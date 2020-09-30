It's never too soon to start saving. Sure, the Google Pixel 5 is still brand new, but thanks to carriers and stores competing for your business, it's usually not too difficult to find an early discount on a popular product such as this. Pixel 5 deals may be limited at first, but we expect we'll be seeing plenty of offers in no time with carrier discounts arriving first and deals on unlocked devices following.

The Google Pixel 5 offers a number of solid improvements upon the Pixel 4. Though its predecessor received some flak for its bad battery life, the Pixel 5 includes a 4080mAh battery that's miles better than the 2800mAh battery found in the Pixel 4. The cameras are receiving an upgrade as well; the telephoto lens from the Pixel 4 has been replaced with a standard and ultra-wide camera, along with a new motion blur mode and an audio zoom feature.

The Pixel 5 is also equipped with a Snapdragon 765G chipset, similar to the one found in devices like the LG Velvet and Motorola Edge, along with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a 6-inch OLED Full HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. There's even an integrated fingerprint sensor for added security.

Where to buy the Pixel 5

Carrier deals aren't as hard to come by as deals on unlocked devices, though they tend to have a few stipulations you'll want to consider before making any purchases. Those who are willing to switch to a new carrier generally receive the best offers, giving you the chance to save hundreds on devices like the Pixel 5.