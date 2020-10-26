Best Black Friday Android phone deals

It's that time of year again. Black Friday is nearly upon us, but things will be running a lot differently this year. Now that social distancing is such a crucial part of our lifestyle in 2020, retailers are hoping to keep their stores from becoming too crowded at the end of November and instead will be offering Black Friday deals throughout the entire month. We're even seeing some early Black Friday deals in October, including on Android devices.
Every year, there are some pretty stellar Black Friday phone deals, though you have to know where to shop if you want to find the best offers. Whether you're hoping for the best Samsung deals, Black Friday Google deals, or a discount on some other Android phone, this is truly the best time of the year to find one.
We'll be scouring all the usual retailers and phone carriers to scope out any worthy offers and placing the best of them in the list below. That includes everything from Best Buy Black Friday deals to Verizon Black Friday deals and more. If you're looking for more ways to save during this holiday season, make sure to check out our guide to Black Friday 2020.
Best Unlocked Black Friday Android phone deals
OnePlus 8 Pro | $899.99 at Amazon
Amazon is offering $99 off the cost of the OnePlus 8 Pro today in your choice of Ultramarine Blue or Onyx Black while supplies last. These models have Amazon Alexa built-in and feature 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.
OnePlus 8 Pro with accessories bundle | from $799 at OnePlus
Save $100 on the OnePlus 8 Pro at OnePlus' official store today, and you'll also score the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z headphones and OnePlus Warp Charge 30 wireless charger with the purchase for free. This deal is available on all configurations while supplies last.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G | $799 at Amazon
The all-new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G line has only been on the market for a few weeks, but it's already seeing a huge discount at Amazon. Every configuration and color is discounted there by $200 while supplies last.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G | Up to $300 off at Best Buy
Save up to $300 on the new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G when you make the purchase at Best Buy. That can bring its price down to $16.67 monthly, or you can choose to buy it outright and score up to $300 off when you activate the device today.
Samsung Note 20 Ultra | Up to $650 off with trade-in at Samsung
Save up to $650 on the Note 20 Ultra when you trade-in an eligible device at Samsung. Even devices with cracked screens can earn you up to $400.
Moto G Power | $219.99 at Amazon
One of the best low-cost Android phones you can buy right now is the Moto G Power. The big draw to the phone is its 5,000 mAh battery, which allows for up to three days of use on a single charge. Talk about long endurance.
Nokia 5.3 | $176.99 at Amazon
Nokia has quite a few low-cost Android options in its portfolio, with the Nokia 5.3 being one of its latest and greatest offerings. Despite having an ultra-low price, the 5.3 offers things like a large HD display, reliable performance, great software, and more.
Best Black Friday Android phone carrier deals
Google Pixel 4a | $5/month at Verizon
Right now, you can score the new Google Pixel 4a for only $5 per month through Verizon. Just add a line on select Unlimited plans to snag this offer. For a limited time, you can also save $150 on a tablet when purchasing this device along with it.
Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G | $15/month at Verizon
Pick up the Samsung Galaxy S20+ for just $15 per month at Verizon right now! You can also save up to $700 when you buy another and add a new line of service, or save up to $550 when you trade-in an eligible device. Verizon will even give you up to $500 in Verizon gift cards when you switch 2 lines to Verizon.
Google Pixel 4a | Free at US Cellular
Switch to US Cellular today to score the Google Pixel 4a for free! This promo requires that you sign up for a new plan, add a new line, and port-in your previous number.
Free $450 Verizon eGift Card
New Verizon customers can score a $450 Verizon eGift Card for free when you switch to Verizon, bring a phone you already own to use on the network, and sign up for an Unlimited plan. You can order a free SIM card online at Verizon's website if you need one for your device.
$250 Verizon Gift Card
Activate any new phone on a new line of service with an Unlimited plan and use the code FALLSWITCH250 at Verizon's Digital Rebate Center when you switch to get a $250 e-gift card.
