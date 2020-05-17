Best Android Tablet Under $200 Android Central 2020

On the whole, the Android market may look a little sparse, but when you dive into the sub-$200 price range, things get rather interesting. The Amazon Fire 7 may not give you access to the Play Store, but you'll still have the Amazon App Store with many of the same great apps. Plus, with Hands-Free Alexa, you can ask it any questions you may have, or even control your smart home right from your tablet.

Amazon's lineup of Fire tablets is rather impressive considering what you get at various budget price points. The Fire 7 is the starter tablet for this line and gives you easy access to all of Amazon's services, including Hands-Free Alexa. With this in-tow, you could turn your Fire 7 into something like an Echo Show for when you're home and then take it with you. On the spec side, Amazon offers either 16GB or 32GB of storage, which is expandable up to 512GB via microSD. And with the updated 1.3GHz processor, you'll be able to browse, play games, and do more without feeling too bogged down. However, there's a catch with the Fire lineup of tablets, as you aren't getting a traditional Android experience. Instead, Amazon uses its own flavor of Android, complete with the Amazon App Store. But you won't be able to access the Play Store. Another frustrating aspect is the fact that Amazon opted for micro-USB to keep costs low, but it's just not something you would expect to see. Pros: Expandable storage up to 512GB

Hands-Free Alexa

Easy access to Amazon services

Lightweight and portable Cons: 1GB of RAM

MicroUSB for charging

No access to Google Play Store

Upgrade Pick: Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8

For many, Samsung is the way to go when it comes to smartphones or tablets. The company has its hand in a lot of different products and has been leading the tablet industry for a while now. A great example of why is the Galaxy Tab A with its thin and lightweight design and solid spec-sheet. Powered by the Snapdragon 429, you'll also get 2GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. And with the various software optimizations, this combination will last you up to 13-hours, which just can't be matched in the budget tablet market. Additionally, you'll find an 8MP rear-camera so you can take some decent pics in a pinch. It's not all roses and cherries with the Tab A 8, however, as Samsung decided to stick with micro-USB for charging. We obviously would have liked for Samsung to up the ante and bring in USB-C to match the rest of its products. Although the Tab A 8 features expandable storage up to 512GB, the base storage is limited to just 32GB, with no other options available. Pros: Expandable storage

13 hours of battery life

8MP Rear camera

Perfect size for e-reader Cons: MicroUSB for charging

Only one storage option

Best with a Big Screen: Lenovo Tab M10 FHD

Lenovo's Tab M10 FHD is a newcomer to the market and an upgrade from the standard M10 HD released in 2019. The M10 FHD sports an improved 1920 x 1200 display, measuring in at 10.3-inches, which is perfect for watching some movies or YouTube from the couch. To go with the newly-improved display are two Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers, which will give you a surround sound feeling. Those looking for an excellent multi-tasking experience will be pleased with the 4GB of RAM, and Lenovo even threw in a dedicated "Kids Mode" when it's time to entertain the little ones. Unfortunately, Lenovo skimped on the security aspect, removing the fingerprint scanner leaving users to rely on the face-recognition software. And while there's 64GB of expandable storage, you are limited to using just a 256GB microSD card. Finally, the 5,000mAh battery may have you reaching for the charger much sooner than you would want to. Pros: Dual, Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers

Built-in Kids Mode

Up to 4GB of RAM

USB-C for charging Cons: Expandable storage limited to 256GB

No fingerprint scanner

Only 5,000mAh battery

Best for Kids: Samsung Galaxy Tab A Kids Edition

Kids need their own tablet, too, right? That's where the Samsung Galaxy Tab A Kids Edition comes into play. Designed with the little ones in mind, Samsung includes a protective bumper that is pre-installed on every tablet. You'll also be able to keep your kids occupied with the more than 10,000 hours of content available from Samsung Kids. Speaking of Samsung Kids, this is actually a subscription service and one that is included for free for the first three months. At that point, you'll have to decide whether you keep the subscription going, or just relying on the free content available. And everyone knows that it can be tough to keep a child entertained for a while, but the Tab A Kids Edition can keep up with its 13-hours of battery life. The only issues you may come across with this tablet are the 2GB of RAM, which may cause some stuttering after a while, or when switching back and forth between apps and games. While Samsung included the ability to add a microSD card, the company limits the compatible card to just 32GB of additional storage. So you'll have to be mindful when deciding what to save for offline usage. Pros: Includes durable bumper

Samsung Kids included for three months

13-hours of battery life

STEM Curriculum support Cons: Just 2GB of RAM

Extra bumper covers are purchased separately

Expandable storage limited to 32GB

Best to Enjoy Some Books: Lenovo Tab M8 FHD

In terms of dedicated e-reading, Amazon's Kindle has a pretty good stranglehold on the market. But with tablets like the Lenovo Tab M8 FHD, you can turn this standard Android tablet into a great reading device. The display sports a 1920 x 1200 resolution, which will keep your text and images looking crisp. There's also 18-hours of battery life, so you can just keep enjoying the Tab M8 FHD late into the night if you just can't put that book down. With 3GB of RAM, you'll be able to enjoy some multi-tasking, and you can expand the storage up to 2TB via microSD. It may have been too much to ask of Lenovo to add a second speaker, despite the side-speaker being tuned with Dolby Audio. But to make up for that, Lenovo included a 3.5mm headphone jack if you want to plug in your favorite headphones. Another head-scratching decision was to use micro-USB for charging, over the vastly-superior USB-C. Pros: 3GB of RAM

2TB of expandable storage

18-hours of battery life

3.5mm Headphone jack built-in Cons: MicroUSB for charging

Single speaker

