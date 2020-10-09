Amazon's Prime Day 2020 sale kicks off early next week but you don't have to wait to shop the deals over at Amazon. A bunch of brands have kicked off their Prime Day deals early so you can get a headstart on your shopping right now as we await the two-day event itself.
Whether you're looking for a some great Amazon device deals or a Prime Day smartphone discount, it's worth getting your orders in now at Amazon with the deals on offer there already.
Free Amazon Prime Trial
Remember, in order to participate in the Prime Day deal fun, you are going to need a membership to Amazon's Prime service. If you aren't already signed up, you can grab a free 30-day trial at the link below to ensure you can participate in all the deals without having to pay any subscription fee. Just remember to cancel it before the 30 days is up, or it will auto renew.
Free Amazon Prime Trial
Try out Amazon Prime for free and gain access to all of Prime Day's deals in the process! This 30-day trial grants you access to all of Prime's perks, from free two-day shipping to the Prime Day sale and more.
Free 30-day trial
Best early Prime Day 2020 deals & sales
Take a look at the best early Prime Day deals below and take advantage of them before they expire. These pre-Prime Day discounts include popular tech and home products plus a bunch of ways to score yourself some free Amazon credit to spend during the event itself.
We'll keep this list updated in the days ahead as we approach Amazon Prime Day so you'll want to check back regularly for all fo the best deals.
- : Amazon Echo Show 5 | $44.99 at Amazon
- : Beats Solo Pro | $199.95 at Amazon
- : Roborock S5 MAX Robot Vacuum | $439 at Amazon
- : Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G | from $799 at Amazon
- : Nintendo Switch - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition console | $299 at Amazon
- : Amazon Echo Auto | $19.99 at Amazon
- : Instant Pot Duo, 6-quart | $79 at Amazon
- : Amazon Music Unlimited subscription | $0.99 at Amazon
- : OnePlus 8 Pro | $899.99 at Amazon
- : Toshiba 55-inch 4K Smart TV - Fire TV Edition | $299.99 at Amazon
- : Blink Mini smart security camera | $24.99 at Amazon
- : Audible annual membership | $50 off at Amazon
Amazon Echo Show 5 | $44.99 at Amazon
This 5.5-inch smart display lets you check the weather, watch movie trailers, listen to music, and control smart home devices with Alexa. It's currently $45 off for Prime members which is its best discount to date.
Beats Solo Pro | $199.95 at Amazon
The new Solo Pro feature active noise cancellation and up to 40 hours of battery life. They also have Apple's H1 chip for easy pairing, reliable connectivity, and hands-free access to Siri. This is a match for the lowest these headphones have gone and the discount applies to various colorways.
Roborock S5 MAX Robot Vacuum | $439 at Amazon
The S5 Max uses smart navigation to map your house and plan its own routes to clean, though you can also control it with an app on your phone or with your voice. This model can run for up to 200 minutes of non-stop cleaning and also features a mop. Today's deal saves you more than $100 off its lowest price previously.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G | from $799 at Amazon
The all-new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G line has only been on the market for a few weeks, but it's already seeing a huge discount at Amazon. Every configuration and color is discounted there by $200 while supplies last.
Nintendo Switch - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition console | $299 at Amazon
The Nintendo Switch has been extra difficult to find this year, but right now you can pick up a limited edition console inspired by Animal Crossing: New Horizons at Amazon! This console does not come with a game, so you may want to add Animal Crossing: New Horizons to your cart separately. The regular Nintendo Switch is available today as well.
Amazon Echo Auto | $19.99 at Amazon
Bring Alexa and all its functionality with you whenever you step into the car. You'll be able to ask to hear the latest news and sports reports, check on traffic, get directions to where you need to go, listen to your favorite music, and more. It's over half off for Prime members.
Instant Pot Duo, 6-quart | $79 at Amazon
Instant Pots are super popular these days because of their versatility and ease-of-use. If your kitchen is not yet equipped with one, today is your lucky day as the 6-quart Instant Pot Duo has dropped to just $79 ahead of Prime Day.
Amazon Music Unlimited subscription | $0.99 at Amazon
Amazon Music Unlimited is a streaming service that's accessible on tons of devices and features millions of songs that you can play on-demand or download to your device. It's entirely ad-free, too, and right now you can score four months of service for only $1. The deal is for new users of the service only.
OnePlus 8 Pro | $899.99 at Amazon
The flagship OnePlus 8 Pro is now $99 off at Amazon. This device is equipped with 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, four cameras, and more. It's also capable of wireless charging and has Amazon Alexa built-in.
Toshiba 55-inch 4K Smart TV - Fire TV Edition | $299.99 at Amazon
Score $150 off the usual cost of Toshiba's 55-inch 4K Fire TV Edition smart TV at Amazon with your Prime membership. It comes with a one-year warranty as well as the Alexa Voice Remote that lets you voice control the TV to make searching and other tasks easier.
Blink Mini smart security camera | $24.99 at Amazon
Prime members can save $10 on the Blink Mini compact indoor smart security camera at Amazon as an early Prime Day deal! This 1080p camera offers motion detection, two way audio, and can even send your phone notifications.
Audible annual membership | $50 off at Amazon
Fall in love with books in a new way; Subscribe to Audible and score a year's worth of credits up-front so you can fill out your library immediately. Today's deal saves Prime members $50 on a year-long membership and is only active through Prime Day on October 13 and 14.
TP-Link HS107 Kasa Smart Plug | $19.99 at Amazon
This Kasa smart plug features two smart outlets. Set schedules, create scenes, and power them on or off using the Kasa app on your phone. Control them separately or as a pair. You can also use Alexa, Google Assistant, or Microsoft's Cortana for voice control. Clip the on-page coupon to save $10 today.
Apple AirPods Pro | $219 at Amazon
The AirPods Pro are noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds that come with a charging case to keep them powered for more than 24 hours. Today's sale at Amazon saves you $30 and brings these headphones to one of their best prices yet.
Spend $10 at small businesses, get $10 at Amazon
During the lead up to Prime Day on October 13, you can spend $10 on products from small businesses from across Amazon and score a $10 promo credit to use during Prime Day. This offer is valid for Prime members only.
Spend $10 at Amazon Fresh, get $10 for Prime Day
Another way to earn $10 for Prime Day is by shopping at Amazon Fresh stores. Spending $10 here will net you a $10 promo credit to use during the two-day shopping event. You must scan the QR code from the Amazon app during checkout to receive the credit.
TCL 10 Pro | $379.99 at Amazon
TCL's 10 Pro is an affordable powerhouse with a 6.47-inch AMOLED display with NXTVISION tech, a quad-camera setup, Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor, and 6GB of RAM. It has a 128GB capacity, expandable via microSD. Use the on-page coupon.
Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition | $34.99 at Amazon
This smart speaker lets kids play music, listen to stories, call friends and family, and more. Parental controls let you approve numbers to call, set daily limits, and automatically filter songs. It comes with 2-year worry-free guarantee and a 50% discount ahead of Prime Day.
Early fashion deals
Prime Day isn't just a great day to save on tech, food, toys, and home but on fashion as well! Amazon has exclusive deals that can save you a huge amount on clothing, shoes, watches, jewelry, and more right now, and many of them don't require a Prime membership either.
Free $100 gift card with Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature
Score a free $100 Amazon gift card when you sign up for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature card. It earns you 5% cashback when you shop at Amazon or Whole Foods as a Prime member. Alternatively, the Amazon Rewards Visa card earns you a $50 Amazon gift card immediately upon approval. These cards can even save you up to 25% on select Prime Day offers.
Amazon Prime Video deals | Up to 50% off at Amazon
While you wait for Prime Day to kick-off, why not kick back with a good movie or binge a new TV show? Right now, Prime members can save as much as 50% on complete series purchases and movie rentals via Prime Video.
Furniture and home decor | 20% off or more at Amazon
Prime Day isn't just a great day to save on tech, food, toys, and clothes but on furniture and home decor as well! Amazon has exclusive deals that can save you 20% or more on select furniture right now, and many of them don't require a Prime membership either.
