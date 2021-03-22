Best Verizon Plans Android Central 2021

Verizon's nationwide 5G network is available in 2,700+ cities, and it's quickly expanding. For those who want Verizon's excellent coverage, this carrier offers four unique unlimited plans to choose from, as well as several prepaid options. But its best plan, Get More Unlimited, will give you an exceptional experience. With this plan you'll have access to Verizon's 5G network, 50GB of premium data, unlimited hotspot data with 5G Ultra Wideband or 30GB otherwise, as well as some serious entertainment perks. Here are some of the best Verizon plans to consider this year.

If you're looking for the best plan Verizon has to offer, look no further than Get More Unlimited. The number of impressive features this plan includes can almost feel overwhelming, but you won't be left wishing for more when you experience Verizon's ultimate performance. With this plan, you'll get total access to Verizon's 5G network, which includes 5G Ultra Wideband (available in select cities) and its broader 5G Nationwide network. Along with unlimited talk, text, and data, you'll have 50GB of premium data, meaning that you likely won't see your data speeds slow down anytime soon. If you're fortunate enough to have 5G Ultra Wideband coverage, you'll get unlimited mobile hotspot access. If not, this plan includes a generous 30GB of high-speed mobile hotspot data on Verizon's 5G Nationwide and 4G LTE network, allowing you to use your smartphone as a hotspot and work or be entertained even when WiFi isn't an option. But once you've reached 30GB, data speeds will slow to 600Kbps for the remainder of the month. When it comes to international features, Verizon includes unlimited texting from the U.S. to 200+ countries. You're also able to talk, text, and use unlimited data when traveling in Mexico and Canada, but if you plan on going anywhere else you'll need to buy a TravelPass to be able to use your phone. Where this plan's perks really shine though is when it comes to entertainment. Verizon's Get More Unlimited plan comes with HD streaming, and to go along with that a subscription to the Disney bundle (Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+) that everyone on your account can use. You'll also get Apple Music included, a year of discovery+, 600GB of cloud storage, and Verizon Up rewards. The main drawback of this plan is its price, which is higher than what you would get from T-Mobile or AT&T's top plans. For one line with Get More Unlimited, your monthly bill will be $90 and that's including a $10 per month AutoPay and paper-free billing discount. For three lines you'll pay $65 per line ($195 total) and for four lines you'll pay $55 per line ($220 total). Though there's a multi-line discount, it's not a plan that everyone needs. But if you're someone who consumes data like water, watches a lot of high-quality videos, frequently uses their smartphone as a hotspot, and wants the very best coverage then you just can't find a better plan with Verizon. Pros: 5G total access

50GB premium data

Unlimited mobile hotspot (5G Ultra Wideband) and 30GB mobile hotspot (5G Nationwide)

Entertainment perks

HD streaming Cons: Expensive

International features are limited

Taxes and fees aren't included

Best Overall Get More Unlimited Not your average cell phone plan Verizon's Get More Unlimited plan comes with more perks than you can count on one hand. Not only will you get access to Verizon's entire 5G network, but you'll have 50GB of premium data, at least 30GB of hotspot data, HD streaming, and subscriptions to the Disney bundle, Apple Music, and more. $90/mo. for one line at Verizon

Best Family: Play More Unlimited

Verizon's Play More Unlimited plan is a lot like the superior Get More Unlimited but at a slightly lower cost. It's a great option as a family plan because it comes with a ton of entertainment perks along with HD streaming. You'll get the Disney bundle, six months of Apple Music, and discovery+ for a year included. With this plan, you'll still have all the high-speed data in the world, including 50GB of premium data, as well as access to Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband and 5G Nationwide networks. Mobile hotspot access is unlimited as long as you have 5G Ultra Wideband coverage, and if not you'll get 15GB of mobile hotspot data on Verizon's 5G Nationwide and 4G LTE networks. It's a solid amount of hotspot data to last you through the month. Play More Unlimited also comes with the same international benefits as Get More Unlimited, which includes unlimited Mexico and Canada talk, text, and data, as well as international texting. For one line on this plan, you can expect to pay $80 per month (assuming you've signed up for paper-free billing and AutoPay). For three lines you'll pay $55 per line ($165 total) and for four lines you'll pay $45 per line ($180). Despite multi-line discounts, you'll still pay quite the sum if everyone in your family gets this plan. Thankfully with Verizon, you can mix and match plans so everyone gets what they need, and there's also a Just Kids plan that'll cost you a maximum of $50 per month as long as you have one line on an Unlimited plan. The good news is that the more lines you add, the cheaper the plan gets. Parents will be grateful that they can manage screen time, filter content, track location, and get unlimited data (capped at 5Mbps) for their kids. Pros: 5G total access

Unlimited talk, text, and data

50GB premium data

Unlimited mobile hotspot (5G Ultra Wideband) and 15GB mobile hotspot (5G Nationwide)

Includes entertainment perks Cons: Pricey for an entire family

International features are limited

Taxes and fees aren't included

Best Family Play More Unlimited Data for everyone If you like streaming and watching TV with your family, Verizon's Play More Unlimited is the best plan you can get. It comes with a bunch of entertainment perks to keep families happy, as well as 50GB of premium data, 5G total access, and unlimited mobile hotspot data. $80/mo. for one line at Verizon

Best MVNO: Visible

Not interested in signing a contract, and eager to avoid hidden fees? Verizon-owned Visible is one of the best MVNO carriers you can get. For only $40 a month you'll get Verizon's 5G and 4G LTE coverage, as well as unlimited data, calling, and texting. It's a fantastic offer at an almost unbeatable price. Visible's plan even throws in unlimited mobile hotspot data, which is extremely convenient if you like to use your smartphone as a hotspot when WiFi is shaky or you're not at home. Though hotspot speeds are capped at 5Mbps, you should be able to stream SD videos, listen to music, and do your regular browsing. Where Visible falls short is international use. You're able to call Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, but sadly your phone just won't work abroad. There's also no domestic roaming with Visible, so be sure that you get great coverage before joining. It's really a plan that's perfect for someone who consumers a lot of high-speed data and doesn't plan on traveling much. It's also great for anyone who doesn't care that Visible's customer service is online only. If Visible sounds as great to you as it really is, then "Party Pay" is something to consider if you want to reduce your monthly bill. By starting a "party" with four people, your monthly cost will come down to only $25 per month. Fortunately, everyone pays their bill separately so this is an amazing option for friends, roommates, and even families. And if you're not satisfied, Visible promises that you can cancel anytime. It's that simple. Pros: Verizon's 4G LTE and 5G coverage

Affordable

Unlimited data, calling, texting, and hotspot

Party pay savings

No contracts or hidden fees Cons: Mobile hotspot speed capped at 5Mbps

SD streaming

Limited international features

Customer service only online

Best MVNO Visible Simplicity is bliss Visible is a breath of fresh air that makes phone plans feel easy. With no contracts or hidden fees, you'll get unlimited data, calling, texting, and mobile hotspot (capped at 5Mbps) for $40 per month. Though you won't get much international use with a Visible plan, you'll get great access to Verizon's massive 4G LTE and 5G network. $40/mo. at Visible

Best Budget: Single Basic Phone Verizon's Single Basic Phone plan is as basic as can be. If you're someone who relies on WiFi most of the time and rarely uses data, then this plan is worth considering. For only $30 per month, it's extremely affordable and you'll get 500MB of data along with unlimited talk and text as well as unlimited international messaging from the U.S. However, taxes and fees aren't included so your monthly bill will sadly be more than $30. If you happen to use more than 500MB of data in a month, you'll be charged an extra $5 for every additional 500MB you use. It's a great plan for someone who only uses their data to shoot a few WhatsApp messages or Google something. But if you like to stream YouTube videos during your morning commute then this is absolutely not the plan for you and you're better off going with Verizon's MVNO Visible, which offers unlimited data for just $10 more. Pros: Very affordable

500MB of data

Unlimited talk and text

Unlimited international messaging Cons: Price doesn't include taxes and fees

Not enough data for most people

Limited perks

Best Budget Single Basic Phone Back to basics Verizon's Single Basic Phone plan is ideal for someone who only needs one line, and doesn't need much data. For only $30 per month, it's an extremely affordable plan that will give you the essentials: 500MB of data, unlimited talk and text, unlimited international messaging, and light browsing. $30/mo. for one line at Verizon

Best Prepaid: Prepaid Unlimited

If you prefer to go prepaid, then Verizon's Prepaid Unlimited plan is the best one to get. You'll get 5G total access (5G Ultra Wideband and 5G Nationwide), unlimited calling and texting, as well as discounts to help bring the price down—including a loyalty discount of $5 per month that kicks in after three months of service (and increases after nine) and an AutoPay discount of $5 per month. It's an especially great plan if you're in a 5G Ultra Wideband coverage area since you'll be able to stream in 4k UHD and you'll get unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband mobile hotspot data—yes that's right, unlimited. When you're not in a 5G Ultra Wideband coverage area, you'll still get 10GB of mobile hotspot data on Verizon's 5G Nationwide and 4G LTE networks. After you've used up that amount, speeds will slow to 600Kbps for the rest of the month. You'll also get SD streaming, and when it comes to international use you'll have unlimited calls, texts, and data when traveling in Mexico, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands as well as unlimited text to 200 international destinations. Prepaid plans definitely let you save some money, but luckily you'll have the same Verizon coverage as everyone else who's paying more. For one line on this plan you can expect to pay $70 per month (including the AutoPay discount) and the price will continue dropping until it reaches $60 per month (after 10-plus months) and includes all discounts. Pros: 5G total access

Loyalty and AutoPay discounts

Unlimited mobile hotspot (5G Ultra Wideband)

10GB mobile hotspot data (5G Nationwide and 4G LTE)

International perks Cons: No multi-line discounts

No entertainment perks

Doesn't include premium data

Best Prepaid Prepaid Unlimited When prepaid plans pay off Verizon's Prepaid Unlimited plan comes with its own set of perks, even if you won't get a subscription to the Disney bundle or premium data. You'll get access to its entire 5G network, unlimited mobile hotspot with 5G Ultra Wideband, and a bunch of discounts that will bring your monthly bill down. $70/mo. for a single line

Best Value: Start Unlimited

Not sure where to start when it comes to cell phone plans? Start Unlimited. This is one of Verizon's most straightforward unlimited plans. It may not come with premium data but will give you everything that you need. This means 5G Nationwide and 4G LTE unlimited data, text, and talk. If you really want access to 5G Ultra Wideband (Verizon's fastest 5G network) you can pay $10 extra per month, but most people will be happy with what the plan already offers. You'll get a lot of the same features with this plan as you would with other core Verizon plans, making it a perfect choice for someone who really just wants unlimited data at a better price. With Start Unlimited you'll still get international benefits, which include talk, text, and data in Mexico and Canada as well as international texting. You'll even get a lot of the entertainment perks that Verizon's more expensive plans offer, such as Disney+ for six months, Apple Music for six months, and discovery+ for six months. Unfortunately, this plan will only allow you to stream in SD, so if HD streaming is a dealbreaker you'll have to upgrade. What you also won't get with this plan is mobile hotspot access, but if you're someone who never relies on their hotspot in the first place then this won't be an issue. If this bums you out a little, you should consider getting one of the more expensive plans that come with unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband hotspot included. At the end of the day, Verizon's Start Unlimited plan comes at a more affordable price than other Verizon plans. For a single line, you'll pay $70 per month (after the paper-free billing and AutoPay discount) plus taxes and fees. The price gets better when you add more lines; for three lines you'll pay $45 per line ($135 total) and for four lines you'll pay $35 per line ($140 total). The monthly cost drops down to as low as $30 per month, which is a pretty great deal when you think about it. It's a fantastic plan to consider if you can get over not having access to Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network or premium data as well as unlimited mobile hotspot and HD streaming. Pros: Affordable price

5G Nationwide and 4G LTE unlimited data, talk, and text

International benefits

Entertainment perks

Multi-line discounts Cons: No mobile hotspot

5G Ultra Wideband is $10 extra

SD video streaming

No premium data

Best Value Start Unlimited Unlimited data If you're looking for high-speed data, talk, and text with no limits, look no more. Though you won't get premium data with this plan, access to mobile hotspot, or Verizon's fastest 5G network, you'll still get great coverage with Verizon 5G Nationwide and save some money at the end of the month. If you sign up for multiple lines your monthly bill goes as low as $30 per line per month. $70/mo. for one line at Verizon