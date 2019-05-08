The Pixel 3a is brand new. Barely even cooled off from the factory. Yet, here we are, looking at some awesome deals for it. In the competitive world of Android, we really shouldn't be too surprised. If you need to know more about Google's newest Pixel phone, read our larger review here. We gave it a Recommended badge and 4 out of 5 stars. Our reviewer said, "These phones have maintained most of what makes the Pixel 3 series among the most enjoyable phones to use, and in my week-long testing, I've noticed none of the performance hiccups that sullied some of that luster." Best B&H Deal $399 + $100 Gift Card + Mint Mobile You'll find that many of the Pixel 3a and 3a XL deals going on right now are pretty similar, but it is B&H that has the best one of them all. You can buy either version, the 3a or the 3a XL, and get a $100 B&H gift card. On top of that, you'll also get the Mint Mobile 3-month 8GB pre-paid SIM card kit, which goes for $60 on its own. Plus, if you use B&H's new Payboo credit card, you can actually get back any charged sales tax. That's a lot of ways to save on a great new phone.

B&H Deal Google Pixel 3a or 3a XL smartphone A few different places are offering gift cards, but all of them are restricted to the place you buy them. So it makes sense to lead with B&H, since that's one of the best places to spend $100 after you get it. Add on the Mint Mobile plan, and the fact that this works with pretty much all versions of the phone, and you've got a recipe for the best Google Pixel 3a deal out there right now. $399 + $100 gift card $399 $160 in savings See at B&H

Best Best Buy Deal $399 + $100 gift card The best of the best Best Buy deals. Who can best this? Much like with B&H, you'll get a $100 gift card when you buy the Pixel 3a or 3a XL. Unlike B&H, this does not come with a prepaid SIM card plan, unfortunately. Also, you have to spend the $100 at Best Buy. That can be a good thing or a bad thing depending on where you shop.

Best Buy Deal Google Pixel 3a or 3a XL One thing we know about these smartphones is they need accessories. Best Buy is as good as any place to buy a screen protector, case, or charger. So at least you can spend the $100 on something useful for your new purchase. Best Buy also has this deal with carriers so you don't have to get an unlocked phone if you'd rather do the two-year contract thing. $399 + $100 gift card $399 $100 savings See at Best Buy

Best Google Store Deal $399 + $100 gift card The last place to find a $100 gift card with the purchase of one of these excellent new phones is probably the first place you expected to see it. Of course Google Store offers a $100 credit on its own phone. Why wouldn't it? The problem is, much like the others, you can only spend that $100 on Google Store. That makes this deal not nearly as varied as the other retailers above. It's still okay if you're looking for an official Pixel 3a case, a new tablet like the Pixel Slate, or even something like the Google Home Mini, which you'll be able to access through your new phone.

Google Store Deal Google Pixel 3a or 3a XL If you're shopping for a Google Pixel phone, chances are you are already embedded pretty deeply into the Google ecosystem. If that's the case, this deal makes a lot of sense for you. You can use the extra $100 to add another smart speaker to your collection or enhance your growing collection of Android paraphernalia. $399 + $100 gift card $399 $100 savings See at Google Store