Finding quality phone service without spending a heap of money each month is something that a lot of people are after. Numerous companies aim to bring great value to the wireless space, one of which is TracFone. TracFone offers affordable monthly rates with service powered by a combination of AT&T, Sprint, and Verizon. You can buy devices directly through TracFone, but we recommend buying something that's unlocked and then bringing it over with a TracFone SIM card. Our top recommendation is the Pixel 3a, but there are a few other phones worth checking out, too. Let's dive in.

If you're looking into joining TracFone, chances are you don't want to spend an arm and a leg on a new phone. Thankfully, with phones like the Pixel 3a, you can get a flagship-like experience while spending a fraction of what other devices cost. Without a doubt, the big draw to the Pixel 3a is its rear camera. The single 12.2-megapixel sensor might not sound or look all that impressive in a world where other budget phones come equipped with dual or triple rear cameras, but make no mistake — the Pixel 3a captures some of the best pictures of any phone out there. Google's AI-powered post-processing is a thing of magic and makes it virtually impossible to take a bad photo with the 3a. Images are detailed, colorful, and turn out looking great every single time. Even in low-light scenarios, the Pixel 3a's camera can hold its own without breaking a sweat. Along with its impressive camera, the Pixel 3a benefits from a top-notch software experience. The phone's currently running Android 10, and looking ahead, will continue to be first-in-line for software updates and security patches through May 2022. This means you can buy the Pixel 3a today and rest assured that it'll continue to get the latest features and security fixes for years and years to come. Rounding out the Pixel 3a, you're also getting a durable polycarbonate design, NFC for Google Pay, an excellent AMOLED display, and great performance for day-to-day tasks. Overall, it's the phone we think the majority of folks will be the happiest with. Pros: Unmatched camera

Clean, up-to-date software

AMOLED display

Good performance

Durable polycarbonate design Cons: No wireless charging

A single camera in a multi-camera world

Best Overall Pixel 3a The best overall phone for TracFone. Overall, the Pixel 3a is the best phone for TracFone. It has a breathtaking camera and clean, up-to-date software. $399 at Amazon

Best Alternative: Galaxy A50

We're confident in our selection of the Pixel 3a as the best overall phone for TracFone, but if it isn't catching your fancy for whatever reason, out second recommendation would have to be the Galaxy A50. Samsung recently brought the A50 to the U.S. following significant success in other parts of the world, and for the price, it brings a lot of value. For starters, the Galaxy A50 impresses right off the bat with its 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display. Samsung phones have the best displays in the business, and the A50 is no different. Around back you'll find a triple camera setup consisting of a 25-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and 5-megapixel depth sensor for striking portrait shots. Other key specs for the A50 include a large 4,000 mAh battery that allows for excellent battery life, a reliable in-screen fingerprint sensor, and good performance thanks to Samsung's own Exynos 9610 processor. Software updates won't be as fast or consistent as they are on the Pixel 3a, but Samsung has been making strides to get better in these regards. Last but certainly not least, the Galaxy A50 also comes with a free Galaxy Fit fitness tracker! Normally retailing for $100 on its own, the Galaxy Fit tracks your steps, exercise, sleep, heart-rate, and more. As far as freebies go, it's pretty darn great. Pros: Gorgeous AMOLED display

Exynos processor is speedy

Three rear cameras

Long-lasting battery

Comes with a free Galaxy Fit Cons: Samsung's software is bloated

Software updates aren't as fast or consistent compared to the Pixel 3a

Best Alternative Galaxy A50 The best alternative phone for TracFone. Pixel 3a not catching your fancy? The Galaxy A50, thanks to its AMOLED display and three rear cameras, is a great alternative. $350 at Amazon

Best Battery: Moto G7 Power

Few things are as irritating as having to charge your phone in the middle of the day because the battery can't keep up. If you're done with short endurance times on smartphones and want something that'll be able to last an outrageously long time on a single charge, the Moto G7 Power is the phone for you. The Moto G7 Power's highlight feature is its 5,000 mAh battery. According to Motorola, that should allow for up to 2.5 days of regular use on just one charge. Your mileage will certainly vary depending on how much or little you use your phone throughout a given day, but at the least, this is a phone that allows you to never worry about battery life woes. As much as we love the G7 Power's endurance, that's not the only thing it's bringing to the table. You're also getting a 6.2-inch HD+ display, a 12-megapixel rear camera that's fine for social media uploads, and a clean software package with Motorola's awesome additions (namely Moto Display and Moto Actions). If there's one big downside to the G7 Power, it's Motorola's track record for software updates. Motorola's gotten notoriously bad over the years for being slow and inconsistent with the updates it rolls out, putting a damper on the G7 Power's future. That doesn't take away from it being a great phone today, but a few years down the road, that sentiment will likely shift. Pros: Outrageously long battery life

Motorola's excellent software goodies

Fast fingerprint sensor

Octa-core processor Cons: Uncertain future for software updates

720p display

Not the strongest camera

Best Battery Moto G7 Power The best battery life on a phone for TracFone. The Moto G7 Power is equipped with a massive 5,000 mAh battery — meaning you can get through at least two days of use on just one charge. $220 at Amazon

Best Premium Phone: OnePlus 7 Pro

Most of the phones on this list stay under the $400 mark, but we wanted to throw at least one premium option on here for those of you looking to buy something extra nice. If that's the position you're in, we strongly urge you to check out the OnePlus 7 Pro. The OnePlus 7 Pro is by far the most expensive phone on this list, but it's more than deserving of its increased price tag. It delivers a stunning 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, blazing-fast performance thanks to a Snapdragon 855 processor, up to 12GB of RAM, and three rear cameras that consist of a primary, ultra-wide, and telephoto sensors. On the software side of things, the OnePlus 7 Pro is currently running an optimized version of Android 10 in the form of OnePlus's OxygenOS. It looks a lot like "stock" Android, but it offers a host of well-though-out customizations that make the experience that much better. In fact, a lot of us here at AC consider it to be the best take on Android currently available. Round all of that out with fast software updates, an in-screen fingerprint sensor, a pop-out selfie camera, and a large 4,000 mAh battery, and you end up with a killer package. Pros: Incredible display with 90Hz refresh rate

Top-notch performance

Triple rear cameras

OxygenOS + Android 10

In-screen fingerprint sensor is fast/reliable Cons: Most expensive phone on this list

Doesn't have wireless charging

Best Premium Phone OnePlus 7 Pro The best premium phone for TracFone. For folks that want a premium phone experience through and through, the OnePlus 7 Pro delivers on all fronts. And then some. From $669 at OnePlus

Best for Tight Budgets: Nokia 4.2

On the complete opposite end of the spectrum, we have the Nokia 4.2. The Nokia 4.2 is the most affordable phone we're talking about today, and for shoppers that want to spend as little as possible while still getting a quality phone, it's a fantastic choice. Considering how cheap the Nokia 4.2 is, its hardware is impressive. The polycarbonate and glass construction looks and feels like something you'd only find on a much more expensive phone, and we love to see such great hardware being offered at this price point. The 5.71-inch display is also good, offering an HD+ resolution and a narrow 19:9 aspect ratio with a small waterdrop notch at the top. Inside, the Nokia 4.2 is packed with a Snapdragon 632 and 3GB of RAM. This is a combo that works well for basic apps/games, but it can feel a bit sluggish at times. You're also getting a 32GB of internal storage (expandable up to 400GB), an NFC chip that allows for contactless Google Pay transactions, dual rear cameras, and a dedicated Google Assistant button. Last but certainly not least, the Nokia 4.2 benefits from Nokia's excellent track record for software updates. An Android 10 update has been confirmed for early Q1 2020, and looking even further ahead, the Nokia 4.2 will get two years of guaranteed OS upgrades and monthly security patches. Pros: Polycarbonate/glass design

NFC for Google Pay

Google Assistant button

Clean software with guaranteed updates

Ultra-low price Cons: Slow performance

Charges via Micro-USB

Best for Tight Budgets Nokia 4.2 The best cheap phone for TracFone. If money's tight, the Nokia 4.2 is a great choice. It delivers a solid overall experience for a super competitive price. $188 at Amazon

Best Mid-Ranger: Moto G7

At the end of this list, we have the Moto G7. The regular Moto G7 is similar to the G7 Power mentioned above, but it has a more traditional battery and a few other spec differences that make it a more enjoyable phone overall. For one thing, the 6.2-inch display has a smaller notch at the top and a sharper Full HD+ resolution. You also get two cameras on the back instead of one, including a 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel combo. The Moto G7 is equipped with 64GB of internal storage (expandable up to 512GB), has a relatively snappy Snapdragon 632 processor, and a modest 3,000 mAh battery that should get you through a full day of normal use. Just like the G7 Power, the G7 also has the excellent Moto Display for quickly seeing notifications without turning on the entire screen, as well as Moto Actions for doing things like chopping the phone to turn on the flashlight or twisting it for opening the camera. Software updates are also a concern here just like they are with the G7 Power, but we'd expect to see an Android 10 update here before it arrives on the Power sibling. Pros: Glass design is really sleek

Large, sharp display

Dual rear cameras

Storage is expandable up to 512GB

Moto Display and Moto Actions are excellent Cons: Motorola's track record for software updates

Performance is fine