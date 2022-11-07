Android phones with the best battery life 2022

Some of the best Android phones also have the best battery life. What good is your phone if the battery dies too soon? If you use your phone hard and don't have the option to charge throughout the day, battery life is your number one priority when shopping for your next phone. Thankfully, several great options focus on battery life and won't give up halfway through the day — including the Galaxy S22 Ultra as our top overall pick.

These are the best phones for long battery life

Have your phone last all day

Phones with amazing battery life are now the norm as Qualcomm and Samsung deliver efficient chipsets that don't consume too much battery. This is clearly evident with the Galaxy S22 Ultra; the phone has all the features you could ask for in a flagship, and the 5000mAh battery lasts well over a day even with heavy use. In short, it is one of the best Android phones available today.

If you're not looking for a flagship, the Galaxy S21 FE or the Galaxy A53 are standout alternatives to consider. The S21 FE gives you a bit more in terms of hardware, and the cameras are better here. That said, the A53 nails the essentials, has 5G connectivity, and outmatches the S21 FE when it comes to battery life.

If you prefer a cleaner experience, the Google Pixel 6a is a great choice. The phone is a rethinking of Google's mid-range efforts, and you get fast internals, a great camera, and a large battery that lasts a day and a half with ease.

If you're more budget-conscious, we have the Galaxy A53 5G. Samsung knows what it takes to create a great budget phone, and the A53 has reliable fundamentals backed by a large battery.