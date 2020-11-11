We're coming up on the best time of year to get a great smartphone for less, and we've already seen some great Black Friday Google Pixel deals at many retailers and carriers.
Google offers three different models and sizes in its current Pixel lineup including the 4a, 4a 5G, and 5, and you can still find last year's flagships — the 4 and 4 XL — in some corners of the internet. We've broken down the deals that we've found so far by Pixel model, and from there by retailer and carrier. There are already some great opporunities to pick up some of our top Android phone picks and get a head start on your holiday shopping!
Google Pixel 4a | $5/month at Verizon
The Google Pixel 4a is our top choice for a mid-range, affordable smartphone, with one of the best cameras in the business, smooth software with regular updates, and easy one-handed use. This Black Friday deal at Verizon knocks $11/month off of the regular price!
Expect to see a ton of Black Friday deals on Google Pixel smartphones at various retailers and carrier stores. We'll keep this post updated as new information comes to light and ensure that all of the Black Friday deals below are the very best on offer.
Best Black Friday Pixel 4/4 XL phone deals
Pixel 4 | $33/month at Verizon
The Pixel 4 is more pocketable and easier to use with one hand than the larger Pixel 4 XL, though its battery life isn't the best. At least you get wireless charging and astrophotography in a smaller package!
Pixel 4 XL | $90 off at Walmart
It's getting harder and harder to find new, unlocked Pixel 4 XLs anywhere, but they are still there if you know where to look. While still steep, you can get last year's flagship for $90 less than its original retail price at Walmart, which gives you Face Unlock, waterproofing and wireless charging, and a second telephoto camera.
Pixel 4 XL | $37/month at Verizon
If you're a Verizon customer you can lock down a Pixel 4 XL for under $40 per month, but you have to visit a store to get one.
Best Black Friday Pixel 4a phone deals
Google Pixel 4a | Free at U.S. Cellular
If you have the option of using U.S. Cellular where you live, then you should seriously consider this offer. If you sign up for a 30-month plan, you can get a brand new Pixel 4a for free (paid in monthly bill credits).
Google Pixel 4a | $15/month with $100 prepaid Mastercard at Visible
Sign up for a service plan at Visible to take advantage of a $15/month payment plan on the Pixel 4a, and receive a prepaid Mastercard worth $100.
Google Pixel 4a | $350 at various retailers
We haven't seen any sales on the Pixel 4a from any of the major online retailers, but this phone is already an amazing value at its regular retail price of just $350. We will be sure to update this post if we see any further discounts.
Best Black Friday Pixel 4a 5G phone deals
Google Pixel 4a 5G | $15/month at AT&T and Verizon
If you are an AT&T or Verizon customer, you can grab this great deal on the Pixel 4a 5G for just $15/month on an installment plan with a service contract.
Google Pixel 4a 5G | $500 at various retailers
Google may have priced the Pixel 4a 5G into a corner, but that doesn't mean it's not still an amazing smartphone value at its current retail price. For $500, you get a beautiful large display, amazing camera system, and all the Pixel software goodies at hundreds less than the Pixel 5.
Best Black Friday Pixel 5 phone deals
Google Pixel 5 | $700 at various retailers
The Google Pixel 5 has a strong claim as the best Pixel ever, thanks to a refreshing return to an aluminum body, while still retaining wireless charging and waterproofing. Plus, it has the best camera in the Android ecosystem, hands down. It is still selling at its already competitive launch price, but we'll be sure to update this list when we see the prices drop.
Google Pixel 5 | $15/month at AT&T
AT&T is offering the all-new Pixel 5 at half the monthly cost of other cariers right now. That means instead of paying $30 or more per month, you can grab a Pixel 5 for just $15 per month. Nice savings!
How do I prepare for Black Friday?
Black Friday 2020 is going to be big with a huge online focus, which means it's going to be hard to keep up and ensure you maximize your savings during these big events. The team over at Thrifter is full of professional deal hunters who will literally be providing around the clock coverage of everything on Black Friday. From the best savings, as they hit to roundups of what you should be buying, the team will aim to make it as easy as possible to find the best deals that are available from the first to the last minute.
Give them a follow on Twitter to keep up-to-date on all the best deals as they happen in real-time.
