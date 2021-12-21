Best monitor light bars Android Central 2021

The best monitor light bars can brighten your workspace for easier reading without boosting the screen's brightness, which can be taxing on your eyes. They also come in handy during video calls by providing the proper lighting when you're in a dark setting. Light bars usually don't take up much, or any, additional space on your desk and don't cost a lot. And this is especially important if you're using an external monitor, keyboard, and mouse with a computer, like a Chromebook, and thus have minimal desk space. As you work toward enhancing your home office with items that help increase productivity and better organize the space, we've researched to find the best monitor light bars for your home workspace.

What should you look for in a monitor light bar?

A monitor light bar is ideal when you tend to work in front of a computer screen for hours on end, especially if you read a lot of text. It's also good for gamers to help provide sufficient lighting that won't strain their eyes. When making video calls, it can also come in handy to help you get the proper lighting. The best monitor light bars should offer adjustable angles, like all of these do, so you can situate it just right to avoid reflections and screen glare. The suspension design of the Quntis E-Reading Desk Lamp that keeps the light front and center is a good example.

You also want an adjustable color temperature because the type of lighting you need to read an e-book will be much different from what you need while playing a dark, action-packed video game. The LOFTER Screen Bar Lights excel in this category with three modes: warm, cool, or natural, with 10 brightness levels provided by 84 LEDs.

Finally, you want the design to match your specific needs. For example, if you're going to use the light bar exclusively for a computer monitor that stays in one room, get one that affixes directly to it with a clamp design, like the Baseus Screen Light Bar that works with any size monitor, curved or straight.

However, if you want to be able to bring the light with you to use in a hotel room while traveling, or perhaps your teenage daughter wants to grab it to use at her makeup table, consider the Cyezcor LED Desk Lamp because it's easy to move around and adjusts to the right angle.