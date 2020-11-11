We're coming up on the best time of year to get a great smartphone for less, and we've already seen some great Black Friday Google Pixel deals at many retailers and carriers.

Google offers three different models and sizes in its current Pixel lineup including the 4a, 4a 5G, and 5, and you can still find last year's flagships — the 4 and 4 XL — in some corners of the internet. We've broken down the deals that we've found so far by Pixel model, and from there by retailer and carrier. There are already some great opporunities to pick up some of our top Android phone picks and get a head start on your holiday shopping!