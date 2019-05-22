Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network
Amazon prime Day has grown into one of the biggest shopping days of the year with millions of deals throughout the site. If you're already a Prime member, you're already in on the deals when they go live. If you're not and you still want access to the sale, you can sign up for a free trial of Prime to test run Prime Day along with Amazon's other services like video, music, and of course two day shipping.
While the deals on Prime Day are always some of the best of the year, you can make out even better with an Amazon credit card that gets you extra rewards on top of all those savings. Amazon tends to offer exclusive discounts on top of its usual rewards during Prime Day for its credit card cardholders. We've done the homework to provide you with all the information you need to up your savings when Prime Day is announced.
Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card
One of the most obvious choices to support your Prime Day shopping is the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card. If you are a Prime member, you'll earn 5% cash back on top of your savings. The nice things is that this is not just a Prime Day offer, but consistent rewards on every purchase made at Amazon.com and Whole Foods. You'll also earn 2% back at restaurants, gas stations, and drug stores, and 1% back on all other purchases. New cardholders will also receive a $70 gift card that is automatically loaded into your Amazon.com account when you are approved, so its basically like getting $70 from Amazon to spend on Prime Day.
Best bet
Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card
Exclusively for customers with an eligible Prime membership. Get a $70 Amazon.com Gift Card instantly upon credit card approval. 5% back on Amazon.com and Whole Foods purchases, 2% back on restaurant, gas station and drug store purchases, and 1% back on other purchases. No annual fee and no foreign transaction fees.
Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card
You're required to have an active Prime membership to participate in Prime Day so the non-Prime Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card won't be helpful during the big day. However, if you plan to use a Prime free trial to access Prime Day and won't continue as a member, it is a viable option for earning 3% cash back on every purchase (including Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals) made at Amazon.com and Whole Foods. You'll also earn 2% back at restaurants, gas stations, and drug stores, and 1% back on all other purchases. New cardholders receive a $50 gift card that is automatically loaded into your Amazon account when you are approved.
Non-prime rewards
Amazon Rewards Visa Signature Card
Get a $50 Amazon.com Gift Card instantly upon credit card approval. 3% back on Amazon.com and Whole Foods purchases, 2% back on restaurant, gas station and drug store purchases, and 1% back on other purchases. No annual fee and no foreign transaction fees.
Amazon Store Card
The Amazon Store Card is a different kind of beast. While it doesn't offer cash back rewards outside of Amazon.com, or really give you the ability to use the card at all outside of Amazon's own website, it does give cardholders the one thing the other two Amazon credit cards don't: promotional financing. If you're making a substantial purchase at Amazon.com and could benefit from spreading those payments out with promotional financing, this is the card for you. New cardholders will also receive a $60 gift card that is automatically loaded into your Amazon.com account when you are approved.
Amazon financed
Amazon Store Card
Get a $60 Amazon.com gift card upon account opening. Prime cardholders can earn 5% back at Amazon.com. Access to promotional financing. No annual fee.
While many will stick to Amazon's own credit cards , there is another card out there that is also a great option if you're looking for cash back who earns maximum rewards no matter where you are shopping.
Everything else
While many will stick to Amazon's own credit cards, as they are certainly the obvious choice to earn the most additional rewards on Prime Day, there is one main benefit about signing up for a different credit card outside of Amazon's own, and that has everything to do with signup bonuses. While Amazon's cards offer small signup bonuses, they max out at $70. There are plenty of cards out there that offer much more substantial signup bonuses that will help pay for Prime Day.
The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express offers a statement $250 statement credit if you spend $1,000 in the first 3 months.
The Capital One® Quicksilver® Cash Rewards Credit Card offers $150 cash back if you spend $500 in the first 3 months.
The Chase Freedom® offers $150 cash back if you spend $500 in the first 3 months.
No matter what card you choose, you're sure to up your savings even more on one of the biggest discount days of the year. Happy Prime Day!
