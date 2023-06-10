Best accessories for Amazon Fire Max 11 in 2023
Your Fire tablet experience is incomplete without these add-ons.
The Amazon Fire Max 11 is the most powerful Fire tablet yet, so you're going to get a lot of use out of it. Features like the Device Dashboard make it a valiant Pixel Tablet competitor, and the fact that it costs much lesser is a big advantage as well. Much like the Android tablet from Google, you need the best accessories for the Amazon Fire Max 11 to unlock its full potential.
Some add-ons like chargers and USB-C cables are essential, but others such as a keyboard or a stand are optional. Regardless, all of these add-ons enhance your user experience and productivity levels on the Fire Max 11.
Transform your Fire Max 11 into a productivity machine with these accessories
Double trouble
The Amazon Fire Max 11 Keyboard Case is a two-in-one product that gives you a magnetically detachable keyboard along with a protective case. The back of the case has a folding stand to prop up your Fire tablet while you type away. The only downside to this accessory is the price tag, which is much closer to $100 than you'd expect.
Scribble away
The Amazon Stylus Pen latches onto the side of the Fire Max 11 magnetically, so you can store and carry it easily. There's no tedious pairing and setup required and it uses an AAAA battery to work. Amazon includes a cell in the box but you can easily replace it when you run out. If you wear the tip down over time, that can also be replaced.
Charge faster
Amazon gives you a 9W brick and a standard USB-A to USB-C cable in the box, but that's not enough to harness the Fire Max 11's top 15W charging speed. To achieve that, you'll need this 15W Wall Charger from Samsung along with the included C-to-C cable.
Wrap it up
There are plenty of great cases for the Amazon Fire Max 11, but not all of them have the same merits. The first-party Magnetic Slim Cover has a premium fabric finish, a slim and trim profile, and a folding kickstand that works at various viewing angles. It attaches to the Fire tablet magnetically, which makes it a breeze to use.
Fortify that display
Nupro excels at making sturdy screen protectors for Fire tablets. Your 11-inch Fire Max 11 has a gigantic LCD display that is highly prone to scratches and cracks. Protect it with this hardy and reliable Nupro Tempered Glass Screen Protector.
For ergonomic use
UGREEN is the best brand for chargers and power banks, but what you probably don't know is that it dabbles in other accessories as well. The UGREEN Tablet Stand Holder is ideal for the Fire Max 11 and can be adjusted to suit your desired viewing angle. The stand is sturdy and happily, it doesn't cost much.
Build your smart home
The Amazon Fire Max 11 is designed to be used as both an Android tab as well as a smart home hub. Pair it with the versatile Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) smart speaker to get even more use out of your Fire tablet. This cheap Alexa speaker sounds unexpectedly good and it has a clock built-in.
Carry it all
KHOMO's Universal Padfolio Case works with all tablets that measure between eight and eleven inches in size. It's the most secure carrying case for your Amazon Fire Max 11 as it's got a zipper. Inside, there's space for books, phones, cards, and assorted documents in addition to space for the Fire tablet.
Alternative navigation
The Logitech M585 is a multi-device mouse that's both adorable and affordable. You can pair it with any tablet, computer, or phone via Bluetooth but Logitech provides a USB dongle as well. Available in black and gray, this comfy little peripheral is a great accessory for your Fire Max 11.
Accessories your Amazon Fire Max 11 with useful peripherals
The inexpensive Fire Max 11 is extremely versatile, which is why it competes with the likes of the Pixel Tablet. It can serve as the center of your smart home as well as a tablet for lightweight work and entertainment just as easily. You can type out a few reports and sketch on it just as easily. All these tasks are achievable, but only if you have the right accessories at hand.
Amazon's Stylus Pen is one of the best accessories for the Amazon Fire Max 11 after you've purchased a solid screen protector for it. There's no way you'll get the same precision and accuracy when playing around with drawing apps or taking notes with your finger. Since the Amazon Stylus Pen is designed for the Fire Max 11 specifically, you don't have to worry about compatibility issues. It has replaceable tips, powers off AAAA batteries, and attaches to the Fire Max 11 magnetically.
Propping up your tablet while you use it requires a stand, but you can't carry a heavy metal structure everywhere you go. The Amazon Fire Max 11 Keyboard Case takes care of that and more. The brilliant Fire tablet case has a kickstand built onto its back that can easily be adjusted. It also comes with a magnetically detachable keyboard that's built into the folio cover.
