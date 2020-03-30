Google is offering price discounts on members of the Pixel family this Easter. The Pixel 3a and 3a XL will be £30 off when purchased from a few retailers including the Google Store, Currys, John Lewis, and Argos. This will knock the price of the smaller Pixel down to £299, and that of the larger Pixel to £369. This deal runs from March 31st through April 21st. If you'd prefer to purchase it on contract, EE will be offering 30GB of data for the price of 10GB. It'll run from April 1st to April 30th.

Whe reviewing the Pixel 3a XL, we noted:

At $479 the Pixel 3a XL feels like a bit of a bargain. If you're into smaller phones, the $399 Pixel 3a is even more so. These phones have maintained most of what makes the Pixel 3 series among the most enjoyable phones to use, and in my week-long testing, I've noticed none of the performance hiccups that sullied some of that luster.

I miss wireless charging, and the lack of waterproofing is a bit of a bummer, but otherwise the biggest compliment I can give to the Pixel 3a series is that it using it on a day-to-day basis is practically indistinguishable from the Pixel 3. That may be its biggest curse, too, but at under $500 people are likely to be a lot more forgiving.