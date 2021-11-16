It's that time of year again. Black Friday is nearly upon us if you can believe it! Much like last year, many of the best deals will be available not only in person at retail stores but also online. It's never too early to start looking for bargains on the best Android phones, so here is a running list of Android phone deals that we've got our eye on leading up to the biggest shopping weekend of the year.

Best Black Friday Android phone deals: Samsung

Google Pixel

OnePlus

Motorola

Samsung has yet to announce its Black Friday deals slate. But we've already spotted some small discounts on foldables and older Galaxy models, and we're certain that even better deals are on the way. Last year, we saw savings up to $700 on the Galaxy S20 FE, $200 off the Note 20 Ultra, and $250 off the Galaxy Note 10 during Black Friday on retailer sites, plus some major discounts with carriers. And you could save even more money if you had a recent phone to trade. This year, we've spotted $75 off the S20 FE on Amazon, but it's mainly carriers with the best deals. AT&T is still giving the Z Flip 3 for free if you trade in a phone, and you can even get the S20 FE for free at Verizon with an unlimited plan. Right now, the best deal is $200 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 on Samsung's site, along with an extra $25-$50 instant credit to spend on cases or chargers. Given that most major retailers are currently sold out of the S21 and carriers have limited availability, this could be among the best deals we see all holiday season. We've also noted $200 off the Galaxy Z Fold 3 on Amazon right now, but we'd suggest holding out for something better. It's still quite expensive at that price, and we hope to see better deals during Black Friday proper. As for the final event, we hope to see Black Friday deals on the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra — assuming stock is available — as well as some older S20 and Note 20 models, based on past years. Plus, you can count on the Z Fold 3 getting some flashy discounts, even if it'll still cost you over a grand. But supply chain issues could affect how much stock is available or which phones get discounted. You can either wait for a good deal or (if you have a phone you're willing to trade) snag a trade-in deal from Samsung or a carrier now. Especially if you want to try out a Z foldable for the first time.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Pick up Samsung's latest Galaxy Note 20 Ultra to get a powerhose phone at $100 off while getting a free Chromebook 4 at the same time — does it get any better? Save up to $330 at Samsung

When Black Friday 2020 rolled around, the recently released Pixel 5 got a $50 discount, costing even less with a trade-in. Meanwhile, the Pixel 4a 5G was free if you switched carriers or added a line. That could give us a ballpark figure for what to expect with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 5a — though the 5a is a unique case. Thanks to low stock, the Google Store quickly ran out of the Pixel 6, and other retailers are also running low on the phone. It's possible they're hoarding stock in preparation for a Black Friday sale, but given how recently it shipped, you shouldn't expect a major discount — no more than $100 off the Pixel 6 Pro if we're lucky. Right now, your best deal is from Visible. Switch your number to their service, and you'll get a $200 coupon and free Pixel Buds A-Series when you buy a Pixel 6. As for the Pixel 5a, it's still exclusively for sale on the Google Store, so you only have one place to look for a deal! Last year, Google announced its Store deals just a few days before Black Friday, so we'll find out then if it'll get a few dollars signs shaved off. Given how handily the Pixel 6 beats the Pixel 5a, Google may sell it at a real discount to encourage better sales. Black Friday Android phone deals: OnePlus

OnePlus has kindly taken all the mystery out of its Black Friday phone deals and has outlined what discounts to expect throughout the month of November. Right now, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro don't have major discounts. But throughout November, these phones should drop to $599 ($130 off) and $799 ($270 off), respectively, on most major retailer sites like Amazon and Best Buy, as well as oneplus.com. We don't expect prices to drop below these points, so if you see them at these prices and want a OnePlus phone, there's no reason to wait. Current or prospective T-Mobile customers can get a free OnePlus 9 with a new line or an upgrade to the Magenta Max Plan, or you can get $750 off the OnePlus Pro for the same deal. In theory, you could wait for Black Friday itself for a surprise Lightning deal, but these prices are already excellent. We'd suggest grabbing one now, or else choosing to wait until the OnePlus 10. As for OnePlus's cheaper Nord series, we haven't heard anything yet, but these could receive slight discounts in the upcoming weeks. Black Friday Android phone deals: Motorola