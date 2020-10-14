With just about six weeks until Black Friday , now is the perfect time to start and finish all your holiday shopping.

The second (and final) day of Amazon's annual Prime Day event is here and the Prime Day deals are going crazy. There's literally a deal out there for everyone, regardless of what you may be looking to shop for, but time is already running out on some of them. We've seen a few deals sell out already and some others expire through the course of the day yesterday. If you see something you like, you should be quick to act today.

Prime Day 2020 is the unofficial kickoff for the whole holiday shopping season with millions of the best deals. It's likely we will see Amazon go hard with the deals in an effort to gobble up some of the early shopping shares, and will carry the momentum through the month and into November ahead of Black Friday.

Now that we have an official date, let's take a look at some of the best early Prime Day deals and some more info about the big shopping event.

We will be showcasing all of the early Prime Day deals and the best Prime Day 2020 deals right here, but we will also be updating roundups of specific products. If you are looking for something in particular and don't want to browse a long list, be sure to check out all of the guides listed below.

As it stands, Amazon has not announced any official early Prime Day deals, but that hasn't stopped other companies from offering up early discounts and sales. We can pretty much guarantee that all of Amazon's devices, including the Echo, Echo Dot, Ring Video Doorbell, Blink cameras, Kindles, and more will all be on sale.

Based on the past few years, you can also anticipate items like DNA testing kits, Instant Pots, unlocked phones, and more to all be available at all-time low prices. We've already taken a look at five Prime Day deals we look forward to seeing.

There are already some nice early Prime Day deals taking place, and we've taken some time to round up all of the best Prime Day deals you can take advantage of today.