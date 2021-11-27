Among the Cyber Monday phone deals still available after Black Friday, you're likely most interested in the new Pixel 6, one of the best phones of the year. And with the right old phone to trade, you can get one for free — or buy the upgraded Pixel 6 Pro for as low as $4 per month.

Verizon is offering major trade-in credit for your old phone when you buy a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro: up to $700 off the Pixel 6 or 6 Pro, or up to $800 if you switch from another carrier. That will cover the full cost of the Pixel 6 and leave barely anything left over for the Pro. You'll just need a new Unlimited plan to go with it.

AT&T, meanwhile, is offering $375 off the Pixel 6, no trade-in required. From there, you can get up to $200 off with a trade-in, bringing the potential price down to $175. Or, if you go all-in on the Pixel 6 Pro with AT&T, you won't see a discount but will get up to $800 in trade-in credits, bringing your monthly cost down to less than $4/month.

Google Pixel 6 (Save up to $700 with trade-in) $600 for the Google Pixel 6 was already a remarkable price, but Verizon will give it to Unlimited subscribers for free with the right trade-in. Unlike AT&T, you can get the Sorta Seafoam rather than just being stuck with Stormy Black, and you get the same snappy Google Tensor performance as the Pro. Free w/ trade-in at Verizon Google Pixel 6 Pro (Save up to $900 with trade-in) Google's best flagship ever sports an instantly-iconic design, an LTPO OLED screen with a variable refresh rate, and all the lightning-fast AI awesomeness of Google Tensor. The 4x telephoto sensor exclusive to the Pixel 6 Pro helps you take the best pictures ever without having to get up close and personal. Free w/trade-in at Verizon

$4/mo. w/trade-in at AT&T Google Pixel 6 (Save $370 at AT&T) Keep your old phone — or if your phone is too old or broken to trade-in — and get a Pixel 6 for less than a pizza a month. AT&T only stocks the Stormy Black colorway, but for almost $400 off a Pixel flagship, you'll have plenty of money left over for a colorful case. $10.28/mo. at AT&T

If you don't want to commit to a carrier, you can save $100 on the Pixel 6 at Best Buy. But that still leaves you on the hook for hundreds; you won't see a discount on the back-ordered Pixel 6 Pro, either.

We're thrilled to see that our favorite Black Friday Pixel 6 deal hasn't gone away. With Verizon, you can trade a budget phone like the Pixel 3a or Moto G Power (2020) and get $350 off, while any recent flagship from the Galaxy S9 or Pixel 4 onwards will save you the full $700.

As for AT&T, it gives you chump change for trades on the Pixel 6 but enhanced credit for the Pixel 6 Pro. Case in point, a Galaxy S9 will get you $35 off the Pixel 6 or $800 off the Pixel 6 Pro. No, that's not a typo!

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are our two favorite Android phones by far, and they only just came out. To get these for such low prices, in exchange for whatever old phone is gathering dust in a drawer somewhere, is an amazing deal. Honestly, you could even buy an old phone during Cyber Monday for cheap, then trade it in at enhanced value with a carrier.

If you've been waiting to buy a Pixel, now's the time; you may not see this kind of trade-in discount again anytime soon!