Amazon's Prime Day 2020 sale kicks off early next week but you don't have to wait to shop the deals over at Amazon. A bunch of brands have kicked off their Prime Day deals early so you can get a headstart on your shopping right now as we await the two-day event itself.

Whether you're looking for a some great Amazon device deals or a Prime Day smartphone discount, it's worth getting your orders in now at Amazon with the deals on offer there already.

Free Amazon Prime Trial

Remember, in order to participate in the Prime Day deal fun, you are going to need a membership to Amazon's Prime service. If you aren't already signed up, you can grab a free 30-day trial at the link below to ensure you can participate in all the deals without having to pay any subscription fee. Just remember to cancel it before the 30 days is up, or it will auto renew.