offer a much better 11-hour playtime with a further 11 hours of battery life in the case, plus integration with Spotify and improved call quality. Today's deal saves you $30 off its regular cost.

$119.99 at Amazon

Echo Flex bundles | from $9.99 at Amazon

The Echo Flex is currently $15 off at Amazon, meaning Prime members can grab this mini smart speaker for only $10 for a limited time. You can also bundle it with an Amazon Smart Plug for $5 more or with other devices like a smart clock or smart night light for $12 extra.

$9.99 at Amazon

Beats Solo Pro | $179.95 at Amazon

The new Solo Pro feature active noise cancellation and up to 40 hours of battery life. They also have Apple's H1 chip for easy pairing, reliable connectivity, and hands-free access to Siri. This is a match for the lowest these headphones have gone and the discount applies to various colorways.

$179.95 at Amazon

Sonos Playbase | $530.55 at Amazon

The Playbase is an all-in-one speaker and handy TV stand in one product, making for a great compact home theater solution. This is one of the best prices we've seen for it recently and nearly $170 off its full price.

$530.55 at Amazon

Echo Studio with Philips Hue smart bulbs | $149.99 at Amazon

The Echo Studio is currently $50 off at Amazon, and you can also score two free Philips Hue Smart Bulbs along with the purchase! That's an added $30 value!

$149.99 at Amazon

Best Prime Day Amazon services deals

Amazon Prime 30-day Trial | Free at Amazon

All of Amazon's Prime Day deals are exclusively available to Amazon Prime members only! If you're not a member yet, you can start a free 30-day trial to gain access to all the deals and the two-day sale, as well as free two-day shipping, the Prime Video streaming service, and more.

Free at Amazon

Amazon Kids+ subscription | $19.99 at Amazon

Kids+ gives your child access to kid-friendly shows and movies, eBooks, educational games and apps, and even Audible books! It's one of the most affordable services out there, and right now you can score a 1-year family plan for just $20 through Prime Day! That's nearly $50 off its regular cost.

$19.99 at Amazon

Audible annual membership | $50 off at Amazon

Fall in love with books in a new way; Subscribe to Audible and score a year's worth of credits up-front so you can fill out your library immediately. Today's deal saves Prime members $50 on a year-long membership and is only active through Prime Day on October 13 and 14.

$99.50 at Amazon

Kindle Unlimited Subscriptions | from $29.97 at Amazon

For new and returning users. Redeem it as a gift card and give the gift of books. Gives you unlimited access to over one million titles, current magazines, and thousands of audiobooks from Audible. Works on any device with a Kindle app. 6-month, 1-year, and 2-year subscriptions are now on sale.

from $29.97 at Amazon

Amazon Music Unlimited subscription | $0.99 at Amazon

Amazon Music Unlimited is a streaming service that's accessible on tons of devices and features millions of songs that you can play on-demand or download to your device. It's entirely ad-free, too, and right now you can score four months of service for only $1. The deal is for new users of the service only.

$0.99 at Amazon

Prime Video Channels 2-month subscriptions | $0.99 at Amazon

Subscribe to select Prime Video Channels and score two months of access for only $1 right now! This deal is valid on services like Showtime, Epix, PBS Masterpiece, Lifetime Movie Club, Urban Movie Channel, A&E Crime Central, UP Faith & Family, Sundance Now, PBS Documentaries, and more. Your subscription will renew at its regular price after two months have passed unless you cancel your subscription.

$0.99 at Amazon

Best Prime Day smart home deals

Blink Outdoor 2-camera Kit | $109.99 at Amazon

Amazon is offering $70 off the Blink Outdoor home security 2-camera kit today. These wireless cameras let you monitor your home day and night using an app on your phone. They can run for up to two years on just two AA lithium batteries and let you see, hear, and speak with visitors via the 2-way audio and live video feed.

$109.99 at Amazon

Ring Peephole Cam with Echo Dot | $69.99 at Amazon

Amazon is giving Prime members the chance to save on microSD cards, external hard drives, flash drives, and more with this two-day sale on Western Digital and SanDisk products.

$69.99 at Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell with Echo Dot | $69.99 at Amazon

Save $30 on the all-new Ring Video Doorbell with your Prime membership today. This doorbell lets you see and speak with whoever's at your door using an app on your phone. You'll even score a free Echo Dot with the purchase.

$69.99 at Amazon

August Smart Lock Pro + Connect with Echo Dot | $154.99 at Amazon

Begin unlocking your door with an app on your phone using the August Smart Lock Pro. This bundle includes the smart lock along with the Connect Hub and a free Echo Dot smart speaker, all at a discount of $125 off the regular price.

$154.99 at Amazon

Echo Show 5 with Blink Mini Smart Security Camera | $49.99 at Amazon

The Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini may be two of Amazon's smallest smart home devices, but what they lack in size, they make up for in flexibility and convenience. Today's deal saves you 50% off the Echo Show 5 and gets you the Blink Mini camera for only $5 extra!

$49.99 at Amazon

Philips Hue Smart Bulbs and Smart Button Starter Kit | $88.30 at Amazon

Prime members can save 20% on this Philips Hue bundle today; the discount will appear automatically at checkout. It includes the Philips Hue Starter Kit with three smart bulbs, a smart button, and a Hue Hub, along with an extra Philips Hue smart bulb to make the deal even sweeter.

$88.30 at Amazon

Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener | $16.98 at Amazon

Most likely compatible with your current garage door opener, this device lets you open and close the garage from an app on your phone. You can get notifications when it's used in real time. If you have Google Assistant, enable voice control. Today's deal saves you over 50% off its regular cost.

$16.98 at Amazon

Ring Alarm 5-piece Kit with Echo Dot | $119.99 at Amazon

Pick up the Ring Alarm 5-piece kit along with an Echo Dot at a discount of $130 today. The set comes with the base station, keypad, motion detector, contact sensor, and range extender, though 8-piece and 14-piece versions of the alarm system are also on sale today and include the free Echo Dot as well.

$119.99 at Amazon

Ecobee Smart Thermostat | $199 at Amazon

Prime Day is a great day to save on smart home gear. The Ecobee Smart Thermostat is one of the most advanced you can save on. Grab it at a $50 discount with your Amazon Prime membership.

$199 at Amazon

iRobot Robot Vacuums | Up to 38% off at Amazon

Control these smart robot vacuum cleaners using an app on your phone, or even with your voice and a compatible Alexa device. Today's sale can save you up to $200 off the cost of the vacuum you choose, so don't delay!

$439 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 5 | $44.99 at Amazon

Amazon is offering 50% off the Echo Show 5 smart display for a limited time! This offer is exclusively available for Prime members and saves you $45 instantly. This device features Alexa and allows you to control compatible smart home devices with your voice. It's also able to stream movies and shows, music, YouTube videos, and more.

$44.99 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show (Certified Refurbished) | $129.99 at Amazon

The largest Echo Show smart display is currently down to $130 when you purchase this certified refurbished model via Amazon. That saves you $80 off its regular cost and $100 off the price of a brand new model. These devices all look and work like new. Plus, Amazon includes a one-year warranty with the purchase.

$129.99 at Amazon

Roborock S5 MAX Robot Vacuum | $439 at Amazon

The S5 Max uses smart navigation to map your house and plan its own routes to clean, though you can also control it with an app on your phone or with your voice. This model can run for up to 200 minutes of non-stop cleaning and also features a mop. Today's deal saves you more than $100 off its lowest price previously.

$439 at Amazon

Roku Express | $21 at Amazon

The Roku Express is easy to set up and easy to use. Plus, it's easy on the wallet. You'll get full access to Roku's content library of more than 500,000 movies and TV shows plus all of the streaming apps you know and love. Today's deal saves you $9 off its regular price.

$21 at Amazon

Roku Streaming Stick+ | $37 at Amazon

Simple and compact so it can plug into the back of your TV and you won't even notice it. Stream in 4K with support for HDR content. Turn your mobile device into a remote control. Best of all, it's compatible with most TVs and $13 off today.

$37 at Amazon

Ring Spotlight Cam Battery HD Security Cam | $149.99 at Amazon

This Ring device combines a bright spotlight with a smart security camera so you can see and speak with whoever's in your yard at any hour of the night. Today's deal saves you $50 off the regular price with your Prime membership.

$149.99 at Amazon

Best smart TV Prime Day deals

Toshiba 32-inch HD Smart TV - Fire TV Edition | $119.99 at Amazon

Amazon has this 32-inch 720p HD Smart TV Fire TV Edition by Toshiba on sale at $60 off while supplies last. This model comes with the Alexa Voice Remote, too, and helps to make any TV with an HDMI port smarter.

$119.99 at Amazon

Samsung 70-inch 6 Series 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV | $529.99 at Best Buy

This Samsung 70-inch 6 Series 4K Smart Tizen TV is currently discounted by $220 for two days only at Best Buy! That makes this one of the lowest prices you'll find on a TV this big. Free shipping is included with the purchase.

$529.99 at Best Buy

Samsung QLED 4K UHD Smart TV (Q70T Series) | Up to $700 off at Dell

You can save up to $700 off select models of the Samsung Q70T Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV this week. The 55-inch model is down to $898 saving you $100 off its regular cost while you'll find the biggest discount on the 82-inch model which is now on sale for $2,297.99.

from $897.99 at Dell

Sony 85-inch 4K UHD Smart TV (X800H Series) | $500 off at Dell

Sony's X800H Series 85-inch 4K UHD Smart TV is a 2020 model that's currently discounted by $500 at Dell. You can also save $400 off the 75-inch model for a limited time as well.

$1,998 at Dell

Amazon Fire TV Cube | $79.99 at Amazon

The Fire TV Cube is like an enhanced Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. Can't find the remote? The Fire TV Cube has Alexa built-in so you can voice control it from across the room. It can control compatible soundbars and A/V receivers as well, even allowing you to change live cable and satellite channels with your voice.

$79.99 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Recast 500GB | $129.99 at Amazon

Ever wish you could watch live TV using your Fire TV Stick or Echo Show 5? With the Fire TV Recast, you'll be able to watch and record live TV on those devices or a compatible mobile device, and today's deal saves you $100 off its usual cost.

$129.99 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Recast 1TB | $179.99 at Amazon

While the 500GB Fire TV Recast above can hold up to 75 hours of recorded content, this 1TB model can hold 150 hours. Plus, it allows you to record up to four shows simultaneously whereas the 500GB model can only record two shows at once. This deal saves Prime members $100 instantly.

$179.99 at Amazon

Best Prime Day camera deals

Blink Mini smart security camera | $24.99 at Amazon

Prime members can save $10 on the Blink Mini compact indoor smart security camera at Amazon through Prime Day! This 1080p camera offers motion detection, two way audio, and can even send your phone notifications.

$24.99 at Amazon

Amcrest 5MP UltraHD Outdoor Security IP Turret PoE Camera | $44.99 at Amazon

The Amcrest Outdoor Security Camera is currently $15 off its regular price of $60 when you use promo code W44CKUSN during checkout. This camera features night vision, a built-in microphone, IP67 weatherproofing, and secure remote storage that allows you to keep your videos in a third-party location hosted by Amazon AWS.

$44.99 at Amazon

DJI Osmo Action Camera | $199 at Amazon

This digital action camera by DJI is built for capturing footage in extreme conditions, from ski trips to surfing and more. Today it's at its lowest price in Amazon history and heavily discounted from its original price of $369.

$199 at Amazon

Canon EOS Rebel SL3 DSLR Camera | $649 at B&H

Score a free accessories kit with this Canon EOS Rebel SL3 DSLR camera at $100 off its regular price. The kit includes a DSLR carrying case, a SanDisk Extreme 32GB SD card, and Luminar 4 software.

$649 at B&H

Kodak PIXPRO Friendly Zoom FZ43-BK Digital Camera | $62 at Amazon

This 16MP camera from Kodak is currently on sale at $18 off its full cost, making it one of the most affordable models available currently. It's capable of recording HD video in 720p and features 4X optical zoom along with a 27mm wide angle lens.

$62 at Amazon

Best Prime Day home & kitchen deals

Nixplay Digital Photo Frames | Up to 35% off at Amazon

The prices of select Nixplay digital photo frames are dropping thanks to Prime Day! This one-day sale can save you up to 35% on digital frames that let you add photos and videos using an app on your phone.

Shop at Amazon

Memory foam mattresses and toppers | Up to 30% off at Amazon

Begin controlling your microwave with your voice with the AmazonBasics Microwave. This bundle includes the Echo Dot smart speaker at $40 off the set's regular price.

Shop at Amazon

Instant Pot products | Up to 50% off at Amazon

Prime Day is offering Amazon Prime members up to 50% off select Instant Pot models while supplies last! This includes options like the Instant Pot Duo Crisp with Air Fryer for $129.99, the Instant Pot Aura Pro Slow Cooker for $69.99, and the Instant Pot Ultra for $49.99.

from $49.99 at Amazon

AmazonBasics Microwave with Echo Dot | $59.99 at Amazon

Begin controlling your microwave with your voice with the AmazonBasics Microwave. This bundle includes the Echo Dot smart speaker at $40 off the set's regular price.

$59.99 at Amazon

Up to 35% off Bissell Floorcare

Bissell vacuums are now up to 35% off during Prime Day! Prices are starting as low as $55 with options including cordless stick vacuums, handheld vacs, and more.

Shop at Amazon

Echo Wall Clock (Mickey Mouse Edition)

Your kids can learn how to tell time with Mickey Mouse and this Echo Wall Clock at $15 off its regular price! It lets you use your voice to set timers and has a visible way to show when a timer you've set is counting down!

$34.99 at Amazon

Up to 40% off Kitchen Essentials from Le Creuset, USA Pan, Corelle and more

Amazon is offering discounts on Kitchen favorites from popular brands like Le Creuset and USA Pan while supplies last. Grab a new set of pots and pans, buy a new tumbler, find reusable food containers at a discount, and more.

Shop at Amazon

Rubbermaid Brilliance Storage 24-piece Food Containers | $27.99 at Amazon

This 24-piece set comes with 12 lids and 12 sturdy containers that are resistant to stain and odors. They offer a 100% leak-proof, airtight storage solution to keep your leftovers fresh for longer. Today's deal saves you $12 off the regular cost.

$27.99 at Amazon

Keurig K-Classic Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker | $79 at Amazon

This Keurig coffee maker uses K-cup pods and can brew multiple pod sizes: 6, 8, and 10-ounce. It's a single-serve coffee brewer that comes with a large 48-ounce water reservoir so you can brew over 6 cups before it needs to be removed and refilled. Today's deal saves you $11 off the regular cost.

$79 at Amazon

Zinus Shalini Platforms | from $189 at Amazon

The Zinus Shalini mattress platforms are now discounted by up to 37%. These platforms are sturdy enough to hold your mattress all by themselves — no box spring needed!

from $189 at Amazon

Best Prime Day gaming deals

WD 2TB Gaming Drive for PlayStation 4 | $61.99 at Amazon

It's easy to run out of storage on your PlayStation console, but this Western Digital external hard drive lets you add 2TB of additional space to save game data and other files at nearly $20 off its regular price.

$61.99 at Amazon

Nintendo Switch Online subscription + SanDisk 128GB microSD Card | $39.99 at Amazon

Amazon is bundling a year's subscription to Nintendo Switch Online with a SanDisk 128GB microSD card that's designed for the Nintendo Switch! It's perfect for saving game data and freeing up space on your console.

$39.99 at Amazon

Nintendo Switch - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition console | $299 at Amazon

The Nintendo Switch has been extra difficult to find this year, but right now you can pick up a limited edition console inspired by Animal Crossing: New Horizons at Amazon! This console does not come with a game, so you may want to add Animal Crossing: New Horizons to your cart separately. The regular Nintendo Switch is available today as well.

$299 at Amazon

Super Mario Party (Nintendo Switch) | $39.99 at Amazon

Score the digital edition of Super Mario Party on sale at $20 off today via Amazon! You'll receive a digital code immediately upon purchase which you can use in the Nintendo eShop to download the game onto your Nintendo Switch.

$39.99 at Amazon

PlayStation Plus 1-year membership | $33.49 at Daily Steals

This is one deal that everyone can grab. Simply use promo code FUTRPSN during checkout to grab the PlayStation Plus 1-year subscription at nearly 50% off its regular price!

$33.49 at Daily Steals

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset | $49.99 at Amazon

Razer's Kraken isn't a high-end gaming headset yet it delivers great sound without the need to ever recharge. It's compatible with all modern gaming consoles and PC and at just $50, it's not a deal to pass up if you're hunting for something new.

$49.99 at Amazon

Best Prime Day health & fitness deals

23andme Health + AncestryService DNA Test | $99 at Amazon

Discover more about yourself and your family with the 23andme Health + AncestryService DNA Test at $100 off its regular cost. This test can tell you about your health predispositions, carrier status, wellness, and also includes trait reports.

$99 at Amazon

Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch | $127.95 at Amazon

The Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch is now discounted by over $50 at Amazon! This health & fitness smartwatch features heart rate tracking, built-in Alexa, and can even track your sleep. Best of all, it can receive notifications directly from your smartphone.

$127.95 at Amazon

Panasonic Arc5 Electric Razor for Men | $149.99 at Amazon

Shave wet in the shower or dry at the sink with the trimmer razor's wet dry convenience. And, with the ARC5 waterproof electric razor, you can shave with or without foam, cream, foam, or gel.

$149.99 at Amazon

Powered toothbrushes & whitening kits from Oral-B and Crest | Up to 50% off at Amazon

Electric toothbrushes and whitening kits from Oral-B and Crest are now on sale for Prime Day. You can save up to 50% right now while supplies last. There are also a few other products in the sale like mouthwash and dental floss.

$99 at Amazon

Fitbit Aria Air Bluetooth Smart Scale | $34.95 at Amazon

The Fitbit Aria Air Bluetooth smart scale is now 35% off at Amazon for Prime Day. It measures and displays your weight on the screen and then can sync your stats to your Fitbit dashboard via Bluetooth. Using the Fitbit app you can keep track of your weight and health stats over time. Plus, multiple users can use the scale to track their stats separately.

$34.95 at Amazon

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 | $23.99 at Amazon

The Mi Band 4 has everything you're looking for in a budget fitness tracker — and then some. The AMOLED screen is great for viewing notifications and call alerts, you get automatic workout tracking and heart rate monitoring, and the battery lasts two weeks on a full charge.

$23.99 at Amazon

Embark Dog DNA Test | $99 at Amazon

Embark lets you discover your dog's true breed from over 250 possibilities with the most accurate breed breakdown on the market. It can also be upgraded to screen for over 170 genetic diseases like glaucoma and takes just 2-4 weeks to see results.

$99 at Amazon

Best Prime Day laptop deals

Apple MacBook Air (2020) | $849.99 at Amazon

The latest model of Apple's MacBook Air is one of the most affordable ways to get yourself an Apple laptop. This model features a 13-inch display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage. It's currently $100 off with an additional $50 discount that appears at checkout to save you $150 total off its regular price.

$849.99 at Amazon

Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch) | $2,079.99 at Amazon

Pick up Apple's latest 16-inch MacBook Pro at a $320 discount via Amazon. This model features 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and a 2.6GHz Intel Core i7 processor, along with Apple's Touch Bar and Touch ID.

$2,079.99 at Amazon

Google Pixelbook Go | $1,199 at Amazon

Google's Pixelbook Go is currently discounted by $200 thanks to Prime Day. This is the best configuration of the Pixelbook Go, featuring an i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 256GB storage.

$1,199 at Amazon

Acer, Lenovo, and more laptops, monitors, desktops, and tablets | Up to 30% off at Amazon

Select computers are now discounted by up to 30% for Prime Day. You can grab models like the ASUS ZenBook Duo for $999.99 or the Dell XPS 13 for $1,402.49 while supplies last. You'll also find deals on monitors and tablets in this selection.

Shop at Amazon

Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Gaming Laptop | $1,499.99 at Amazon

The Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook is now $300 off at Amazon! Specifications include a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 TI Max-Q graphics card, a 13.3-inch 1080p screen, and Wi-Fi 6. Connectivity includes Thunderbolt 3, USB-C, and USB-A ports.

$1,499.99 at Amazon

Lenovo Flex 14 2-in-1 | From $649.99 at Microsoft

Lenovo's 2-in-1 Flex 14 is another winning model from this popular laptop brand, featuring Intel's 10th Gen processors along with a 14-inch 1080p touch display, plenty of fast storage and up to 16GB of RAM. Right now you can save $100 off this affordable, versatile machine for a limited time.

From $649.99 at Microsoft

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i | $799.99 at Lenovo

Budget PC gamers or content creators looking for performance at an affordable price will love the IdeaPad Gaming 3i. It's well equipped, has a high refresh rate display and with $120 off it's one of the best budget gaming laptops to get right now.

$799.99 at Lenovo

ASUS TUF Gaming A15 Laptop | $749.99 at Amazon

Featuring a GTX 1650 graphics card and a 6-core AMD Ryzen 5 processor paired with a 144Hz display, this is an exceptional budget gaming laptop and the price is too good to pass on. Note the shipping delay means this laptop won't be shipping until closer to November.

$749.99 at Amazon

Best Prime Day tablet deals

Apple iPad mini | $335.98 at Amazon

Apple's 7.9-inch iPad mini is now over $60 off at Amazon. It features a retina display, A12 bionic chip, two cameras, a built-in Touch ID fingerprint sensor, and a battery that lasts for up to 10 hours on a single charge.

$335.98 at Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite | $79.99 at Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite is waterproof and features a display that reads like a real book page rather than a screen! Today's deal saves you $50 off its regular price while supplies last.

$79.99 at Amazon

Kindle Oasis | $174.99 at Amazon

The best Kindle eReader is currently discounted by $75 at Amazon! This model features an 8GB storage capacity, though you can also grab the 32GB model on sale for $200 today. These Kindles are water-resistant, have an adjustable warm light, and feature integrated page-turn buttons.

$174.99 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A | $99.99 at Amazon

Amazon's giving customers the chance to save $50 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A from 2019. This 10.1-inch tablet features 32GB storage and is available in your choice of black or silver.

$99.99 at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 (32GB) | $79.99 at Amazon

The latest Fire HD 10 Tablet is currently discounted by $70 at Amazon! This is a Prime Day exclusive deal, which means you'll need an Amazon Prime membership to snag it.

$79.99 at Amazon

Dragon Touch K10 Tablet | $84.99 at Amazon

The Dragon Touch K10 tablet is equipped with a 10-inch IPS HD display and a quad-core processor, along with 16GB storage and a microSD card slot to expand its storage by up to 128GB. It's currently $100 off and you'll save an additional $15 by clipping the coupon on its product page.

$84.99 at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet | $79.99 at Amazon

Pick up the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet at a $60 discount via Amazon right now. This Prime Exclusive deal scores you the tablet along with a kid-proof case, a two-year replacement guarantee with no questions asked, and a full year of Amazon Kids+ service!

$79.99 at Amazon

All-new Fire HD 8 Tablet | $54.99 at Amazon

Pick up Amazon's Fire HD 8 Tablet at a $35 discount by asking Alexa to order for you! Just say "Alexa, order a Fire HD 8 Tablet" using a compatible device with Alexa.

$54.99 at Amazon

Kindle | $59.99 at Amazon

Grab the all-new Kindle eReader at $30 off its regular price this Prime Day! You'll score a three-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited with the purchase, too.

$59.99 at Amazon

Kindle Essentials Bundle | $94.97 at Amazon

Score a 10th generation Kindle along wiith a stylish Kindle Fabric Cover to keep it protected and a power adapter. Today's deal saves you $45 off the bundle's usual cost, though you'll need an Amazon Prime to grab this discount.

$94.97 at Amazon

Kindle Kids Edition Essentials Bundle | $92.97 at Amazon

Perfect for the little one who loves to read, and the little ones who need to do more of it, the Kindle Kids Edition includes a 10th generation Kindle e-Reader along with a kid-friendly cover and a year of Kids+ access. The best part is that it comes with a 2-year, no-questions-asked, replacement guarantee no matter what happens to it. This Essentials bundle also includes a screen protector and a power adapter. Today's deal saves you $50 off the bundle's usual cost.

$92.97 at Amazon

Best Prime Day office deals

Eero mesh Wi-Fi system 3-pack | $174 at Amazon

Sometimes a simple router is not enough to cover an entire house. Hit every room and every corner of the couch with strong Wi-Fi using a 3-pack mesh network like this. Even works with Alexa and is easy to install. Today's deal saves you $70 off its regular cost.

$174 at Amazon

Linksys Dual-Band AX1800 WiFi 6 Router | $79.99 at Amazon

Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with the Linksys Dual-Band AX1800 Router, now discounted by $50 exclusively for Prime members. This router can cover up to 1,500 square feet and supports up to 20 devices connected simultaneously.

$79.99 at Amazon

Belkin USB-C Hub | $55.99 at Amazon

Connect multiple devices to your USB-C laptop, from hard drives and monitors to projectors, mice, keyboards, SD cards, and more with this Belkin USB-C Hub. It's compatible with both Windows and Mac computers with a USB-C port and also lets you charge your laptop while it's plugged in.

$55.99 at Amazon

Up to 35% off data storage from Western Digital and Sandisk

Amazon is giving Prime members the chance to save on microSD cards, external hard drives, flash drives, and more with this two-day sale on Western Digital and SanDisk products.

Shop at Amazon

Up to 50% off Razer PC and gaming accessories

This selection of gaming accessories by Razer is currently discounted by up to 50% when you login with an Amazon Prime membership. You'll find gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, microphones, and more.

Shop at Amazon

Best Prime Day phone deals

Sony Xperia 1 with XM3 headphones | $749.99 at Amazon

Get one of last year's most underrated flagships AND an incredible pair of noise-canceling headphones at $550 off the regular price. Sony's Xperia 1 has a 4K HDR display and powerful video features, while the wireless WH-1000XM3s offer touch controls and passthrough audio.

$749.99 at Amazon

Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL | Starting at $449 at Amazon

After a new Google Pixel phone this Prime Day? Amazon's got you covered with Pixel 4 and 4 XL models discounted by as much as $350 while supplies last.

from $449 at Amazon

Up to 45% off Android smartphones

Celebrate Prime Day with a new Android phone at up to 45% off the original cost! This selection at Amazon has discounts on devices by Motorola, LG, Samsung, and Sony, including both unlocked and locked devices while supplies last.

from $19.99 at Amazon

Up to 30% off Samsung smartphones

Select Samsung smartphones are now exclusively discounted for Prime members at Amazon, including the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra which is discounted by $250 and the Galaxy S20+ which is currently 25% off.

from $199.99 at Amazon

TCL 10 Pro | $359.99 at Amazon

TCL's 10 Pro is an affordable powerhouse with a 6.47-inch AMOLED display with NXTVISION tech, a quad-camera setup, Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor, and 6GB of RAM. It has a 128GB capacity, expandable via microSD. Clip the coupon on its product page at Amazon to save $90 instantly.

$359.99 at Amazon

TCL 10L | $199.99 at Amazon

The 64GB TCL 10L offers great bang-for-your-buck with a huge, adjustable display and clean TCL UI software. Its hardware is solid for the price and the inclusion of NFC for mobile payments is rare in the phone's price range. Clip the coupon on its product page to save $50 instantly.

$199.99 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G | from $799 at Amazon

The all-new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G line has only been on the market for a few weeks, but it's already seeing a huge discount at Amazon. Every configuration and color is discounted there by $200 while supplies last.

from $799 at Amazon

OnePlus 8 Pro | $899.99 at Amazon

The flagship OnePlus 8 Pro is now $99 off at Amazon. This device is equipped with 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, four cameras, and more. It's also capable of wireless charging and has Amazon Alexa built-in.

$899.99 at Amazon

iPhone SE (2020) | $30 per month at Mint Mobile

This limited-time promotion scores you Apple's newest (and most affordable) iPhone paired with Mint Mobile's great service for one low monthly cost. That's right, it's the phone, financed over 24 months, plus Mint Mobile's 3GB data plan for $30 a month.

$30 per month at Mint Mobile

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G | $419.99 at Amazon

Save $180 on the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G device at Amazon for a limited time. This is the 2020 model featuring 128GB storage, four cameras, a 4500mAh battery for all day power, and more.

$419.99 at Amazon

PhoneSoap UV Sanitizers | 20% off at Amazon

Kill 99.9% of bacteria on your device with the PhoneSoap's integrated UV light. There are sizes to fit all manner of phones, tablets, and accessories, and they all have 20% off for Prime Day.

Shop at Amazon

Best Prime Day toy deals

DJI Mavic Mini Combo | $399 at Amazon

Save $100 on the DJI Mavic Mini Combo today at Amazon with your Prime membership. This bundle includes the Mavic Mini drone along with several essential accessories to improve your flighttime, from spare propellers and control sticks to spare batteries, an 18W USB charger, a carrying bag, and more.

$399 at Amazon

Playskool, Sesame Street, and Littlest Pet Shop toys | Up to 30% off at Amazon

Toys for younger kids are up to 30% off right now for Prime Day, from board games like Chutes & Ladders to Mr. Potato Head, Elmo dolls, Transformers, and more. Just checkout with your Prime membership to save.

Shop at Amazon

Up to 30% off STEM toys and Building Sets

A bevy of STEM toys and Building Sets are now discounted at Amazon. These toys are great for learning with, from the National Geographics Rocks & Fossils Kit to Magna Tiles, LEGO sets, and more!

Shop at Amazon

LEGO Architecture Statue of Liberty Building Kit | $95.99 at Amazon

While 2020 may not be the best year to visit New York and see the Statue of Liberty, this brilliant LEGO Architecture building kit lets you bring a detailed replica of the famous landmark right into your bedroom. It features 1,685 pieces and is currently discounted by nearly $30.

$95.99 at Amazon

LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar | $29.97 at Amazon

Count down the days 'til December 25 with this LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar. It's currently discounted by $10 at Amazon, or you can grab a Star Wars version for the same price.

$29.97 at Amazon

Save $10 on $50+ toy orders instantly at Amazon

Amazon is offering $10 off your purchase of $50 or more on select toys with over 2,000 items to choose from, including Barbie dolls, Funko Advent Calendars, card and board games, costumes, L.O.L. Surprise! dolls, and many more. You'll see the discount applied automatically at checkout; no Prime membership required.

Shop at Amazon

Fisher-Price Sweet Snugapuppy Dreams Deluxe Bouncer | $47.99 at Amazon

The Sweet Snugapuppy Dreams Deluxe Bouncer offers an extra-cushy seat for your little one with a supportive head rest and a newborn insert for the smallest infants out there. When you turn it on, it features calming vibrations with over 20 minutes of music and sounds. It also features an adjustable 3-point restraint and is currently discounted by $12.

$47.99 at Amazon

Best Prime Day toilet paper deals

Amazon Solimo 2-Ply Toilet Paper (5-pack) | $19.99 at Amazon

Pick up this 5-pack of Solimo 2-ply Toilet Paper. Each one includes six rolls of toilet paper for a total of 30 rolls, each featuring 350 2-ply sheets. They're RV/Septic safe too.

$19.99 at Amazon

Cottonelle Ultra CleanCare Soft Toilet Paper (4-pack) | $22.42 at Amazon

Clip the on-page coupon and checkout via Subscribe & Save to score this 4-pack of Cottonelle Ultra toilet paper on sale for just $22. Each pack comes with four mega rolls for a total of 24 rolls with 388 sheets per roll. This 1-ply paper is 3X stronger, thicker and 2X more absorbent than traditional toilet paper.

$22.42 at Amazon

Presto! Mega Roll Toilet Paper (4-pack) | $22.25 at Amazon

Pick up a 4-pack of Presto! Mega Toilet Paper rolls at Amazon. Each pack includes six mega rolls featuring 308 sheets of toilet paper each. You can save even more by choosing Subscribe & Save before checking out.

$22.25 at Amazon

More of the best Prime Day deals

Spend $40 on Amazon gift cards, earn $10

Amazon is offering Prime members a $10 credit to use on a future purchase when you spend $40 or more on Amazon gift cards during Prime Day. The credit is applied to your account automatically within two days.

Shop at Amazon

Echo Auto | $19.99 at Amazon

Bring Alexa along on all your road trips with Echo Auto. This small Echo device lets you talk with Alexa while you drive and ask her to stream music, check on the weather, update you on sport scores or the latest news, make calls, and more.

$19.99 at Amazon

Calvin Klein underwear & undergarments | Up to 35% off at Amazon

One Prime Day deal can save you up to 35% on Calvin Klein underwear for men and women. You'll also find some other affordable clothing in this selection, such as white cotton shirts and tank tops.

Shop at Amazon

Men's and Women's Fashion from Amazon brands | Up to 30% off at Amazon

More clothing from Amazon brands for men and women is now discounted by up to 30% off. You can find fleece swetshirts and sweatpants, jackets, shoes, pants, long-sleeve shirts, and much more while supplies last.

Shop at Amazon

Up to 30% off top footwear brands

Amazon has pages upon pages of discounted footware right now from brands like Keds, K-Swiss, ECCO, and more. There are styles for men and women, and all you have to do is checkout with a Prime membership to score the deal.

Shop at Amazon

Spend $10 at small businesses, get $10 at Amazon

During the lead up to Prime Day on October 13, you can spend $10 on products from small businesses from across Amazon and score a $10 promo credit to use during Prime Day. This offer is valid for Prime members only.

Shop at Amazon

Free $100 gift card with Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature

Score a free $100 Amazon gift card when you sign up for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature card. It earns you 5% cashback when you shop at Amazon or Whole Foods as a Prime member. Alternatively, the Amazon Rewards Visa card earns you a $50 Amazon gift card immediately upon approval. These cards can even save you up to 25% on select Prime Day offers.

Shop at Amazon

Best Whole Foods Prime Day Deals

The discounts you can receive as a Prime member at Whole Foods Markets are truly one of the best benefits of the entire service. Whole Foods consistently has deals that are exclusively available for Prime members. Plus, on sales that are available to everyone, Prime members save an additional 10%! Those in select zip codes within the U.S. can even score free delivery when ordering groceries from Whole Foods online.

Spend $10 at Whole Foods Market, get $10 at Amazon

Spending $10 at Whole Foods Market in-store or online via Amazon now through October 14 will earn you a $10 promotional credit to use during Prime Day! This deal is available for Prime members only.

Shop at Amazon

Prime-exclusive deals at Whole Foods Markets

Whole Foods always has special discounts just for Prime members, and there's actually a page at Amazon that brings them all together for an easy way to find exclusive deals meant just for you.

Apply at Amazon

