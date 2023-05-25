Best screen protectors for Amazon Fire Max 11 in 2023

Amazon just announced the Fire Max 11 and it looks very enticing overall. Even though Amazon gatekeeps the software on its tablets, they are perfect for media consumption and you can get all the most popular entertainment apps on Amazon's app store. Not to mention, Fire tablets are unbelievably cheap, which is an easy formula for success.

If you ordered yourself a unit of the new 11-inch Amazon Fire Max 11, there are a couple of add-ons that you need to add to your cart as well. Basic protective accessories such as a sturdy case and a decent screen protector go a long way in preserving your new tablet. Here are all the best screen guards for your Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet to keep those scratches, scrapes, nicks, and cracks at bay.

These Fire Max 11 screen protectors hold scratches at bay

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Amazon Fire Max 11 Clear Case and Screen Protector View at Amazon Amazon's own This first-party screen protector is made of glass and fits the Amazon tablet perfectly. You get one piece in the box, but it comes with an installation kit as well as a clear case for the Fire Max 11. The glass screen protector is free of notches or cutouts for the front camera. Nupro Writable Screen Protector for Amazon Fire Max 11 View at Amazon Stylus-friendly Nupro's anti-glare, writable screen protector for the Amazon Fire Max 11 comes in packs of two. These notch-free plastic screen guards are stylus-friendly and don't scratch easily. You also get cleaning accessories such as a microfiber cloth, dust absorbers, and a squeegee. MAOUICI Amazon Fire Max 11 Tempered Glass Screen Protector View at Amazon Bulk buy MAOUICI gives you a darn good deal, throwing in six pieces of tempered glass screen guards for less than $30. You get six tough fingerprint-repellent glass units to defend your Fire Max 11's display from cracks and nicks. There's a wet and a dry installation kit included. Nupro Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Amazon Fire Max 11 View at Amazon Scratch free protection Nupro also makes scratch-resistant tempered glass screen protectors for the Fire Max 11. It has a drop-style rectangular notch to accommodate the selfie camera. You get one sturdy glass screen protector in the box that comes with a cleaning cloth.

Your large Fire Max 11 definitely needs a screen guard

Packed full to the brim with features, the Amazon Fire Max 11 is easily one of the best Fire tablets. It has the best battery life that we have seen on any Amazon tablet to date, and you get some pretty useful specs such as 64GB of storage and 8MP cameras on the front and back. Despite the limited OS, you'll surely be able to get a lot done with the Fire Max 11.

Constant use brings with it the messiness of everyday life. You could easily scratch the Amazon Fire Max 11 just by using a stylus, and accidents happen all the time. To prevent cracks and scrapes, use a sturdy screen protector on your Amazon tablet.

Our top pick is the glass screen protector from Amazon itself. You get a free clear case along with the scratch-resistant tempered glass protector, which increases value. If you want more than one unit though, something like the six-pack from MAOUICI is a good idea. It costs less than Amazon's screen protector and clear case bundle and yet you still get six tempered glass screen guards for the Fire Max 11.