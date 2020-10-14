The second (and final) day of Amazon's annual Prime Day event is here and the Prime Day deals are going crazy. There's literally a deal out there for everyone, regardless of what you may be looking to shop for, but time is already running out on some of them. We've seen a few deals sell out already and some others expire through the course of the day yesterday. If you see something you like, you should be quick to act today.
With just about six weeks until Black Friday, now is the perfect time to start and finish all your holiday shopping.
Prime Day 2020 is the unofficial kickoff for the whole holiday shopping season with millions of the best deals. It's likely we will see Amazon go hard with the deals in an effort to gobble up some of the early shopping shares, and will carry the momentum through the month and into November ahead of Black Friday.
Now that we have an official date, let's take a look at some of the best early Prime Day deals and some more info about the big shopping event.
Best Prime Day deals & sales in 2020
As it stands, Amazon has not announced any official early Prime Day deals, but that hasn't stopped other companies from offering up early discounts and sales. We can pretty much guarantee that all of Amazon's devices, including the Echo, Echo Dot, Ring Video Doorbell, Blink cameras, Kindles, and more will all be on sale.
Based on the past few years, you can also anticipate items like DNA testing kits, Instant Pots, unlocked phones, and more to all be available at all-time low prices. We've already taken a look at five Prime Day deals we look forward to seeing.
There are already some nice early Prime Day deals taking place, and we've taken some time to round up all of the best Prime Day deals you can take advantage of today.
Best Prime Day Audio deals
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Amazon Music Unlimited | $18.99 at Amazon
Grab Amazon's popular Echo Dot smart speaker at over 60% off its regular price. This Prime Day deal saves you $31 and even comes with six months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free.
Apple AirPods Pro | $199 at Amazon
The AirPods Pro are noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds that come with a charging case to keep them powered for more than 24 hours. Today's sale at Amazon saves you $50 and brings these headphones to their best price yet. though if you have an Amazon Prime membership you can grab them for just $189.99 at Woot today only with free shipping.
Apple AirPods | $114.99 at Amazon
Save nearly $45 on the Apple AirPods at Amazon during Prime Day! These wireless earbuds come with a charging case to help you keep them powered up while away from home.
Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series II) Wireless Headphones | $199 at Amazon
Score Bose's best active noise-cancelling wireless headphones at a $150 discount today This Prime Day deal is available on select models, including black, white, and the limited edition Triple Midnight version.
Sony XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones with $25 gift card | $298 at Amazon
The Sony XM4 headphones just came out in August! They are Sony's best noise-cancelling headphones, and now they are on sale for Prime Day in the best deal we've ever seen. Can't beat the best. You also score a free $25 gift card with the purchase.
Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition with Echo Glow | $69.99 at Amazon
Grab Amazon's all-new Echo Dot Kids Edition speaker along with a full year of Kids+ service as well as the colorful Echo Glow smart lamp all at a $20 discount right now. You can choose between Tiger and Panda models of the Echo Dot Kids Edition speaker while supplies last. This bundle will let your kids use their voice to control their new Echo Glow.
JBL Boombox Speakers | $279.95 at Amazon
Amazon's taking $120 off the price of the JBL Boombox portable Bluetooth speaker exclusively during Prime Day. You can grab this speaker in your choice of black, camouflage, or green while supplies last.
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Plus | $119.99 at Amazon
The Galaxy Buds+ may look similar to the previous Galaxy Buds but they offer a much better 11-hour playtime with a further 11 hours of battery life in the case, plus integration with Spotify and improved call quality. Today's deal saves you $30 off its regular cost.
Echo Flex bundles | from $9.99 at Amazon
The Echo Flex is currently $15 off at Amazon, meaning Prime members can grab this mini smart speaker for only $10 for a limited time. You can also bundle it with an Amazon Smart Plug for $5 more or with other devices like a smart clock or smart night light for $12 extra.
Beats Solo Pro | $179.95 at Amazon
The new Solo Pro feature active noise cancellation and up to 40 hours of battery life. They also have Apple's H1 chip for easy pairing, reliable connectivity, and hands-free access to Siri. This is a match for the lowest these headphones have gone and the discount applies to various colorways.
Sonos Playbase | $530.55 at Amazon
The Playbase is an all-in-one speaker and handy TV stand in one product, making for a great compact home theater solution. This is one of the best prices we've seen for it recently and nearly $170 off its full price.
Echo Studio with Philips Hue smart bulbs | $149.99 at Amazon
The Echo Studio is currently $50 off at Amazon, and you can also score two free Philips Hue Smart Bulbs along with the purchase! That's an added $30 value!
Best Prime Day Amazon services deals
Amazon Prime 30-day Trial | Free at Amazon
All of Amazon's Prime Day deals are exclusively available to Amazon Prime members only! If you're not a member yet, you can start a free 30-day trial to gain access to all the deals and the two-day sale, as well as free two-day shipping, the Prime Video streaming service, and more.
Amazon Kids+ subscription | $19.99 at Amazon
Kids+ gives your child access to kid-friendly shows and movies, eBooks, educational games and apps, and even Audible books! It's one of the most affordable services out there, and right now you can score a 1-year family plan for just $20 through Prime Day! That's nearly $50 off its regular cost.
Audible annual membership | $50 off at Amazon
Fall in love with books in a new way; Subscribe to Audible and score a year's worth of credits up-front so you can fill out your library immediately. Today's deal saves Prime members $50 on a year-long membership and is only active through Prime Day on October 13 and 14.
Kindle Unlimited Subscriptions | from $29.97 at Amazon
For new and returning users. Redeem it as a gift card and give the gift of books. Gives you unlimited access to over one million titles, current magazines, and thousands of audiobooks from Audible. Works on any device with a Kindle app. 6-month, 1-year, and 2-year subscriptions are now on sale.
Amazon Music Unlimited subscription | $0.99 at Amazon
Amazon Music Unlimited is a streaming service that's accessible on tons of devices and features millions of songs that you can play on-demand or download to your device. It's entirely ad-free, too, and right now you can score four months of service for only $1. The deal is for new users of the service only.
Prime Video Channels 2-month subscriptions | $0.99 at Amazon
Subscribe to select Prime Video Channels and score two months of access for only $1 right now! This deal is valid on services like Showtime, Epix, PBS Masterpiece, Lifetime Movie Club, Urban Movie Channel, A&E Crime Central, UP Faith & Family, Sundance Now, PBS Documentaries, and more. Your subscription will renew at its regular price after two months have passed unless you cancel your subscription.
Best Prime Day smart home deals
Blink Outdoor 2-camera Kit | $109.99 at Amazon
Amazon is offering $70 off the Blink Outdoor home security 2-camera kit today. These wireless cameras let you monitor your home day and night using an app on your phone. They can run for up to two years on just two AA lithium batteries and let you see, hear, and speak with visitors via the 2-way audio and live video feed.
Ring Peephole Cam with Echo Dot | $69.99 at Amazon
Amazon is giving Prime members the chance to save on microSD cards, external hard drives, flash drives, and more with this two-day sale on Western Digital and SanDisk products.
Ring Video Doorbell with Echo Dot | $69.99 at Amazon
Save $30 on the all-new Ring Video Doorbell with your Prime membership today. This doorbell lets you see and speak with whoever's at your door using an app on your phone. You'll even score a free Echo Dot with the purchase.
August Smart Lock Pro + Connect with Echo Dot | $154.99 at Amazon
Begin unlocking your door with an app on your phone using the August Smart Lock Pro. This bundle includes the smart lock along with the Connect Hub and a free Echo Dot smart speaker, all at a discount of $125 off the regular price.
Echo Show 5 with Blink Mini Smart Security Camera | $49.99 at Amazon
The Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini may be two of Amazon's smallest smart home devices, but what they lack in size, they make up for in flexibility and convenience. Today's deal saves you 50% off the Echo Show 5 and gets you the Blink Mini camera for only $5 extra!
Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener | $16.98 at Amazon
Most likely compatible with your current garage door opener, this device lets you open and close the garage from an app on your phone. You can get notifications when it's used in real time. If you have Google Assistant, enable voice control. Today's deal saves you over 50% off its regular cost.
Ring Alarm 5-piece Kit with Echo Dot | $119.99 at Amazon
Pick up the Ring Alarm 5-piece kit along with an Echo Dot at a discount of $130 today. The set comes with the base station, keypad, motion detector, contact sensor, and range extender, though 8-piece and 14-piece versions of the alarm system are also on sale today and include the free Echo Dot as well.
Ecobee Smart Thermostat | $199 at Amazon
Prime Day is a great day to save on smart home gear. The Ecobee Smart Thermostat is one of the most advanced you can save on. Grab it at a $50 discount with your Amazon Prime membership.
iRobot Robot Vacuums | Up to 38% off at Amazon
Control these smart robot vacuum cleaners using an app on your phone, or even with your voice and a compatible Alexa device. Today's sale can save you up to $200 off the cost of the vacuum you choose, so don't delay!
Amazon Echo Show 5 | $44.99 at Amazon
Amazon is offering 50% off the Echo Show 5 smart display for a limited time! This offer is exclusively available for Prime members and saves you $45 instantly. This device features Alexa and allows you to control compatible smart home devices with your voice. It's also able to stream movies and shows, music, YouTube videos, and more.
Amazon Echo Show (Certified Refurbished) | $129.99 at Amazon
The largest Echo Show smart display is currently down to $130 when you purchase this certified refurbished model via Amazon. That saves you $80 off its regular cost and $100 off the price of a brand new model. These devices all look and work like new. Plus, Amazon includes a one-year warranty with the purchase.
Roborock S5 MAX Robot Vacuum | $439 at Amazon
The S5 Max uses smart navigation to map your house and plan its own routes to clean, though you can also control it with an app on your phone or with your voice. This model can run for up to 200 minutes of non-stop cleaning and also features a mop. Today's deal saves you more than $100 off its lowest price previously.
Roku Express | $21 at Amazon
The Roku Express is easy to set up and easy to use. Plus, it's easy on the wallet. You'll get full access to Roku's content library of more than 500,000 movies and TV shows plus all of the streaming apps you know and love. Today's deal saves you $9 off its regular price.
Roku Streaming Stick+ | $37 at Amazon
Simple and compact so it can plug into the back of your TV and you won't even notice it. Stream in 4K with support for HDR content. Turn your mobile device into a remote control. Best of all, it's compatible with most TVs and $13 off today.
Ring Spotlight Cam Battery HD Security Cam | $149.99 at Amazon
This Ring device combines a bright spotlight with a smart security camera so you can see and speak with whoever's in your yard at any hour of the night. Today's deal saves you $50 off the regular price with your Prime membership.
Best smart TV Prime Day deals
Toshiba 32-inch HD Smart TV - Fire TV Edition | $119.99 at Amazon
Amazon has this 32-inch 720p HD Smart TV Fire TV Edition by Toshiba on sale at $60 off while supplies last. This model comes with the Alexa Voice Remote, too, and helps to make any TV with an HDMI port smarter.
Samsung 70-inch 6 Series 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV | $529.99 at Best Buy
This Samsung 70-inch 6 Series 4K Smart Tizen TV is currently discounted by $220 for two days only at Best Buy! That makes this one of the lowest prices you'll find on a TV this big. Free shipping is included with the purchase.
Samsung QLED 4K UHD Smart TV (Q70T Series) | Up to $700 off at Dell
You can save up to $700 off select models of the Samsung Q70T Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV this week. The 55-inch model is down to $898 saving you $100 off its regular cost while you'll find the biggest discount on the 82-inch model which is now on sale for $2,297.99.
Sony 85-inch 4K UHD Smart TV (X800H Series) | $500 off at Dell
Sony's X800H Series 85-inch 4K UHD Smart TV is a 2020 model that's currently discounted by $500 at Dell. You can also save $400 off the 75-inch model for a limited time as well.
Amazon Fire TV Cube | $79.99 at Amazon
The Fire TV Cube is like an enhanced Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. Can't find the remote? The Fire TV Cube has Alexa built-in so you can voice control it from across the room. It can control compatible soundbars and A/V receivers as well, even allowing you to change live cable and satellite channels with your voice.
Amazon Fire TV Recast 500GB | $129.99 at Amazon
Ever wish you could watch live TV using your Fire TV Stick or Echo Show 5? With the Fire TV Recast, you'll be able to watch and record live TV on those devices or a compatible mobile device, and today's deal saves you $100 off its usual cost.
Amazon Fire TV Recast 1TB | $179.99 at Amazon
While the 500GB Fire TV Recast above can hold up to 75 hours of recorded content, this 1TB model can hold 150 hours. Plus, it allows you to record up to four shows simultaneously whereas the 500GB model can only record two shows at once. This deal saves Prime members $100 instantly.
Best Prime Day camera deals
Blink Mini smart security camera | $24.99 at Amazon
Prime members can save $10 on the Blink Mini compact indoor smart security camera at Amazon through Prime Day! This 1080p camera offers motion detection, two way audio, and can even send your phone notifications.
Amcrest 5MP UltraHD Outdoor Security IP Turret PoE Camera | $44.99 at Amazon
The Amcrest Outdoor Security Camera is currently $15 off its regular price of $60 when you use promo code W44CKUSN during checkout. This camera features night vision, a built-in microphone, IP67 weatherproofing, and secure remote storage that allows you to keep your videos in a third-party location hosted by Amazon AWS.
DJI Osmo Action Camera | $199 at Amazon
This digital action camera by DJI is built for capturing footage in extreme conditions, from ski trips to surfing and more. Today it's at its lowest price in Amazon history and heavily discounted from its original price of $369.
Canon EOS Rebel SL3 DSLR Camera | $649 at B&H
Score a free accessories kit with this Canon EOS Rebel SL3 DSLR camera at $100 off its regular price. The kit includes a DSLR carrying case, a SanDisk Extreme 32GB SD card, and Luminar 4 software.
Kodak PIXPRO Friendly Zoom FZ43-BK Digital Camera | $62 at Amazon
This 16MP camera from Kodak is currently on sale at $18 off its full cost, making it one of the most affordable models available currently. It's capable of recording HD video in 720p and features 4X optical zoom along with a 27mm wide angle lens.
Best Prime Day home & kitchen deals
Nixplay Digital Photo Frames | Up to 35% off at Amazon
The prices of select Nixplay digital photo frames are dropping thanks to Prime Day! This one-day sale can save you up to 35% on digital frames that let you add photos and videos using an app on your phone.
Memory foam mattresses and toppers | Up to 30% off at Amazon
Begin controlling your microwave with your voice with the AmazonBasics Microwave. This bundle includes the Echo Dot smart speaker at $40 off the set's regular price.
Instant Pot products | Up to 50% off at Amazon
Prime Day is offering Amazon Prime members up to 50% off select Instant Pot models while supplies last! This includes options like the Instant Pot Duo Crisp with Air Fryer for $129.99, the Instant Pot Aura Pro Slow Cooker for $69.99, and the Instant Pot Ultra for $49.99.
AmazonBasics Microwave with Echo Dot | $59.99 at Amazon
Begin controlling your microwave with your voice with the AmazonBasics Microwave. This bundle includes the Echo Dot smart speaker at $40 off the set's regular price.
Up to 35% off Bissell Floorcare
Bissell vacuums are now up to 35% off during Prime Day! Prices are starting as low as $55 with options including cordless stick vacuums, handheld vacs, and more.
Echo Wall Clock (Mickey Mouse Edition)
Your kids can learn how to tell time with Mickey Mouse and this Echo Wall Clock at $15 off its regular price! It lets you use your voice to set timers and has a visible way to show when a timer you've set is counting down!
Up to 40% off Kitchen Essentials from Le Creuset, USA Pan, Corelle and more
Amazon is offering discounts on Kitchen favorites from popular brands like Le Creuset and USA Pan while supplies last. Grab a new set of pots and pans, buy a new tumbler, find reusable food containers at a discount, and more.
Rubbermaid Brilliance Storage 24-piece Food Containers | $27.99 at Amazon
This 24-piece set comes with 12 lids and 12 sturdy containers that are resistant to stain and odors. They offer a 100% leak-proof, airtight storage solution to keep your leftovers fresh for longer. Today's deal saves you $12 off the regular cost.
Keurig K-Classic Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker | $79 at Amazon
This Keurig coffee maker uses K-cup pods and can brew multiple pod sizes: 6, 8, and 10-ounce. It's a single-serve coffee brewer that comes with a large 48-ounce water reservoir so you can brew over 6 cups before it needs to be removed and refilled. Today's deal saves you $11 off the regular cost.
Zinus Shalini Platforms | from $189 at Amazon
The Zinus Shalini mattress platforms are now discounted by up to 37%. These platforms are sturdy enough to hold your mattress all by themselves — no box spring needed!
Best Prime Day gaming deals
WD 2TB Gaming Drive for PlayStation 4 | $61.99 at Amazon
It's easy to run out of storage on your PlayStation console, but this Western Digital external hard drive lets you add 2TB of additional space to save game data and other files at nearly $20 off its regular price.
Nintendo Switch Online subscription + SanDisk 128GB microSD Card | $39.99 at Amazon
Amazon is bundling a year's subscription to Nintendo Switch Online with a SanDisk 128GB microSD card that's designed for the Nintendo Switch! It's perfect for saving game data and freeing up space on your console.
Nintendo Switch - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition console | $299 at Amazon
The Nintendo Switch has been extra difficult to find this year, but right now you can pick up a limited edition console inspired by Animal Crossing: New Horizons at Amazon! This console does not come with a game, so you may want to add Animal Crossing: New Horizons to your cart separately. The regular Nintendo Switch is available today as well.
Super Mario Party (Nintendo Switch) | $39.99 at Amazon
Score the digital edition of Super Mario Party on sale at $20 off today via Amazon! You'll receive a digital code immediately upon purchase which you can use in the Nintendo eShop to download the game onto your Nintendo Switch.
PlayStation Plus 1-year membership | $33.49 at Daily Steals
This is one deal that everyone can grab. Simply use promo code FUTRPSN during checkout to grab the PlayStation Plus 1-year subscription at nearly 50% off its regular price!
Razer Kraken Gaming Headset | $49.99 at Amazon
Razer's Kraken isn't a high-end gaming headset yet it delivers great sound without the need to ever recharge. It's compatible with all modern gaming consoles and PC and at just $50, it's not a deal to pass up if you're hunting for something new.
Best Prime Day health & fitness deals
23andme Health + AncestryService DNA Test | $99 at Amazon
Discover more about yourself and your family with the 23andme Health + AncestryService DNA Test at $100 off its regular cost. This test can tell you about your health predispositions, carrier status, wellness, and also includes trait reports.
Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch | $127.95 at Amazon
The Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch is now discounted by over $50 at Amazon! This health & fitness smartwatch features heart rate tracking, built-in Alexa, and can even track your sleep. Best of all, it can receive notifications directly from your smartphone.
Panasonic Arc5 Electric Razor for Men | $149.99 at Amazon
Shave wet in the shower or dry at the sink with the trimmer razor's wet dry convenience. And, with the ARC5 waterproof electric razor, you can shave with or without foam, cream, foam, or gel.
Powered toothbrushes & whitening kits from Oral-B and Crest | Up to 50% off at Amazon
Electric toothbrushes and whitening kits from Oral-B and Crest are now on sale for Prime Day. You can save up to 50% right now while supplies last. There are also a few other products in the sale like mouthwash and dental floss.
Fitbit Aria Air Bluetooth Smart Scale | $34.95 at Amazon
The Fitbit Aria Air Bluetooth smart scale is now 35% off at Amazon for Prime Day. It measures and displays your weight on the screen and then can sync your stats to your Fitbit dashboard via Bluetooth. Using the Fitbit app you can keep track of your weight and health stats over time. Plus, multiple users can use the scale to track their stats separately.
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 | $23.99 at Amazon
The Mi Band 4 has everything you're looking for in a budget fitness tracker — and then some. The AMOLED screen is great for viewing notifications and call alerts, you get automatic workout tracking and heart rate monitoring, and the battery lasts two weeks on a full charge.
Embark Dog DNA Test | $99 at Amazon
Embark lets you discover your dog's true breed from over 250 possibilities with the most accurate breed breakdown on the market. It can also be upgraded to screen for over 170 genetic diseases like glaucoma and takes just 2-4 weeks to see results.
Best Prime Day laptop deals
Apple MacBook Air (2020) | $849.99 at Amazon
The latest model of Apple's MacBook Air is one of the most affordable ways to get yourself an Apple laptop. This model features a 13-inch display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage. It's currently $100 off with an additional $50 discount that appears at checkout to save you $150 total off its regular price.
Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch) | $2,079.99 at Amazon
Pick up Apple's latest 16-inch MacBook Pro at a $320 discount via Amazon. This model features 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and a 2.6GHz Intel Core i7 processor, along with Apple's Touch Bar and Touch ID.
Google Pixelbook Go | $1,199 at Amazon
Google's Pixelbook Go is currently discounted by $200 thanks to Prime Day. This is the best configuration of the Pixelbook Go, featuring an i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 256GB storage.
Acer, Lenovo, and more laptops, monitors, desktops, and tablets | Up to 30% off at Amazon
Select computers are now discounted by up to 30% for Prime Day. You can grab models like the ASUS ZenBook Duo for $999.99 or the Dell XPS 13 for $1,402.49 while supplies last. You'll also find deals on monitors and tablets in this selection.
Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Gaming Laptop | $1,499.99 at Amazon
The Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook is now $300 off at Amazon! Specifications include a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 TI Max-Q graphics card, a 13.3-inch 1080p screen, and Wi-Fi 6. Connectivity includes Thunderbolt 3, USB-C, and USB-A ports.
Lenovo Flex 14 2-in-1 | From $649.99 at Microsoft
Lenovo's 2-in-1 Flex 14 is another winning model from this popular laptop brand, featuring Intel's 10th Gen processors along with a 14-inch 1080p touch display, plenty of fast storage and up to 16GB of RAM. Right now you can save $100 off this affordable, versatile machine for a limited time.
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i | $799.99 at Lenovo
Budget PC gamers or content creators looking for performance at an affordable price will love the IdeaPad Gaming 3i. It's well equipped, has a high refresh rate display and with $120 off it's one of the best budget gaming laptops to get right now.
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 Laptop | $749.99 at Amazon
Featuring a GTX 1650 graphics card and a 6-core AMD Ryzen 5 processor paired with a 144Hz display, this is an exceptional budget gaming laptop and the price is too good to pass on. Note the shipping delay means this laptop won't be shipping until closer to November.
Best Prime Day tablet deals
Apple iPad mini | $335.98 at Amazon
Apple's 7.9-inch iPad mini is now over $60 off at Amazon. It features a retina display, A12 bionic chip, two cameras, a built-in Touch ID fingerprint sensor, and a battery that lasts for up to 10 hours on a single charge.
Kindle Paperwhite | $79.99 at Amazon
The Kindle Paperwhite is waterproof and features a display that reads like a real book page rather than a screen! Today's deal saves you $50 off its regular price while supplies last.
Kindle Oasis | $174.99 at Amazon
The best Kindle eReader is currently discounted by $75 at Amazon! This model features an 8GB storage capacity, though you can also grab the 32GB model on sale for $200 today. These Kindles are water-resistant, have an adjustable warm light, and feature integrated page-turn buttons.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A | $99.99 at Amazon
Amazon's giving customers the chance to save $50 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A from 2019. This 10.1-inch tablet features 32GB storage and is available in your choice of black or silver.
Amazon Fire HD 10 (32GB) | $79.99 at Amazon
The latest Fire HD 10 Tablet is currently discounted by $70 at Amazon! This is a Prime Day exclusive deal, which means you'll need an Amazon Prime membership to snag it.
Dragon Touch K10 Tablet | $84.99 at Amazon
The Dragon Touch K10 tablet is equipped with a 10-inch IPS HD display and a quad-core processor, along with 16GB storage and a microSD card slot to expand its storage by up to 128GB. It's currently $100 off and you'll save an additional $15 by clipping the coupon on its product page.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet | $79.99 at Amazon
Pick up the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet at a $60 discount via Amazon right now. This Prime Exclusive deal scores you the tablet along with a kid-proof case, a two-year replacement guarantee with no questions asked, and a full year of Amazon Kids+ service!
All-new Fire HD 8 Tablet | $54.99 at Amazon
Pick up Amazon's Fire HD 8 Tablet at a $35 discount by asking Alexa to order for you! Just say "Alexa, order a Fire HD 8 Tablet" using a compatible device with Alexa.
Kindle | $59.99 at Amazon
Grab the all-new Kindle eReader at $30 off its regular price this Prime Day! You'll score a three-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited with the purchase, too.
Kindle Essentials Bundle | $94.97 at Amazon
Score a 10th generation Kindle along wiith a stylish Kindle Fabric Cover to keep it protected and a power adapter. Today's deal saves you $45 off the bundle's usual cost, though you'll need an Amazon Prime to grab this discount.
Kindle Kids Edition Essentials Bundle | $92.97 at Amazon
Perfect for the little one who loves to read, and the little ones who need to do more of it, the Kindle Kids Edition includes a 10th generation Kindle e-Reader along with a kid-friendly cover and a year of Kids+ access. The best part is that it comes with a 2-year, no-questions-asked, replacement guarantee no matter what happens to it. This Essentials bundle also includes a screen protector and a power adapter. Today's deal saves you $50 off the bundle's usual cost.
Best Prime Day office deals
Eero mesh Wi-Fi system 3-pack | $174 at Amazon
Sometimes a simple router is not enough to cover an entire house. Hit every room and every corner of the couch with strong Wi-Fi using a 3-pack mesh network like this. Even works with Alexa and is easy to install. Today's deal saves you $70 off its regular cost.
Linksys Dual-Band AX1800 WiFi 6 Router | $79.99 at Amazon
Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with the Linksys Dual-Band AX1800 Router, now discounted by $50 exclusively for Prime members. This router can cover up to 1,500 square feet and supports up to 20 devices connected simultaneously.
Belkin USB-C Hub | $55.99 at Amazon
Connect multiple devices to your USB-C laptop, from hard drives and monitors to projectors, mice, keyboards, SD cards, and more with this Belkin USB-C Hub. It's compatible with both Windows and Mac computers with a USB-C port and also lets you charge your laptop while it's plugged in.
Up to 35% off data storage from Western Digital and Sandisk
Amazon is giving Prime members the chance to save on microSD cards, external hard drives, flash drives, and more with this two-day sale on Western Digital and SanDisk products.
Up to 50% off Razer PC and gaming accessories
This selection of gaming accessories by Razer is currently discounted by up to 50% when you login with an Amazon Prime membership. You'll find gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, microphones, and more.
Best Prime Day phone deals
Sony Xperia 1 with XM3 headphones | $749.99 at Amazon
Get one of last year's most underrated flagships AND an incredible pair of noise-canceling headphones at $550 off the regular price. Sony's Xperia 1 has a 4K HDR display and powerful video features, while the wireless WH-1000XM3s offer touch controls and passthrough audio.
Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL | Starting at $449 at Amazon
After a new Google Pixel phone this Prime Day? Amazon's got you covered with Pixel 4 and 4 XL models discounted by as much as $350 while supplies last.
Up to 45% off Android smartphones
Celebrate Prime Day with a new Android phone at up to 45% off the original cost! This selection at Amazon has discounts on devices by Motorola, LG, Samsung, and Sony, including both unlocked and locked devices while supplies last.
Up to 30% off Samsung smartphones
Select Samsung smartphones are now exclusively discounted for Prime members at Amazon, including the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra which is discounted by $250 and the Galaxy S20+ which is currently 25% off.
TCL 10 Pro | $359.99 at Amazon
TCL's 10 Pro is an affordable powerhouse with a 6.47-inch AMOLED display with NXTVISION tech, a quad-camera setup, Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor, and 6GB of RAM. It has a 128GB capacity, expandable via microSD. Clip the coupon on its product page at Amazon to save $90 instantly.
TCL 10L | $199.99 at Amazon
The 64GB TCL 10L offers great bang-for-your-buck with a huge, adjustable display and clean TCL UI software. Its hardware is solid for the price and the inclusion of NFC for mobile payments is rare in the phone's price range. Clip the coupon on its product page to save $50 instantly.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G | from $799 at Amazon
The all-new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G line has only been on the market for a few weeks, but it's already seeing a huge discount at Amazon. Every configuration and color is discounted there by $200 while supplies last.
OnePlus 8 Pro | $899.99 at Amazon
The flagship OnePlus 8 Pro is now $99 off at Amazon. This device is equipped with 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, four cameras, and more. It's also capable of wireless charging and has Amazon Alexa built-in.
iPhone SE (2020) | $30 per month at Mint Mobile
This limited-time promotion scores you Apple's newest (and most affordable) iPhone paired with Mint Mobile's great service for one low monthly cost. That's right, it's the phone, financed over 24 months, plus Mint Mobile's 3GB data plan for $30 a month.
Samsung Galaxy A71 5G | $419.99 at Amazon
Save $180 on the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G device at Amazon for a limited time. This is the 2020 model featuring 128GB storage, four cameras, a 4500mAh battery for all day power, and more.
PhoneSoap UV Sanitizers | 20% off at Amazon
Kill 99.9% of bacteria on your device with the PhoneSoap's integrated UV light. There are sizes to fit all manner of phones, tablets, and accessories, and they all have 20% off for Prime Day.
Best Prime Day toy deals
DJI Mavic Mini Combo | $399 at Amazon
Save $100 on the DJI Mavic Mini Combo today at Amazon with your Prime membership. This bundle includes the Mavic Mini drone along with several essential accessories to improve your flighttime, from spare propellers and control sticks to spare batteries, an 18W USB charger, a carrying bag, and more.
Playskool, Sesame Street, and Littlest Pet Shop toys | Up to 30% off at Amazon
Toys for younger kids are up to 30% off right now for Prime Day, from board games like Chutes & Ladders to Mr. Potato Head, Elmo dolls, Transformers, and more. Just checkout with your Prime membership to save.
Up to 30% off STEM toys and Building Sets
A bevy of STEM toys and Building Sets are now discounted at Amazon. These toys are great for learning with, from the National Geographics Rocks & Fossils Kit to Magna Tiles, LEGO sets, and more!
LEGO Architecture Statue of Liberty Building Kit | $95.99 at Amazon
While 2020 may not be the best year to visit New York and see the Statue of Liberty, this brilliant LEGO Architecture building kit lets you bring a detailed replica of the famous landmark right into your bedroom. It features 1,685 pieces and is currently discounted by nearly $30.
LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar | $29.97 at Amazon
Count down the days 'til December 25 with this LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar. It's currently discounted by $10 at Amazon, or you can grab a Star Wars version for the same price.
Save $10 on $50+ toy orders instantly at Amazon
Amazon is offering $10 off your purchase of $50 or more on select toys with over 2,000 items to choose from, including Barbie dolls, Funko Advent Calendars, card and board games, costumes, L.O.L. Surprise! dolls, and many more. You'll see the discount applied automatically at checkout; no Prime membership required.
Fisher-Price Sweet Snugapuppy Dreams Deluxe Bouncer | $47.99 at Amazon
The Sweet Snugapuppy Dreams Deluxe Bouncer offers an extra-cushy seat for your little one with a supportive head rest and a newborn insert for the smallest infants out there. When you turn it on, it features calming vibrations with over 20 minutes of music and sounds. It also features an adjustable 3-point restraint and is currently discounted by $12.
Best Prime Day toilet paper deals
Amazon Solimo 2-Ply Toilet Paper (5-pack) | $19.99 at Amazon
Pick up this 5-pack of Solimo 2-ply Toilet Paper. Each one includes six rolls of toilet paper for a total of 30 rolls, each featuring 350 2-ply sheets. They're RV/Septic safe too.
Cottonelle Ultra CleanCare Soft Toilet Paper (4-pack) | $22.42 at Amazon
Clip the on-page coupon and checkout via Subscribe & Save to score this 4-pack of Cottonelle Ultra toilet paper on sale for just $22. Each pack comes with four mega rolls for a total of 24 rolls with 388 sheets per roll. This 1-ply paper is 3X stronger, thicker and 2X more absorbent than traditional toilet paper.
Presto! Mega Roll Toilet Paper (4-pack) | $22.25 at Amazon
Pick up a 4-pack of Presto! Mega Toilet Paper rolls at Amazon. Each pack includes six mega rolls featuring 308 sheets of toilet paper each. You can save even more by choosing Subscribe & Save before checking out.
More of the best Prime Day deals
Spend $40 on Amazon gift cards, earn $10
Amazon is offering Prime members a $10 credit to use on a future purchase when you spend $40 or more on Amazon gift cards during Prime Day. The credit is applied to your account automatically within two days.
Echo Auto | $19.99 at Amazon
Bring Alexa along on all your road trips with Echo Auto. This small Echo device lets you talk with Alexa while you drive and ask her to stream music, check on the weather, update you on sport scores or the latest news, make calls, and more.
Calvin Klein underwear & undergarments | Up to 35% off at Amazon
One Prime Day deal can save you up to 35% on Calvin Klein underwear for men and women. You'll also find some other affordable clothing in this selection, such as white cotton shirts and tank tops.
Men's and Women's Fashion from Amazon brands | Up to 30% off at Amazon
More clothing from Amazon brands for men and women is now discounted by up to 30% off. You can find fleece swetshirts and sweatpants, jackets, shoes, pants, long-sleeve shirts, and much more while supplies last.
Up to 30% off top footwear brands
Amazon has pages upon pages of discounted footware right now from brands like Keds, K-Swiss, ECCO, and more. There are styles for men and women, and all you have to do is checkout with a Prime membership to score the deal.
Spend $10 at small businesses, get $10 at Amazon
During the lead up to Prime Day on October 13, you can spend $10 on products from small businesses from across Amazon and score a $10 promo credit to use during Prime Day. This offer is valid for Prime members only.
Free $100 gift card with Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature
Score a free $100 Amazon gift card when you sign up for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature card. It earns you 5% cashback when you shop at Amazon or Whole Foods as a Prime member. Alternatively, the Amazon Rewards Visa card earns you a $50 Amazon gift card immediately upon approval. These cards can even save you up to 25% on select Prime Day offers.
Best Whole Foods Prime Day Deals
The discounts you can receive as a Prime member at Whole Foods Markets are truly one of the best benefits of the entire service. Whole Foods consistently has deals that are exclusively available for Prime members. Plus, on sales that are available to everyone, Prime members save an additional 10%! Those in select zip codes within the U.S. can even score free delivery when ordering groceries from Whole Foods online.
Spend $10 at Whole Foods Market, get $10 at Amazon
Spending $10 at Whole Foods Market in-store or online via Amazon now through October 14 will earn you a $10 promotional credit to use during Prime Day! This deal is available for Prime members only.
Prime-exclusive deals at Whole Foods Markets
Whole Foods always has special discounts just for Prime members, and there's actually a page at Amazon that brings them all together for an easy way to find exclusive deals meant just for you.
