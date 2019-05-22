Amazon prime Day has grown into one of the biggest shopping days of the year with millions of deals throughout the site. If you're already a Prime member, you're already in on the deals when they go live. If you're not and you still want access to the sale, you can sign up for a free trial of Prime to test run Prime Day along with Amazon's other services like video, music, and of course two day shipping.

While the deals on Prime Day are always some of the best of the year, you can make out even better with an Amazon credit card that gets you extra rewards on top of all those savings. Amazon tends to offer exclusive discounts on top of its usual rewards during Prime Day for its credit card cardholders. We've done the homework to provide you with all the information you need to up your savings when Prime Day is announced.

Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card

One of the most obvious choices to support your Prime Day shopping is the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card. If you are a Prime member, you'll earn 5% cash back on top of your savings. The nice things is that this is not just a Prime Day offer, but consistent rewards on every purchase made at Amazon.com and Whole Foods. You'll also earn 2% back at restaurants, gas stations, and drug stores, and 1% back on all other purchases. New cardholders will also receive a $70 gift card that is automatically loaded into your Amazon.com account when you are approved, so its basically like getting $70 from Amazon to spend on Prime Day.