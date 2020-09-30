It's never too soon to start saving. Sure, the Google Pixel 5 is still brand new, but thanks to carriers and stores competing for your business, it's usually not too difficult to find an early discount on a popular product such as this. Pixel 5 deals may be limited at first, but we expect we'll be seeing plenty of offers in no time with carrier discounts arriving first and deals on unlocked devices following.
The Google Pixel 5 offers a number of solid improvements upon the Pixel 4. Though its predecessor received some flak for its bad battery life, the Pixel 5 includes a 4080mAh battery that's miles better than the 2800mAh battery found in the Pixel 4. The cameras are receiving an upgrade as well; the telephoto lens from the Pixel 4 has been replaced with a standard and ultra-wide camera, along with a new motion blur mode and an audio zoom feature.
The Pixel 5 is also equipped with a Snapdragon 765G chipset, similar to the one found in devices like the LG Velvet and Motorola Edge, along with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a 6-inch OLED Full HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. There's even an integrated fingerprint sensor for added security.
Where to buy the Pixel 5
Carrier deals aren't as hard to come by as deals on unlocked devices, though they tend to have a few stipulations you'll want to consider before making any purchases. Those who are willing to switch to a new carrier generally receive the best offers, giving you the chance to save hundreds on devices like the Pixel 5.
Pre-order now
Google Pixel 5
The newest Pixel has arrived
Verizon is one of the first carriers to offer Google's new Pixel 5. You can get it for a full retail purchase of $699.99 or via 24 monthly payments of $29.16.
Best Cheap Unlocked Google Pixel 5 Deals
You don't necessarily have to deal with a carrier to save on a Pixel 5. Unlocked Pixel 5 discounts may not be as easy to come by, but they're definitely worth considering when available. We'll be watching and listing all the best unlocked Pixel 5 deals as they become available to give you some alternative to the carrier offers above. Keep this page bookmarked if there's not an offer that's tempting enough just yet, as we'll no doubt be seeing more as the holidays draw closer.
Pre-order now
Google Pixel 5
The newest Pixel has arrived
Google packed a lot into the Pixel 5, including a 90Hz OLED display, dual cameras, wireless charging, you name it. It's also the cheapest flagship Pixel we've had in a long time, making it a great alternative to pricier options. Pre-orders are open now!
Learn more about the Google Pixel 5
Unsure whether the Google Pixel 5 is the right device for you? Take a look at our thoughts on the Google Pixel 5 and find more information on the device in our guide to the Google Pixel 5 which covers news, device specs, comparisons to the Pixel 4, and more.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.