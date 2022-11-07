Android phones with the best battery life 2022
Need a phone that lasts over a day consistently? We've got you covered.
Some of the best Android phones also have the best battery life. What good is your phone if the battery dies too soon? If you use your phone hard and don't have the option to charge throughout the day, battery life is your number one priority when shopping for your next phone. Thankfully, several great options focus on battery life and won't give up halfway through the day — including the Galaxy S22 Ultra as our top overall pick.
These are the best phones for long battery life
Multi-day battery
The Galaxy S22 Ultra has a large AMOLED screen, powerful hardware, phenomenal cameras, and highly customizable software. And thanks to a 5000mAh battery, the phone manages to last over a day with ease. And when you need it, there's 45W fast charging along with 15W wireless charging. This is the default choice if you want a flagship with stellar battery life.
Impressive endurance
The Galaxy S21 FE is one of the best value-focused phones you'll find today. It nails the basics: you get a 120Hz AMOLED screen, hardware on par with flagships, cameras that take great photos, and long-term software updates. Add in a 4500mAh battery that lasts a day and a half, and you can see why the S21 FE is such an enticing option. Oh, and you get wireless charging.
Rock-steady
The Pixel 7 Pro has all the features you want in a high-end Android phone: it takes amazing photos and videos, has a gorgeous design with a high-quality screen, clean software without any bloatware, and stellar battery life. The phone lasts over a day without any issues whatsoever, and you get wired and wireless charging.
Skip overnight charging
The Galaxy A53 is proof that you don't need to shell out a lot of money to get a great phone. It has a vibrant 120Hz AMOLED screen, reliable hardware that's more than adequate for daily use, the same number of updates as the S22 series, and cameras that take excellent photos. Best of all, it lasts a day and a half thanks to its 5000mAh battery.
Performance king
ASUS pulled out all the stops with its ROG Phone 6 Pro, and alongside a unique design and insane hardware, you get outstanding battery life thanks to a massive 6000mAh battery.
All-day value
The Pixel 6a is all about delivering the best value. The phone features high-end Tensor hardware that makes it one of the fastest mid-range phones today, and it takes great photos in any situation. Combine that with clean software and a battery that lasts a day and a half, and you get the best bargain today.
On the plus side
The OnePlus 9 is a fantastic all-around smartphone. It's got incredible hardware, a gorgeous design, Hasselblad-tuned cameras that take great photos, and the 4500mAh battery lasts a day without breaking a sweat. Best of all, it has 65W charging that takes just 35 minutes to fully charge the battery, and there's wireless charging as well.
Have your phone last all day
Phones with amazing battery life are now the norm as Qualcomm and Samsung deliver efficient chipsets that don't consume too much battery. This is clearly evident with the Galaxy S22 Ultra; the phone has all the features you could ask for in a flagship, and the 5000mAh battery lasts well over a day even with heavy use. In short, it is one of the best Android phones available today.
If you're not looking for a flagship, the Galaxy S21 FE or the Galaxy A53 are standout alternatives to consider. The S21 FE gives you a bit more in terms of hardware, and the cameras are better here. That said, the A53 nails the essentials, has 5G connectivity, and outmatches the S21 FE when it comes to battery life.
If you prefer a cleaner experience, the Google Pixel 6a is a great choice. The phone is a rethinking of Google's mid-range efforts, and you get fast internals, a great camera, and a large battery that lasts a day and a half with ease.
If you're more budget-conscious, we have the Galaxy A53 5G. Samsung knows what it takes to create a great budget phone, and the A53 has reliable fundamentals backed by a large battery.
Harish Jonnalagadda is a Senior Editor overseeing Asia at Android Central. He leads the site's coverage of Chinese phone brands, contributing to reviews, features, and buying guides. He also writes about storage servers, audio products, and the semiconductor industry. Contact him on Twitter at @chunkynerd.