Lenovo's fantastic Chromebook Duet 5 can be yours for its lowest price ever

There are a lot of great Chromebook deals to be had on Prime Day, but one could argue that getting the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook is the best of them all. Normally, the Duet 5 retails for around $450, but thanks to Prime Day, it's dropped to its lowest price ever, coming in at $299 (opens in new tab).

This Chromebook pulls double-duty as a laptop and a tablet thanks to the detachable keyboard folio case that Lenovo includes in the box. The magnetic back cover features a built-in kickstand, just like the original Chromebook Duet and the all-new Chromebook Duet 3.

Save 30% on one of the best Chromebooks

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook: $429 $299 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If you want a Chromebook that pulls double-duty as a Chrome OS tablet, then it doesn't get better than the Duet 5. The battery lasts all day, and then some, and Lenovo includes a detachable folio keyboard in the box.

But what helps the IdeaPad Duet 5 stand out amongst the best Chromebooks is its beautiful 13.3-inch OLED display capable of reaching 400 nits of peak brightness. You won't have to worry about straining your eyesight even if you're out in the sun, and it'll last for up to 15 hours on a single charge.

That long-lasting battery is thanks, in large part at least, to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7c Gen 2, which is much more power-efficient compared to its predecessor. And while this specific model only sports 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, it should be plenty to handle some lightweight tasks, such as responding to emails or playing some of your favorite Android games.

If portability is important to you, then you won't want to miss out on this deal for the Duet 5.