With so many great options to choose from, it can be hard to pick the best Android phone from AT&T's selection. However, if you're a little overwhelmed by all of the options and want some help determining which AT&T phone is the right for you — you've come to the right place. Here are some of the best AT&T phones available right now.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a 5G-enabled foldable that gets just about everything right. The outside screen is large at 6.2 inches allowing you to use the Snapdragon 888 CPU. However, the real magic comes when you unfold the internal 7.6-inch display rivaling small tablets. This phone also has an impressive three-camera array on the back and a clever under-screen front camera.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7000 chipset, the Fusion 5G is an AT&T-exclusive phone designed to bring solid performance and 5G connectivity to all. It's not the most powerful, but it's cheap, and unlike some others, there are no plan requirements or trade-ins to get the low price. In addition, it comes with a main 48MP camera and a wide-angle and macro camera, so you have the right equipment for just about any photo.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G comes with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with great colors, and it runs at a silky smooth 120Hz. The 4,500mAh can keep the Snapdragon 750G running all day, and of course, that includes 5G. A four-camera array with a 64MP primary camera delivers vivid pictures in the right conditions and can record video up to 4K resolution. You also get 128GB of storage that's expandable with a microSD card.

The Pixel 6 Pro brings the benefits of the Pixel platform to a larger size with a 6.71-inch display. It has also received a spec bump with an added telephoto camera, more RAM, and a 120Hz 3120x1440 screen. Also powered by Google Tensor, this phone supports 5G and Wi-Fi 6E, so it's ready for the current and next generation of wireless tech. It also comes with an IP68 water resistance rating so you can keep taking photos even when it starts to rain.

The Galaxy S20 FE offers almost everything you'll find in the S21 Ultra (minus the S Pen) in a smaller, much more affordable package. You get the same outstanding build quality (albeit with a plastic back, rather than glass), fantastic cameras (though no 108MP sensor or Space Zoom tech here), and even all-day battery life. This isn't just one of Samsung's best phones; it's one of the best deals in the high-end space, offering phenomenal value for the money.

Need a powerful Android phone that can do it all? Look no further than the Galaxy S21 Ultra. It has a big, brilliant 6.8-inch display, a Snapdragon 888 processor, 5G support, and a 108MP primary camera backed by a 100X telephoto and an ultra-wide. Of course, it's also water-resistant, and it supports not just wireless charging, but reverse wireless charging — and even the S Pen stylus.

The Pixel 6 is one of our favorite Android phones on any carrier, thanks to its flagship-tier performance and mid-range price tag. The customer CPU in this phone drives the 90Hz 2400x1080 display with ease and processes images in a snap with great colors and low-light performance. The Pixel 6 supports AT&T's current and upcoming 5G coverage and even supports Wi-Fi 6E.

One of America's largest carriers has its perks, one of them being the wide variety of devices you can choose from. We've narrowed those choices down to what we think is the best AT&T phones money can buy — all that's left is for you to decide which of those is right for you. If you want the most well-rounded phone in AT&T's selection, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is the obvious choice that meets almost everyone's needs.

Its modern metal and glass design feel just as good as it looks, and the 120Hz display makes One UI 3.1 feel incredibly responsive. The massive camera system also lets you take fantastic photos in almost any situation. On the other hand, if you don't think you'll make much use of the S Pen and don't care for "luxury" materials like metal and glass, the Galaxy S20 FE will get you a nearly identical experience for around half the retail price. Don't let the word plastic scare you away — the S20 FE feels incredibly solid and performs like a champ.

Of course, Samsung isn't the only brand doing great things. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have stormed their way to the top of the stack with lightning-quick performance on Google's new Tensor CPU. These phones also get access to new versions of Android before most of their peers and have one of the purest Android experiences. Like all Pixels, the cameras impress with great image processing for more lifelike colors, skin tones, and contrast.