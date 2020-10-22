The Eero dual-band mesh networking system 3-pack is down to $174.99 through the Best Buy website. The 3-pack normally sells for around $250 and you can find it going for that price on Amazon. This was one of Amazon's bigger Prime Day deals when the 3-pack dropped to $174. Best Buy has been matching a lot of those Prime Day prices the past couple of days in an ongoing sale. While technically this deal is $1 more, it's still a great price.
While the Eero is a great system, and today's drop is a fantastic price, there is one good reason we didn't absolutely love this deal. This particular system won't be compatible with Wi-Fi 6. Amazon has a couple of Eero devices coming out that will be. Investing in the Eero 6 or Eero Pro 6 might take a bit extra in cost, but it will ensure a little more future-proofing than the regular Eero.
The Eero 3-pack can cover up to 5,000 square feet in Wi-Fi. It's also super easy to use and can be set up in less than 10 minutes. The Eero routers work with your internet service provider and connect to your modem easily.
This network router works with Amazon Alexa, too, so you can use your voice to manage your Wi-Fi devices. You can get guest passwords for your Wi-Fi and manage access for individuals. Get your kids off the internet and outside for an hour.
Eero's system is designed to automatically update so you'll get new features as they become available. It also has TrueMesh technology that helps it automatically and intelligently route traffic the right away to avoid congestion and buffering.
